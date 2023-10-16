GamingHonkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail Hanya: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse

Hanya is an upcoming Physical unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Harmony. Here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for the character.

Hanya is an upcoming 4-star unit in Honkai Star Rail. She is an exceptional unit and could clearly become one of the go-to characters for any end-game content.

Hanya has the ability to return skill points for characters which will change how you play the game. Additionally, Hanya increases the SPD and DMG output of allies. Therefore, she is a complete package and a must-have for you.

Here is all you need to know regarding the ascension and trace level-up materials for Hanya.

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Hanya ascension materials have been leaked

Hanya Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Hanya’s ascension materials are not officially available. However, the ascension materials have been leaked by Honey Hunter World. The ascension materials are provided in the table below:

LevelAscension MaterialsAscension Rewards
20Artifex’s Module x4, Credits x 40001x Star Rail Pass
30Artifex’s Module x8, Credits x8000
40Artifex’s Cogwheel x5, Boss Material x2, Credits x128001x Star Rail Pass
50Artifex’s Cogwheel x8, Boss Material x5, Credits x32000
60Artifex’s Gyreheart x5, Boss Material x15, Credits x640001x Star Rail Pass
70Artifex’s Gyreheart x7, Boss Material x28, Credits x128000

The boss material has not been revealed yet and will be available at a later date.

Hanya Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

These are the Trace level-up materials that you need for Hanya in Honkai Star Rail:

  • Artifex’s Module x28
  • Artifex’s Cogwheel x42
  • Artifex’s Gyreheart x42
  • Harmonic Tune x12
  • Ancestral Hymn x54
  • Stellaris Symphony x105
  • Regret of Infinite Ochema x12
  • Tracks of Destiny x5

This concludes all that you need to know about Hanya’s ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

