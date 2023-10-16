Honkai Star Rail Hanya: Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Hanya is an upcoming Physical unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Harmony. Here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for the character.
Hanya is an upcoming 4-star unit in Honkai Star Rail. She is an exceptional unit and could clearly become one of the go-to characters for any end-game content.
Hanya has the ability to return skill points for characters which will change how you play the game. Additionally, Hanya increases the SPD and DMG output of allies. Therefore, she is a complete package and a must-have for you.
Here is all you need to know regarding the ascension and trace level-up materials for Hanya.
Hanya Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail
Hanya’s ascension materials are not officially available. However, the ascension materials have been leaked by Honey Hunter World. The ascension materials are provided in the table below:
|Level
|Ascension Materials
|Ascension Rewards
|20
|Artifex’s Module x4, Credits x 4000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|30
|Artifex’s Module x8, Credits x8000
|40
|Artifex’s Cogwheel x5, Boss Material x2, Credits x12800
|1x Star Rail Pass
|50
|Artifex’s Cogwheel x8, Boss Material x5, Credits x32000
|60
|Artifex’s Gyreheart x5, Boss Material x15, Credits x64000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|70
|Artifex’s Gyreheart x7, Boss Material x28, Credits x128000
The boss material has not been revealed yet and will be available at a later date.
Hanya Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
These are the Trace level-up materials that you need for Hanya in Honkai Star Rail:
- Artifex’s Module x28
- Artifex’s Cogwheel x42
- Artifex’s Gyreheart x42
- Harmonic Tune x12
- Ancestral Hymn x54
- Stellaris Symphony x105
- Regret of Infinite Ochema x12
- Tracks of Destiny x5
This concludes all that you need to know about Hanya’s ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.
