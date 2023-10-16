Honkai Star Rail Hanya: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Hanya is an upcoming Physical unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Harmony. Here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for the character.

Hanya is an upcoming 4-star unit in Honkai Star Rail. She is an exceptional unit and could clearly become one of the go-to characters for any end-game content.

Hanya has the ability to return skill points for characters which will change how you play the game. Additionally, Hanya increases the SPD and DMG output of allies. Therefore, she is a complete package and a must-have for you.

Here is all you need to know regarding the ascension and trace level-up materials for Hanya.

HoYoverse Hanya ascension materials have been leaked

Hanya Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Hanya’s ascension materials are not officially available. However, the ascension materials have been leaked by Honey Hunter World. The ascension materials are provided in the table below:

Level Ascension Materials Ascension Rewards 20 Artifex’s Module x4, Credits x 4000 1x Star Rail Pass 30 Artifex’s Module x8, Credits x8000 40 Artifex’s Cogwheel x5, Boss Material x2, Credits x12800 1x Star Rail Pass 50 Artifex’s Cogwheel x8, Boss Material x5, Credits x32000 60 Artifex’s Gyreheart x5, Boss Material x15, Credits x64000 1x Star Rail Pass 70 Artifex’s Gyreheart x7, Boss Material x28, Credits x128000

The boss material has not been revealed yet and will be available at a later date.

Hanya Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

These are the Trace level-up materials that you need for Hanya in Honkai Star Rail:

Artifex’s Module x28

Artifex’s Cogwheel x42

Artifex’s Gyreheart x42

Harmonic Tune x12

Ancestral Hymn x54

Stellaris Symphony x105

Regret of Infinite Ochema x12

Tracks of Destiny x5

This concludes all that you need to know about Hanya’s ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

