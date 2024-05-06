Honkai Star Rail Firefly: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Are you looking to pull for Firefly in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.3? Here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you should be farming beforehand.

Firefly is an upcoming 5-star Fire Destruction unit set for release in Honkai Star Rail. She is the Stellaron Hunter Sam who has received the cyborg upgrades at the cost of her lifespan. She played a crucial role in the story of Penacony, and fans have eagerly awaited her release.

HoYoverse has confirmed that Firefly will be playable in Version 2.3. However, leakers have started to reveal quite a lot of information including her kit and Ascension materials. If you plan to pull for Firefly, it is better to prepare beforehand.

Here is what you need to know about Firefly’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials.

Honkai Star Rail Firefly Ascension materials

Firefly’s Ascension materials were leaked on May 5, 2024. Based on that information, you will need Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, Shards of Desire, and Raging Heart. The total number of materials you need across every level is as follows:

Ascension Level Credits Materials Rewards 1 4000 Tatters of Thought x5 1x Star Rail Pass 2 8000 Tatters of Thought x10 3 16000 Fragments of Impression x6 Raging Heart x3 1x Star Rail Pass 4 40000 Fragments of Impression x9 Raging Heart x7 5 80000 Shards of Desire x6 Raging Heart x20 1x Star Rail Pass 6 160000 Shards of Desire x9 Raging Heart x35

The total number of materials you need is as follows:

Tatters of Thought x15

Fragments of Impression x15

Shards of Desire x15

Raging Heart x65

Where to farm Firefly Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Tatters of Thought and its upgrades

HoYoverse Memory Zone Meme can be found in Penacony

Tatters of Thought and its upgrades can be farmed from the enemy Memory Zone Meme. You can locate this enemy from the Synthesize option in your main menu. Open that tab and go to Material Synthesis. Here locate the material and click on it for a list of options.

Among the options select the enemy mentioned above. The game will automatically navigate the locations for you. This material can also be farmed from completing Daily Assignments and Golden Calyx completions.

Raging Heart

HoYoverse Raging Heart is a key item for Firefly in Honkai Star Rail

This material is dropped by the boss Stagnant Shadow: Dewlight Pavilion. It can be found in Penacony Dreamscape.

Firefly Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

Firefly’s Trace level-up materials have also been leaked alongside her Ascension materials. The Trace level-up materials you need are Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, Shards of Desire, Borisin Teeth, Lupitoxin Sawteeth, Moon Madness Fang, and Unknown Boss Material.

The total number of materials you need is as follows:

Tatters of Thought x41

Fragments of Impression x56

Shards of Desire x58

Borisin Teeth x18

Lupitoxin Sawteeth x69

Moon Madness Fang x139

Unknown Boss Material x12

Tracks of Destiny x8

Where to farm Firefly Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

Borisin Teeth and its upgrades

HoYoverse Moon Madness Fang can be farmed from Bud of Destruction

Borisin Teeth and its upgrades can be farmed from the Crimson Calyx Bud of Destruction in Scalegorge Waterscape. You need to proceed with Xianzhou Loufu’s story to unlock this location.

Tracks of Destiny

HoYoverse Tracks of Destiny is a rare item in Honkai Star Rail

This is a rare material in Honkai Star Rail that cannot be farmed directly. Instead, you can get it as an event reward, Battlepass, Embers and Starlight Exchange, and Simulated Universe.

