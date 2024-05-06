GamingHonkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail Firefly: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse

Are you looking to pull for Firefly in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.3? Here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you should be farming beforehand.

Firefly is an upcoming 5-star Fire Destruction unit set for release in Honkai Star Rail. She is the Stellaron Hunter Sam who has received the cyborg upgrades at the cost of her lifespan. She played a crucial role in the story of Penacony, and fans have eagerly awaited her release.

HoYoverse has confirmed that Firefly will be playable in Version 2.3. However, leakers have started to reveal quite a lot of information including her kit and Ascension materials. If you plan to pull for Firefly, it is better to prepare beforehand.

Here is what you need to know about Firefly’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials.

Contents

Honkai Star Rail Firefly Ascension materials

Firefly’s Ascension materials were leaked on May 5, 2024. Based on that information, you will need Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, Shards of Desire, and Raging Heart. The total number of materials you need across every level is as follows:

Ascension LevelCreditsMaterialsRewards
14000Tatters of Thought x51x Star Rail Pass
28000Tatters of Thought x10
316000Fragments of Impression x6Raging Heart x31x Star Rail Pass
440000Fragments of Impression x9Raging Heart x7
580000Shards of Desire x6Raging Heart x201x Star Rail Pass
6160000Shards of Desire x9Raging Heart x35

The total number of materials you need is as follows:

  • Tatters of Thought x15
  • Fragments of Impression x15
  • Shards of Desire x15
  • Raging Heart x65

Where to farm Firefly Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Tatters of Thought and its upgrades

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Memory Zone Meme can be found in Penacony

Tatters of Thought and its upgrades can be farmed from the enemy Memory Zone Meme. You can locate this enemy from the Synthesize option in your main menu. Open that tab and go to Material Synthesis. Here locate the material and click on it for a list of options.

Among the options select the enemy mentioned above. The game will automatically navigate the locations for you. This material can also be farmed from completing Daily Assignments and Golden Calyx completions.

Raging Heart

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Raging Heart is a key item for Firefly in Honkai Star Rail

This material is dropped by the boss Stagnant Shadow: Dewlight Pavilion. It can be found in Penacony Dreamscape.

Firefly Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

Firefly’s Trace level-up materials have also been leaked alongside her Ascension materials. The Trace level-up materials you need are Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, Shards of Desire, Borisin Teeth, Lupitoxin Sawteeth, Moon Madness Fang, and Unknown Boss Material.

The total number of materials you need is as follows:

  • Tatters of Thought x41
  • Fragments of Impression x56
  • Shards of Desire x58
  • Borisin Teeth x18
  • Lupitoxin Sawteeth x69
  • Moon Madness Fang x139
  • Unknown Boss Material x12
  • Tracks of Destiny x8

Where to farm Firefly Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

Borisin Teeth and its upgrades

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Moon Madness Fang can be farmed from Bud of Destruction

Borisin Teeth and its upgrades can be farmed from the Crimson Calyx Bud of Destruction in Scalegorge Waterscape. You need to proceed with Xianzhou Loufu’s story to unlock this location.

Tracks of Destiny

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Tracks of Destiny is a rare item in Honkai Star Rail

This is a rare material in Honkai Star Rail that cannot be farmed directly. Instead, you can get it as an event reward, Battlepass, Embers and Starlight Exchange, and Simulated Universe.

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements 

About The Author

Rishov Mukherjee

Rishov is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He holds a Masters degree in Astrophysics from St Xavier's College in Kolkata, India, and has previously worked at Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he enjoys playing Street Fighter, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, the games he specializes in as well. If you want to get in touch, contact Rishov at rishov.mukherjee@dexerto.com

keep reading
A screenshot from the game Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update: Characters, end-game content & more
Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow permanent mode: Everything we know so far
Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail Divergent Universe: Release patch, boss changes, & more
Rishov Mukherjee
An image of Honkai Star Rail keyart.
Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail: How to get Equilibrium Level 2
Tyler Constable
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech