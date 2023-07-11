Natasha in Honkai Star Rail: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Natasha is a 4-star Physical character in Honkai Star Rail belonging to the path of Abundance. Here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials for her.

Natasha is one of the most popular characters in Honkai Star Rail. This is because she is the only free-to-play healer in the game.

On top of that, she also has a cleanse option where she can remove a debuff from an ally. This combination makes her quite strong despite being a 4-star. So, once you obtain Natasha, she is a must use especially if you don’t have access to Bailu or Luocha.

The Ascension and Trace level-up materials for Natasha have been listed in the next few sections.

HoYoverse Natasha’s Ascension materials are readily available in this game

Natasha Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

Natasha in Honkai Star Rail requires Ancient Part, Ancient Spindle, Ancient Engine, and Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf. Amongst these, Ancient Part and its upgrades are obtainable from the Simulated Universe.

Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf is available from the boss named Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Spike.

The materials required across every level for Natasha have been provided below:

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20+ Ancient Part x4 3200 1 x Star Rail Pass 30+ Ancient Part x12 6400 40+ Ancient Spindle x5, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x2 12800 1 x Star Rail Pass 50+ Ancient Spindle x10, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x6 32000 60+ Ancient Engine x4, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x16 64000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70+ Ancient Engine x6, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x18 128000

The total number of materials that you will require are as follows:

Ancient Part x16

Ancient Spindle x15

Ancient Engine x10

Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x50

Natasha Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Natasha’s Trace materials are readily available in Honkai Star Rail

The Trace level-up materials for Honkai Star Rail are provided below:

Seed of Abundance x12

Sprout of Life x54

Flower of Eternity x105

Ancient Part x28

Ancient Spindle x42

Ancient Engine x42

Destroyer’s Final Road x12

Tracks of Destiny x5

This concludes our guide for the Trace and Ascension materials for Natasha in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

