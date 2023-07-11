Honkai Star Rail Sushang Ascension & Trace level-up materials

Here are the required Ascension and Trace level-up materials to make the 4-star character Sushang a formidable unit in Honkai Star Rail.

In Honkai Star Rail, players can level up several aspects of characters – including their Light Cone, Traces, and Relics. Additionally, users must gather specific resources to Ascend characters every 10 levels.

Sushang is a Physical 4-star on the Path of The Hunt, who serves as a Cloud Knight. Her single-target damage is powerful and can transform her into a must-have on anyone’s team if built correctly.

Therefore, you’ll need to know what Ascension and Trace level-up materials Sushang requires after you pull her on a banner.

Sushang Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

Sushang in Honkai Star Rail will require Artifex’s Module, Artifex’s Cogwheel, Artifex’s Gyreheart, and Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf. The Artifex’s Module and its upgrades are readily obtainable from enemies in the Simulated Universe.

Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf are acquired from Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Spike. The materials you’ll need for each of Sushang’s Ascensions are listed in the following table:

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20+ Artifex’s Module x4 3,200 1x Star Rail Pass 30+ Artifex’s Module x8 6,400 40+ Artifex’s Cogwheel x5, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x2 12,800 1x Star Rail Pass 50+ Artifex’s Cogwheel x8, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x5 32,000 60+ Artifex’s Gyreheart x5, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x15 64,000 1x Star Rail Pass 70+ Artifex’s Gyreheart x7, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x28 128,000

The total number of Ascension materials you will need for Sushang is found below:

Artifex’s Module x 12

Artifex’s Cogwheel x13

Artifex’s Gyreheart x12

Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x50

Sushang Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

The materials you’ll need to level up Sushang’s Traces are the following items:

Arrow of the Beast Hunter x12

Arrow of the Demon Slayer x54

Arrow of the Starchaser x105

Artifex’s Module x28

Artifex’s Cogwheel x42

Artifex’s Gyreheart x42

Guardian’s Lament x12

Tracks of Destiny x5

That’s all you need to collect to ascend Sushang and level up her Traces. Be sure to check out our other Honkai Star Rail guides.

