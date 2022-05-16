Cookie Run: OvenBreak codes (May 2022): How to get Crystals, Rainbow Cubes & more

Cookie Run: OvenBreak codes can be used to get free items like Crystals and Rainbow Cubes. Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming every available code in May 2022.
Cookie Run: OvenBreak is the perfect way to pass the time, where you have to run endlessly collecting various items to reach the top filled with deliciously sweet and challenging levels. These challenges get a little easier with all the rewards these codes have to offer.
You can redeem different codes which help you buy upgrades to improve your stats and enhance your progress to the top of the game. In order to boost you on your endless adventure, we’ve gathered together every available Cookie Run: OvenBreak code for May 2022.
Updated May 16, 2022, to confirm code validity.
- Cookie Run: OvenBreak codes for May 2022
- How to redeem codes
- All expired codes
- What are codes used for?
Cookie Run: OvenBreak codes for May 2022
There are currently two active Cookie Run: OvenBreak codes, which have been confirmed as of May 16, 2022.
As more codes are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here.
|Code
|Items
|HELLOWORLDIMALOE
|300 crystals
|TIKTOKGIFTFORYOU
|1000 crystals
How to redeem Cookie Run: OvenBreak codes
You can redeem Cookie Run: OvenBreak codes in two different ways and they’re both quite simple. They can be redeemed from inside the game or on the official website, which means you don’t need to log into your game. To redeem your codes, simply follow the steps below:
In-game
- Launch the game.
- Tap on the Settings icon on the top right of the screen.
- Under the Account tab, scroll down until you find the “Enter Coupon Code” option.
- Tap on it and enter the codes from the table above into the allotted space.
Website
- Go to the game’s Code Redemption page.
- From your player profile, type or paste your player ID.
- Then copy or type any of the 16-character codes from the table above.
- Click on “Receive Prize“.
That’s it! Once typed correctly, you’ll receive the rewards each of these codes has to offer.
Full list of Cookie Run: OvenBreak expired codes
Below is a list of all the expired codes along with the rewards they previously redeemed:
What are Cookie Run: OvenBreak codes used for?
As you can see from the tables above, Cookie Run: OvenBreak codes will reward you with Crystals right now but they often give out other items like Rainbow Cubes as well.
Make sure to check back regularly, as new codes are occasionally added by the developers. These codes can be very helpful on your journey to becoming the best endless runner the game has ever seen.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Cookie Run: OvenBreak codes for May 2022.
For more gaming tips, tricks, and promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:
