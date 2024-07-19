Grimoires Era codes July 2024

Races and grimoires await those who redeem Grimoire Era codes, featuring an array of spins and other awesome rewards.

In this Roblox title inspired by Black Clover, players with destructive attacks can easily finish off strong enemies and complete quests. However, the best grimoires that grant such attacks need a lot of spins.

This is where codes come in handy to help you get the rarest magical powers.

Active Grimoires Era rewards

There are 7 available codes that we’ve checked to be working in-game as of July 19, 2024.

Code Items RAPRESET! (NEW) Stat Reset RAPEVENT! (NEW) 85 Grimoire Spins LIMITED!!! 3x EXP for 3 Hours

25 Aura Spins

25 Race Spins

50 Grimoire Spins

2 Crystal Keys QOL! 25 Aura Spins

25 Grimoire Spins

2,500 Yen FUNZY 10 Aura Spins

10 Race Spins GAMEFUNZYTIKTOK 150 Grimiore Spins

69 Aura/Race Spins

2x EXP for 2 Hours GAMEFUNZY 5 Aura Spins

5 Race Spins

How to redeem codes

Once you enter the game, redeeming codes is quite simple:

Tap the Menu button on the l eft side of the screen .

on the l . Then, click on Info as shown in the image below.

Game Funzy / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Enter an active code from the table above in the ‘ Code here ‘ box.

from the table above in the ‘ ‘ box. Hit Go to redeem your free rewards.

Note that the codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them in the same case as shown Moreover, you can only claim each code once.

List of expired codes

You can find a full breakdown of every expired Grimoires Era code in the table below:

Code Item FIX! 3x EXP for 2 Hours

2,500 Yen

25 Grimoire Spins

25 Aura Spins SORRYFORBUGS! 3x EXP for 2 Hours

50 Grimoire Spins

50 Race Spins

50 Aura Spins

2 Crystal Keys 4thOfJuly!!! 25 Grimoire Spins

25 Race Spins

25 Aura Spins

2 Crystal Keys 3kCCU! 3x EXP for 3 Hours

25 Grimoire Spins

25 Race Spins

25 Aura Spins

2 Crystal Keys THANKYOUFORPLAYING! 35 Grimoire Spins

What are Grimoires Era codes used for?

Codes in Grimoires Era offer various kinds of Spins like Race, Grimoire, and Aura. Apart from that, players can grab items like Crystal Keys and Yen.

To get these items otherwise, players will have to spend precious Robux or time. So codes are the best way to snag them.

In this game, Aura is basically just for cosmetics. Each race you choose gives your character different passive abilities and buffs. Grimoires, on the other hand, let you unlock attacks from the Grimoires Dealer.

Game Funzy / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Crystal Keys open the doorways to other dimensions and Yen is a form of in-game currency you can use to purchase weapons.

Now you know everything that's on offer to redeem in Grimoires Era, check out our hub for plenty more Roblox codes in other games, the best Roblox games on the platform in 2024, or a list of Shirt ID codes and codes in Blox Fruits.