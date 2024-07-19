Grimoires Era codes July 2024

Grimoires Era codes July 2024Game Funzy / Screenshot captured by Dexerto
Races and grimoires await those who redeem Grimoire Era codes, featuring an array of spins and other awesome rewards.
In this Roblox title inspired by Black Clover, players with destructive attacks can easily finish off strong enemies and complete quests. However, the best grimoires that grant such attacks need a lot of spins.
This is where codes come in handy to help you get the rarest magical powers.
Active Grimoires Era rewards
There are 7 available codes that we’ve checked to be working in-game as of July 19, 2024.
|Code
|Items
|RAPRESET! (NEW)
|Stat Reset
|RAPEVENT! (NEW)
|85 Grimoire Spins
|LIMITED!!!
|3x EXP for 3 Hours
25 Aura Spins
25 Race Spins
50 Grimoire Spins
2 Crystal Keys
|QOL!
|25 Aura Spins
25 Grimoire Spins
2,500 Yen
|FUNZY
|10 Aura Spins
10 Race Spins
|GAMEFUNZYTIKTOK
|150 Grimiore Spins
69 Aura/Race Spins
2x EXP for 2 Hours
|GAMEFUNZY
|5 Aura Spins
5 Race Spins
How to redeem codes
Once you enter the game, redeeming codes is quite simple:
- Tap the Menu button on the left side of the screen.
- Then, click on Info as shown in the image below.
- Enter an active code from the table above in the ‘Code here‘ box.
- Hit Go to redeem your free rewards.
Note that the codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them in the same case as shown Moreover, you can only claim each code once.
List of expired codes
You can find a full breakdown of every expired Grimoires Era code in the table below:
|Code
|Item
|FIX!
|3x EXP for 2 Hours
2,500 Yen
25 Grimoire Spins
25 Aura Spins
|SORRYFORBUGS!
|3x EXP for 2 Hours
50 Grimoire Spins
50 Race Spins
50 Aura Spins
2 Crystal Keys
|4thOfJuly!!!
|25 Grimoire Spins
25 Race Spins
25 Aura Spins
2 Crystal Keys
|3kCCU!
|3x EXP for 3 Hours
25 Grimoire Spins
25 Race Spins
25 Aura Spins
2 Crystal Keys
|THANKYOUFORPLAYING!
|35 Grimoire Spins
What are Grimoires Era codes used for?
Codes in Grimoires Era offer various kinds of Spins like Race, Grimoire, and Aura. Apart from that, players can grab items like Crystal Keys and Yen.
To get these items otherwise, players will have to spend precious Robux or time. So codes are the best way to snag them.
In this game, Aura is basically just for cosmetics. Each race you choose gives your character different passive abilities and buffs. Grimoires, on the other hand, let you unlock attacks from the Grimoires Dealer.
Crystal Keys open the doorways to other dimensions and Yen is a form of in-game currency you can use to purchase weapons.
Now you know everything that's on offer to redeem in Grimoires Era