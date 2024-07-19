GamingRoblox

Grimoires Era codes July 2024

Paarth Wadke
Player surrounded by Aura and Grimoire book in Grimoires EraGame Funzy / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Races and grimoires await those who redeem Grimoire Era codes, featuring an array of spins and other awesome rewards.

In this Roblox title inspired by Black Clover, players with destructive attacks can easily finish off strong enemies and complete quests. However, the best grimoires that grant such attacks need a lot of spins.

This is where codes come in handy to help you get the rarest magical powers.

Active Grimoires Era rewards

There are 7 available codes that we’ve checked to be working in-game as of July 19, 2024.

CodeItems
RAPRESET! (NEW)Stat Reset
RAPEVENT! (NEW)85 Grimoire Spins
LIMITED!!!3x EXP for 3 Hours
25 Aura Spins
25 Race Spins
50 Grimoire Spins
2 Crystal Keys
QOL!25 Aura Spins
25 Grimoire Spins
2,500 Yen
FUNZY10 Aura Spins
10 Race Spins
GAMEFUNZYTIKTOK150 Grimiore Spins
69 Aura/Race Spins
2x EXP for 2 Hours
GAMEFUNZY5 Aura Spins
5 Race Spins

How to redeem codes

Once you enter the game, redeeming codes is quite simple:

  • Tap the Menu button on the left side of the screen.
  • Then, click on Info as shown in the image below.
How to redeem Grimoire Era codesGame Funzy / Screenshot captured by Dexerto
  • Enter an active code from the table above in the ‘Code here‘ box.
  • Hit Go to redeem your free rewards.

Note that the codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them in the same case as shown Moreover, you can only claim each code once.

List of expired codes

You can find a full breakdown of every expired Grimoires Era code in the table below:

CodeItem
FIX!3x EXP for 2 Hours
2,500 Yen
25 Grimoire Spins
25 Aura Spins
SORRYFORBUGS!3x EXP for 2 Hours
50 Grimoire Spins
50 Race Spins
50 Aura Spins
2 Crystal Keys
4thOfJuly!!!25 Grimoire Spins
25 Race Spins
25 Aura Spins
2 Crystal Keys
3kCCU!3x EXP for 3 Hours
25 Grimoire Spins
25 Race Spins
25 Aura Spins
2 Crystal Keys
THANKYOUFORPLAYING!35 Grimoire Spins

What are Grimoires Era codes used for?

Codes in Grimoires Era offer various kinds of Spins like Race, Grimoire, and Aura. Apart from that, players can grab items like Crystal Keys and Yen.

To get these items otherwise, players will have to spend precious Robux or time. So codes are the best way to snag them.

In this game, Aura is basically just for cosmetics. Each race you choose gives your character different passive abilities and buffs. Grimoires, on the other hand, let you unlock attacks from the Grimoires Dealer.

Grimoire DealerGame Funzy / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Crystal Keys open the doorways to other dimensions and Yen is a form of in-game currency you can use to purchase weapons.

Now you know everything that’s on offer to redeem in Grimoires Era, check out our hub for plenty more Roblox codes in other games, the best Roblox games on the platform in 2024, or a list of Shirt ID codes and codes in Blox Fruits.

