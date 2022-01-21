Roblox My Hero Mania codes (January 2022) – How to get free Spins

My Hero Mania codes in Roblox can be used to grant free Spins, helping to get that perfect Quirk to take down your enemies. In January 2022, there are a handful of different codes available to redeem.

The Roblox-based My Hero Mania lets you step into the shoes of either a Hero or Villain, and claiming codes can give you free Spins to earn your favorite Quirk – whether that’s Super Strength, Invisibility, or the multitude of others.

As you progress through the game’s Rank system, you’ll be able to fight both PvE and PvP enemies in the My Hero Academia-inspired experience. We’ve gathered together every available code for January 2022.

Advertisement

Contents

My Hero Mania codes in Roblox (January 2022)

Below are all of the currently active My Hero Mania codes players can claim, which have been checked in-game as of January 21, 2022.

Read More: Grand Piece Online codes

We’ll update this list weekly with any new changes, so make sure to check back often to ensure you’re stocked up on all the latest free Spins!

Code Items 240kCODE

7 Spins 260ktime 8 Spins 270kREAL 9 Spins 280kLIKES 10 Spins big300k 7 Spins spinner180k

5 Spins thank290k 10 Spins the250k

Spins

How to redeem My Hero Mania codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in My Hero Mania only takes a few steps to complete:

Proceed to the official My Hero Mania page and click the large green button to launch the game.

to launch the game. If you’re a new player, you’ll have the opportunity to roll 5 times for a Quirk to start out with.

to start out with. Once you’ve done that and are in-game, press ‘ M ‘ to bring up the Main Menu.

‘ to bring up the Main Menu. On the left of the menu, you’ll see ‘ Enter code here! ‘ – paste the above codes into this box.

‘ – paste the above codes into this box. If successful, your free Spins will automatically redeem.

Full list of My Hero Mania expired codes

Below, we’ve listed all of the currently expired codes in My Hero Mania, along with the Spins they previously redeemed. As codes expire, they’ll then be moved here.

Code Items – –

What are My Hero Mania codes used for in Roblox?

These codes are crucial to use, as the free Spins provided allows you to save your Robux or in-game cash to try and claim that Quirk you’re looking for.

Advertisement

Read More: Roblox promo codes

New codes are occasionally added to the game, so make sure to check back weekly for any new updates.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about My Hero Mania codes in Roblox for January 2022.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Bee Swarm codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Warframe codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Honkai Impact codes | MTG Arena codes | Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Grand Piece Online codes | Adopt Me! Pets list