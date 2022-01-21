 Roblox My Hero Mania codes (January 2022) - How to get free Spins - Dexerto
Logo
Roblox

Roblox My Hero Mania codes (January 2022) – How to get free Spins

Published: 21/Jan/2022 13:58

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Artwork from the Roblox experience, My Hero Mania
My Hero Mania

My Hero Mania codes in Roblox can be used to grant free Spins, helping to get that perfect Quirk to take down your enemies. In January 2022, there are a handful of different codes available to redeem.

The Roblox-based My Hero Mania lets you step into the shoes of either a Hero or Villain, and claiming codes can give you free Spins to earn your favorite Quirk – whether that’s Super Strength, Invisibility, or the multitude of others.

As you progress through the game’s Rank system, you’ll be able to fight both PvE and PvP enemies in the My Hero Academia-inspired experience. We’ve gathered together every available code for January 2022.

Contents

Artwork from My Hero Mania
My Hero Mania / Artszy
Redeem free Spins to attempt to roll that all-important Quirk in My Hero Mania.

My Hero Mania codes in Roblox (January 2022)

Below are all of the currently active My Hero Mania codes players can claim, which have been checked in-game as of January 21, 2022.

We’ll update this list weekly with any new changes, so make sure to check back often to ensure you’re stocked up on all the latest free Spins!

Code Items
240kCODE
 7 Spins
260ktime 8 Spins
270kREAL 9 Spins
280kLIKES 10 Spins
big300k 7 Spins
spinner180k
 5 Spins
thank290k 10 Spins
the250k
 Spins

How to redeem My Hero Mania codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in My Hero Mania only takes a few steps to complete:

  • Proceed to the official My Hero Mania page and click the large green button to launch the game.
  • If you’re a new player, you’ll have the opportunity to roll 5 times for a Quirk to start out with.
  • Once you’ve done that and are in-game, press ‘M‘ to bring up the Main Menu.
  • On the left of the menu, you’ll see ‘Enter code here!‘ – paste the above codes into this box.
  • If successful, your free Spins will automatically redeem.
An image showing the enter code box to redeem free Spins in My Hero Mania
Roblox Corporation / My Hero Mania
Enter your code into the box and you’ll be well on your way to free Spins!

Full list of My Hero Mania expired codes

Below, we’ve listed all of the currently expired codes in My Hero Mania, along with the Spins they previously redeemed. As codes expire, they’ll then be moved here.

Code Items

What are My Hero Mania codes used for in Roblox?

These codes are crucial to use, as the free Spins provided allows you to save your Robux or in-game cash to try and claim that Quirk you’re looking for.

New codes are occasionally added to the game, so make sure to check back weekly for any new updates.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about My Hero Mania codes in Roblox for January 2022.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

