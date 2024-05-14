Anime Spirits codes (May 2024): Free gems & spins

If you’re running out of gems or looking to change your race, our list of Anime Spirits codes is just what you need. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned player, these codes will come in handy.

Anime Spirits brings powers from many popular anime series under one title. As you progress, the quests’ difficulty and opponents’ strength increase.

Luckily, you can deal with them by unlocking powerful weapons and races. And you can easily do so without spending any Robux with our codes.

Contents

TAKLA SQUAD / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Unlock rare races with free spins.

All Working Anime Spirits codes (May 2024)

Use this list of working codes to get free rewards:

MYTHICYAMAMOTA – Free 250 Gems and 5 Spins ( new )

– Free 250 Gems and 5 Spins ( ) MOREFIXES – Free x2 EXP for 15 minutes

– Free x2 EXP for 15 minutes GOJOUNSEALEDAWK – Free 3 Spins and 200 Gems

– Free 3 Spins and 200 Gems THANKYOU40KLIKES – Free 10 Spins and 500 Gems

– Free 10 Spins and 500 Gems WANOHEREIGO – Free x2 Exp for 15 Minutes

– Free x2 Exp for 15 Minutes LETSGO45KLIKES – Free 500 Gems and 10 Spins

– Free 500 Gems and 10 Spins AWAKENEDSAKUNO – Free 250 Gems and 5 Spins

How to redeem Anime Spirits codes

To redeem Anime Spirits codes, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

Article continues after ad

Head over to the official Anime Spirits page and click the green button to launch the game.

Tap on the Menu button and select Codes .

button and select . Type or paste the code in the box.

Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive, so you must enter them as we’ve mentioned above.

TAKLA SQUAD / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Redeem codes to get awesome gifts.

List of expired codes

2MILLVISITS

10KLIKES

20KLIKESYEAHH

25KLIKES

30KLIKES

MYTHICOGUKBLUE

YOUNGGOJOH

VALENTINES

35KLIKESYESS

YUTOAWAKEN

SONGJINVOO

AWKSONGJINVOO

MYTHICCID

NIGHTGUYUPDATE

GOJOHBUGFIXES!

MYTHICGILGAMESH

MYTHICCOSMICGAROO

CHOSUSTYLE

MYTHICKAIDU

GEAR5ISHERE

LORDBEEROS

MYTHICLUCCO

SOLOLEVELINGUPDATE

CODESSPINS!

MYTHICESCANOO

ZCITYHEREIGO

MYTHICSAITAMO

MYTHICTOJU

What are Anime Spirits codes used for?

Anime Spirits codes, like many other Roblox titles, give free rewards. The rewards are in the form of spins and emeralds that are useful to upgrade your character.

Article continues after ad

The developers release new codes when the game hits a new milestone. For instance, new codes will be released once the game hits 50,000 likes. Make sure you check back regularly for more rewards.

For more on Roblox, check our other guides below:

All Roblox codes | Best Roblox games | Roblox Shirt ID codes | Roblox promo codes