Anime Spirits codes (May 2024): Free gems & spins

If you’re running out of gems or looking to change your race, our list of Anime Spirits codes is just what you need. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned player, these codes will come in handy.
Anime Spirits brings powers from many popular anime series under one title. As you progress, the quests’ difficulty and opponents’ strength increase.
Luckily, you can deal with them by unlocking powerful weapons and races. And you can easily do so without spending any Robux with our codes.
All Working Anime Spirits codes (May 2024)
Use this list of working codes to get free rewards:
- MYTHICYAMAMOTA – Free 250 Gems and 5 Spins (new)
- MOREFIXES – Free x2 EXP for 15 minutes
- GOJOUNSEALEDAWK – Free 3 Spins and 200 Gems
- THANKYOU40KLIKES – Free 10 Spins and 500 Gems
- WANOHEREIGO – Free x2 Exp for 15 Minutes
- LETSGO45KLIKES – Free 500 Gems and 10 Spins
- AWAKENEDSAKUNO – Free 250 Gems and 5 Spins
How to redeem Anime Spirits codes
To redeem Anime Spirits codes, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:
- Head over to the official Anime Spirits page and click the green button to launch the game.
- Tap on the Menu button and select Codes.
- Type or paste the code in the box.
- Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.
The codes are case-sensitive, so you must enter them as we’ve mentioned above.
List of expired codes
- 2MILLVISITS
- 10KLIKES
- 20KLIKESYEAHH
- 25KLIKES
- 30KLIKES
- MYTHICOGUKBLUE
- YOUNGGOJOH
- VALENTINES
- 35KLIKESYESS
- YUTOAWAKEN
- SONGJINVOO
- AWKSONGJINVOO
- MYTHICCID
- NIGHTGUYUPDATE
- GOJOHBUGFIXES!
- MYTHICGILGAMESH
- MYTHICCOSMICGAROO
- CHOSUSTYLE
- MYTHICKAIDU
- GEAR5ISHERE
- LORDBEEROS
- MYTHICLUCCO
- SOLOLEVELINGUPDATE
- CODESSPINS!
- MYTHICESCANOO
- ZCITYHEREIGO
- MYTHICSAITAMO
- MYTHICTOJU
What are Anime Spirits codes used for?
Anime Spirits codes, like many other Roblox titles, give free rewards. The rewards are in the form of spins and emeralds that are useful to upgrade your character.
The developers release new codes when the game hits a new milestone. For instance, new codes will be released once the game hits 50,000 likes. Make sure you check back regularly for more rewards.
