Defending your bases and reaching new stages will be a lot easier in Anime Adventures with redeemable codes. They offer free rewards like Gems, that are necessary to summon new units.
Experienced tower defense players know that strong units are crucial during the final waves of a match. These units are hard to get, but with free gems, you’ll have a better chance of getting rare characters.
Are there any active Anime Adventures rewards for July 2024?
No, there are no active rewards since the game is private at the moment. However, we will update the list as soon as the game goes back live, so stay tuned and make sure to check back soon.
How to redeem codes
Once you’re in the game, redeeming codes is quite simple and requires a few easy steps:
- First, look for the Codes stand in the park and walk into the highlighted area.
- Now, a text box will appear. Type or paste the code in the box.
- Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.
If you’re having trouble redeeming codes then check if you’re using the correct case as they are case-sensitive. Meaning that, if you use ‘Billion’ instead of ‘BILLION’, the code will not work.
List of expired codes
- HOLIDAY2023
- SACREDPLANET
- UNLEASHFUSESOON
- AMEGAKURE
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN
- STRAYDOGS
- HALLOWEENUPDATESOON
- HOLYGRAIL
- REASON2FIGHT
- MORIOH
- UNBREAKABLE
- NEWCODE0819
- OVERLORD
- SuperTierMagicSoon
- SUMMER2023
- ANNIVERSARY
- BILLION
- Cxrsed
- FictioNTheFirst
- SubToKelvingts
- TOADBOIGAMING
- KingLuffy
- SubToBlamspot
- subtomaokuma
- noclyps
- TOURNAMENTUIFIX
- AINCRAD
- MADOKA
- DRESSROSA
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HAPPYEASTER
- GOLDEN
- GOLDENSHUTDOWN
- SINS2
- SINS
- UCHIHA
- VIGILANTE
- HERO
- CLOUD
- CHAINSAW
- NEWYEAR2023
- CHRISTMAS2022
- GRAVITY
- PORTALFIX
- UPDATEHYPE
- KARAKORA2
- KARAKORA
- CLOVER2
- HALLOWEEN
- CURSE2
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2
- CURSE
- FAIRY
- SERVERFIX
- HUNTER
- QUESTFIX
- HOLLOW
- MUGENTRAIN
- GHOUL
- FIRSTRAIDS
- DATAFIX
- MARINEFORD
- RELEASE
- CHALLENGEFIX
- GINYUFIX
- TWOMILLION
What are Anime Adventures codes used for?
Anime Adventures codes are used to claim free Gems. Although you can earn these rewards through quests and defeating waves of enemies in the game, using codes is one of the simplest methods to obtain them.
Once you have enough gems, you can claim powerful units like Charmi and Mash along with legendary items like Star Fruit Capsules, Dumbbells, and Magic Cutlery. These accessories are useful to boost your unit’s offense and lay waste to the enemies.
