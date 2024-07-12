Defending your bases and reaching new stages will be a lot easier in Anime Adventures with redeemable codes. They offer free rewards like Gems, that are necessary to summon new units.

Experienced tower defense players know that strong units are crucial during the final waves of a match. These units are hard to get, but with free gems, you’ll have a better chance of getting rare characters.

Are there any active Anime Adventures rewards for July 2024?

No, there are no active rewards since the game is private at the moment. However, we will update the list as soon as the game goes back live, so stay tuned and make sure to check back soon.

How to redeem codes

Once you’re in the game, redeeming codes is quite simple and requires a few easy steps:

First, look for the Codes stand in the park and walk into the highlighted area.

stand in the park and walk into the highlighted area. Now, a text box will appear. Type or paste the code in the box.

Gomu

Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

If you’re having trouble redeeming codes then check if you’re using the correct case as they are case-sensitive. Meaning that, if you use ‘Billion’ instead of ‘BILLION’, the code will not work.

List of expired codes

HOLIDAY2023

SACREDPLANET

UNLEASHFUSESOON

AMEGAKURE

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

STRAYDOGS

HALLOWEENUPDATESOON

HOLYGRAIL

REASON2FIGHT

MORIOH

UNBREAKABLE

NEWCODE0819

OVERLORD

SuperTierMagicSoon

SUMMER2023

ANNIVERSARY

BILLION

Cxrsed

FictioNTheFirst

SubToKelvingts

TOADBOIGAMING

KingLuffy

SubToBlamspot

subtomaokuma

noclyps

TOURNAMENTUIFIX

AINCRAD

MADOKA

DRESSROSA

ENTERTAINMENT

HAPPYEASTER

GOLDEN

GOLDENSHUTDOWN

SINS2

SINS

UCHIHA

VIGILANTE

HERO

CLOUD

CHAINSAW

NEWYEAR2023

CHRISTMAS2022

GRAVITY

PORTALFIX

UPDATEHYPE

KARAKORA2

KARAKORA

CLOVER2

HALLOWEEN

CURSE2

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2

CURSE

FAIRY

SERVERFIX

HUNTER

QUESTFIX

HOLLOW

MUGENTRAIN

GHOUL

FIRSTRAIDS

DATAFIX

MARINEFORD

RELEASE

CHALLENGEFIX

GINYUFIX

TWOMILLION

What are Anime Adventures codes used for?

Anime Adventures codes are used to claim free Gems. Although you can earn these rewards through quests and defeating waves of enemies in the game, using codes is one of the simplest methods to obtain them.

Gomu / HW5567 on YouTube

Once you have enough gems, you can claim powerful units like Charmi and Mash along with legendary items like Star Fruit Capsules, Dumbbells, and Magic Cutlery. These accessories are useful to boost your unit’s offense and lay waste to the enemies.

Now you know everything that’s on offer to redeem in Anime Adventures, check out our hub for plenty more Roblox codes in other games, the best Roblox games on the platform in 2024, or a list of Shirt ID codes and codes in Blox Fruits.