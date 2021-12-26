Roblox YBA codes January 2022 – How to get free Your Bizarre Adventure Items

Your Bizarre Adventure is a JoJo-themed experience that allows players to obtain their own magical Stands and fight back against the nefarious gangs of the world. If you’re ready to get into the fight, we can help you take on the worst of the worst with the best Roblox YBA Codes as of January 2022.

Living up to the example set by Jonathan Joestar is no easy feat even for the best of players, but these free YBA codes might help anyone who is struggling to carve out their own path.

From Requiem Arrows to both kinds of Rokkaka Fruit, there is no shortage of ways that players might upgrade themselves and their Stands and get right into the mix of the game.

Advertisement

Contents

Roblox YBA Codes January 2022

Below we’ve listed all of the game’s working codes as of January 4, 2022.

New codes are added every other update though, so be sure to check back every week to see if there have been any changes since the last time you’ve checked them out.

Code Items – –

Unfortunately, there are no working Your Bizarre Adventure codes. Be sure to check back as we’ll update this list as soon as they become available.

How to redeem codes in Your Bizarre Adventure

In order to redeem these items, you’ll need to follow a few simple steps.

Search for the Your Bizarre Adventure experience on Roblox and click the large green play button Once you’re in the open up the Settings menu Copy and Paste any of the above codes into the Redeem Codes bar Press ENTER and look for your rewards to be automatically applied.

If done right, all of the items that were attached to the code will show up in your inventory right away.

Advertisement

You’ll be able to tell which ones are from codes as they’ll have the “Redeemed” tag added to their name.

All expired Roblox YBA codes January 2022

In order to clear up any confusion, we’ll be moving any of the out-of-date codes from above to the table below.

This means you can check any codes you want to use against our records to make sure their still valid.

Code Items – –

What are codes used for in Your Bizarre Adventure?

The items in YBA all offer different bonuses. The Rokkaka allows players to reset their Stand Specialty and Character Skill points in order to keep things fresh, while the Mysterious Arrow offers a chance at obtaining a fresh Stand from the available pool.

Advertisement

Most of the game’s items can be sold off to ShiftPlox, the Travelling Merchant as well if you’re looking for a little more cash to spend at the arcade.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about YBA codes in Roblox for January 2022.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Bee Swarm codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Warframe codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Honkai Impact codes