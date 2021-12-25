Roblox Anime Dimensions codes January 2022 – How to get free Gems, Boosts & Raid Tokens

Anime Dimensions codes in Roblox can get you lots of free items such as Gems, Boosts, and Raid Tokens, all of which will help you get prepared to take down the forces of evil. For January 2022, there are a handful of different codes to redeem.

Anime Dimensions is a Roblox-based fighter that lets players live out their super-powered dreams by becoming their favorite anime heroes. These codes are meant to bolster anyone who joins the fight and help them clear up streets from threats like villainous Titans.

If you’re looking to get ahead of the curve, there are several ways to juice up your stats and be better prepared for all of your upcoming battles.

Advertisement

For January 2022, we’ve collected all of the currently available codes to help you take on the toughest encounters in the game.

Roblox Anime Dimensions codes (January 2022)

These are all of the currently active codes in Anime Dimensions. From gems & boosts to raid tokens, there is plenty up for grabs with these freebies.

Below, we’ve listed all of the currently available codes to redeem in January. These have been checked in-game, and are confirmed to be working as of January 4, 2022. Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll update you with any new codes right here.

Code Items CHRISTMASUPDATE 120 Gems & 120 Raid tokens 610KFTW 50 Gems & All Boosts REW570ARD 25 Gems & All Boosts AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED 250 Gems & All Boosts XMASGIFT 250 Gems, 250 Raid Tokens & All Boosts ALL590BOOSTS 50 Gems & All Boosts 5ITS8FREE0 50 Gems & All Boosts 620KSOMEHOW 25 Gems & All Boosts 630KNICE 50 Gems & All Boosts SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE

50 Gems and All Boosts UPDATE16 All Boosts 300MVISITS 300 Gems and All Boosts 560K789 50 Gems and All Boosts 550K5555 100 Gems and All Boosts

How to redeem codes in Anime Dimensions

Redeeming codes in this game is super easy, all you have to do is follow a few simple steps to claim those free items:

Advertisement

Open the game’s page and click the big green PLAY button to launch the game. Once you’re in, look for the bird icon on the left side of the screen and select it A menu will appear with a text box for you to enter the code. Copy and Paste any of the codes above. Select ENTER and if the code is correct, the reward will be handed out automatically.

That’s it! A notification will appear at the top of your screen to confirm whether or not the code worked. Successful codes are represented by a green bar and unsuccessful ones will show up with a red bar and some text that explains what went wrong.

All expired codes in Anime Dimensions

We’ll keep this page up-to-date with all of the game’s latest gifts, so if one of the codes above expires, it will fall down here so players know exactly which codes and rewards are still up for grabs.

Code Items – –

What are codes used for in Anime Dimensions?

As seen above, these codes can hand out all kinds of rewards in the game.

Advertisement

From gems used to buy new items to cashing in those big raid tokens, these drops are used to enhance every player’s experience and let them get a taste of everything this anime-themed experience has to offer without sinking too much time in.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Anime Dimensions codes in Roblox for January 2022.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Bee Swarm codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Warframe codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Honkai Impact codes