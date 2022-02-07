 All Cookie Run: Kingdom characters - Rarities, best cookies & more - Dexerto
All Cookie Run: Kingdom characters – Rarities, best cookies & more

Published: 7/Feb/2022 16:02

by Titas Khan
Cookie Run: Kingdom offers a whole host of characters to choose from, each equipped with their own unique power potential. Here’s a list of every available character in the eighth game from the Cookie Run series, along with their rarity, position, and type.

Cookie Run: Kingdom features 65 unique characters that players can choose from when composing their gameplay team. Players can utilize a maximum of five cookies at any given point, making team composition a key aspect of the game. Be it to explore other ancient kingdoms or to battle terrifying Cake Monsters, selecting a balanced team is essential for performing well in the game.

Every cookie has its own unique traits that determine the character’s potential as well as its placement in a team. Apart from that, each cookie has a specific class that represents the primary attribute of the character. If you’re wondering which Cookie Run: Kingdom characters to add to your team, check out the list below.

Contents

All Characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookies Rarity Position Type
Adventurer Cookie Rare Middle Ambush
Alchemist Cookie Rare Middle Bomber
Almond Cookie Epic Rear Support
Angel Cookie Common Rear Healing
Avocado Cookie Rare Front Defense
Beet Cookie Common Rear Ranged
Black Raisin Cookie Epic Middle Ambush
Blackberry Cookie Rare Rear Magic
Carrot Cookie Rare Middle Support
Cherry Cookie Rare Rear Bomber
Chili Pepper Cookie Epic Middle Ambush
Clover Cookie Rare Rear Support
Cocoa Cookie Epic Front Defense
Cotton Cookie Epic Rear Support
Cream Puff Cookie Epic Rear Support
Custard Cookie III Rare Rear Healing
Dark Choco Cookie Epic Front Charge
Devil Cookie Rare Middle Magic
Eclair Cookie Epic Middle Support
Espresso Cookie Epic Middle Magic
Fig Cookie Epic Middle Support
Frost Queen Cookie Legendary Middle Magic
GingerBrave Common Front Charge
Golden Cheese Cookie Ancient Rear Ramged
Gumball Cookie Rare Rear Bomber
Herb Cookie Epic Rear Healing
Hollyberry Cookie Ancient Front Defense
Knight Cookie Rare Front Defense
Kumiho Cookie Epic Front Charge
Latte Cookie Epic Middle Magic
Licorice Cookie Epic Middle Magic
Lilac Cookie Epic Middle Support
Madeleine Cookie Epic Front Defense
Mala Sauce Cookie Epic Front Charge
Mango Cookie Epic Middle Magic
Milk Cookie Epic Front Defense
Mint Choco Cookie Epic Rear Support
Moon Rabbit Cookie Epic Front Defense
Muscle Cookie Common Front Charge
Ninja Cookie Common Middle Ambush
Onion Cookie Rare Middle Support
Pancake Cookie Rare Rear Ambush
Parfait Cookie Epic Rear Support
Pastry Cookie Epic Rear Ranged
Poison Mushroom Cookie Epic Middle Bomber
Pomegranate Cookie Epic Rear Support
Princess Cookie Rare Front Charge
Pumpkin Pie Cookie Epic Middle Magic
Pure Vanilla Cookie Ancient Rear Healing
Purple Yam Cookie Epic Front Charge
Raspberry Cookie Epic Front Charge
Red Velvet Cookie Epic Front Charge
Rye Cookie Epic Rear Ranged
Sea Fairy Cookie Legendary Middle Bomber
Snow Sugar Cookie Epic Middle Magic
Sonic Cookie Special Middle Ambush
Sorbet Shark Cookie Epic Middle Ambush
Sparkling Cookie Epic Rear Healing
Squid Ink Cookie Epic Middle Magic
Strawberry Cookie Epic Front Defense
Strawberry Crepe Cookie Epic Front Defense
Tails Cookie Special Middle Ambush
Tea Knight Cookie Epic Front Charge
Tiger Lily Cookie Epic Rear Ranged
Twizzly Gummy Cookie Epic Rear Ranged
Vampire Cookie Epic Rear Ambush
Werewolf Cookie Epic Front Charge
White Lily Cookie Ancient Rear Support
Wizard Cookie Common Middle Magic

These are all the playable characters available in Cookie Run: Kingdom for players to choose from.

Considering the game’s gacha mechanics, it can be quite time-consuming to unlock multiple high-tier cookies by completing in-game tasks. We’d recommend planning your upgrades ahead of time before investing in high-rated and Epic cookies.

Best team and characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Deciding which characters are best to use in Cookie Run: Kingdom can be overwhelming at first. With over 60 unique characters to choose from, even the tiniest bit of reconsideration can alter the entire experience.

With that being said, there are some primary factors to take into account when deciding who to take with you into your next match in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These include:

  • Rarity level
  • Positioning preference
  • Cookie type

Some of the strongest characters in the game are the ones belonging to the list of Legendary and Ancient cookies. However, unlocking overpowered cookies like Hollyberry, White Lily, or Sea Fairy can be extremely difficult to accomplish.

Therefore, players are highly recommended to invest in upgrades for Epic-rated cookies such as Almond, Sorbet Shark, Snow Sugar, Werewolf, Vampire, Herb, Fig, Cotton, or even Cocoa cookies instead of trying to save up unrealistic amounts of resources for one of the strongest cookies in the game.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Cookie Run: Kingdom characters during the Frost Queen Season 2 in-game event.

For more tips and tricks, make sure to check out our guides:

