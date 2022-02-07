All Cookie Run: Kingdom characters – Rarities, best cookies & more

Cookie Run: Kingdom offers a whole host of characters to choose from, each equipped with their own unique power potential. Here’s a list of every available character in the eighth game from the Cookie Run series, along with their rarity, position, and type.
Cookie Run: Kingdom features 65 unique characters that players can choose from when composing their gameplay team. Players can utilize a maximum of five cookies at any given point, making team composition a key aspect of the game. Be it to explore other ancient kingdoms or to battle terrifying Cake Monsters, selecting a balanced team is essential for performing well in the game.
Every cookie has its own unique traits that determine the character’s potential as well as its placement in a team. Apart from that, each cookie has a specific class that represents the primary attribute of the character. If you’re wondering which Cookie Run: Kingdom characters to add to your team, check out the list below.
Contents
All Characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom
|Cookies
|Rarity
|Position
|Type
|Adventurer Cookie
|Rare
|Middle
|Ambush
|Alchemist Cookie
|Rare
|Middle
|Bomber
|Almond Cookie
|Epic
|Rear
|Support
|Angel Cookie
|Common
|Rear
|Healing
|Avocado Cookie
|Rare
|Front
|Defense
|Beet Cookie
|Common
|Rear
|Ranged
|Black Raisin Cookie
|Epic
|Middle
|Ambush
|Blackberry Cookie
|Rare
|Rear
|Magic
|Carrot Cookie
|Rare
|Middle
|Support
|Cherry Cookie
|Rare
|Rear
|Bomber
|Chili Pepper Cookie
|Epic
|Middle
|Ambush
|Clover Cookie
|Rare
|Rear
|Support
|Cocoa Cookie
|Epic
|Front
|Defense
|Cotton Cookie
|Epic
|Rear
|Support
|Cream Puff Cookie
|Epic
|Rear
|Support
|Custard Cookie III
|Rare
|Rear
|Healing
|Dark Choco Cookie
|Epic
|Front
|Charge
|Devil Cookie
|Rare
|Middle
|Magic
|Eclair Cookie
|Epic
|Middle
|Support
|Espresso Cookie
|Epic
|Middle
|Magic
|Fig Cookie
|Epic
|Middle
|Support
|Frost Queen Cookie
|Legendary
|Middle
|Magic
|GingerBrave
|Common
|Front
|Charge
|Golden Cheese Cookie
|Ancient
|Rear
|Ramged
|Gumball Cookie
|Rare
|Rear
|Bomber
|Herb Cookie
|Epic
|Rear
|Healing
|Hollyberry Cookie
|Ancient
|Front
|Defense
|Knight Cookie
|Rare
|Front
|Defense
|Kumiho Cookie
|Epic
|Front
|Charge
|Latte Cookie
|Epic
|Middle
|Magic
|Licorice Cookie
|Epic
|Middle
|Magic
|Lilac Cookie
|Epic
|Middle
|Support
|Madeleine Cookie
|Epic
|Front
|Defense
|Mala Sauce Cookie
|Epic
|Front
|Charge
|Mango Cookie
|Epic
|Middle
|Magic
|Milk Cookie
|Epic
|Front
|Defense
|Mint Choco Cookie
|Epic
|Rear
|Support
|Moon Rabbit Cookie
|Epic
|Front
|Defense
|Muscle Cookie
|Common
|Front
|Charge
|Ninja Cookie
|Common
|Middle
|Ambush
|Onion Cookie
|Rare
|Middle
|Support
|Pancake Cookie
|Rare
|Rear
|Ambush
|Parfait Cookie
|Epic
|Rear
|Support
|Pastry Cookie
|Epic
|Rear
|Ranged
|Poison Mushroom Cookie
|Epic
|Middle
|Bomber
|Pomegranate Cookie
|Epic
|Rear
|Support
|Princess Cookie
|Rare
|Front
|Charge
|Pumpkin Pie Cookie
|Epic
|Middle
|Magic
|Pure Vanilla Cookie
|Ancient
|Rear
|Healing
|Purple Yam Cookie
|Epic
|Front
|Charge
|Raspberry Cookie
|Epic
|Front
|Charge
|Red Velvet Cookie
|Epic
|Front
|Charge
|Rye Cookie
|Epic
|Rear
|Ranged
|Sea Fairy Cookie
|Legendary
|Middle
|Bomber
|Snow Sugar Cookie
|Epic
|Middle
|Magic
|Sonic Cookie
|Special
|Middle
|Ambush
|Sorbet Shark Cookie
|Epic
|Middle
|Ambush
|Sparkling Cookie
|Epic
|Rear
|Healing
|Squid Ink Cookie
|Epic
|Middle
|Magic
|Strawberry Cookie
|Epic
|Front
|Defense
|Strawberry Crepe Cookie
|Epic
|Front
|Defense
|Tails Cookie
|Special
|Middle
|Ambush
|Tea Knight Cookie
|Epic
|Front
|Charge
|Tiger Lily Cookie
|Epic
|Rear
|Ranged
|Twizzly Gummy Cookie
|Epic
|Rear
|Ranged
|Vampire Cookie
|Epic
|Rear
|Ambush
|Werewolf Cookie
|Epic
|Front
|Charge
|White Lily Cookie
|Ancient
|Rear
|Support
|Wizard Cookie
|Common
|Middle
|Magic
These are all the playable characters available in Cookie Run: Kingdom for players to choose from.
Considering the game’s gacha mechanics, it can be quite time-consuming to unlock multiple high-tier cookies by completing in-game tasks. We’d recommend planning your upgrades ahead of time before investing in high-rated and Epic cookies.
Best team and characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom
Deciding which characters are best to use in Cookie Run: Kingdom can be overwhelming at first. With over 60 unique characters to choose from, even the tiniest bit of reconsideration can alter the entire experience.
With that being said, there are some primary factors to take into account when deciding who to take with you into your next match in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These include:
- Rarity level
- Positioning preference
- Cookie type
Some of the strongest characters in the game are the ones belonging to the list of Legendary and Ancient cookies. However, unlocking overpowered cookies like Hollyberry, White Lily, or Sea Fairy can be extremely difficult to accomplish.
Therefore, players are highly recommended to invest in upgrades for Epic-rated cookies such as Almond, Sorbet Shark, Snow Sugar, Werewolf, Vampire, Herb, Fig, Cotton, or even Cocoa cookies instead of trying to save up unrealistic amounts of resources for one of the strongest cookies in the game.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Cookie Run: Kingdom characters during the Frost Queen Season 2 in-game event.
