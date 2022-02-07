All Cookie Run: Kingdom characters – Rarities, best cookies & more

Cookie Run: Kingdom offers a whole host of characters to choose from, each equipped with their own unique power potential. Here’s a list of every available character in the eighth game from the Cookie Run series, along with their rarity, position, and type.

Cookie Run: Kingdom features 65 unique characters that players can choose from when composing their gameplay team. Players can utilize a maximum of five cookies at any given point, making team composition a key aspect of the game. Be it to explore other ancient kingdoms or to battle terrifying Cake Monsters, selecting a balanced team is essential for performing well in the game.

Every cookie has its own unique traits that determine the character’s potential as well as its placement in a team. Apart from that, each cookie has a specific class that represents the primary attribute of the character. If you’re wondering which Cookie Run: Kingdom characters to add to your team, check out the list below.

All Characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookies Rarity Position Type Adventurer Cookie Rare Middle Ambush Alchemist Cookie Rare Middle Bomber Almond Cookie Epic Rear Support Angel Cookie Common Rear Healing Avocado Cookie Rare Front Defense Beet Cookie Common Rear Ranged Black Raisin Cookie Epic Middle Ambush Blackberry Cookie Rare Rear Magic Carrot Cookie Rare Middle Support Cherry Cookie Rare Rear Bomber Chili Pepper Cookie Epic Middle Ambush Clover Cookie Rare Rear Support Cocoa Cookie Epic Front Defense Cotton Cookie Epic Rear Support Cream Puff Cookie Epic Rear Support Custard Cookie III Rare Rear Healing Dark Choco Cookie Epic Front Charge Devil Cookie Rare Middle Magic Eclair Cookie Epic Middle Support Espresso Cookie Epic Middle Magic Fig Cookie Epic Middle Support Frost Queen Cookie Legendary Middle Magic GingerBrave Common Front Charge Golden Cheese Cookie Ancient Rear Ramged Gumball Cookie Rare Rear Bomber Herb Cookie Epic Rear Healing Hollyberry Cookie Ancient Front Defense Knight Cookie Rare Front Defense Kumiho Cookie Epic Front Charge Latte Cookie Epic Middle Magic Licorice Cookie Epic Middle Magic Lilac Cookie Epic Middle Support Madeleine Cookie Epic Front Defense Mala Sauce Cookie Epic Front Charge Mango Cookie Epic Middle Magic Milk Cookie Epic Front Defense Mint Choco Cookie Epic Rear Support Moon Rabbit Cookie Epic Front Defense Muscle Cookie Common Front Charge Ninja Cookie Common Middle Ambush Onion Cookie Rare Middle Support Pancake Cookie Rare Rear Ambush Parfait Cookie Epic Rear Support Pastry Cookie Epic Rear Ranged Poison Mushroom Cookie Epic Middle Bomber Pomegranate Cookie Epic Rear Support Princess Cookie Rare Front Charge Pumpkin Pie Cookie Epic Middle Magic Pure Vanilla Cookie Ancient Rear Healing Purple Yam Cookie Epic Front Charge Raspberry Cookie Epic Front Charge Red Velvet Cookie Epic Front Charge Rye Cookie Epic Rear Ranged Sea Fairy Cookie Legendary Middle Bomber Snow Sugar Cookie Epic Middle Magic Sonic Cookie Special Middle Ambush Sorbet Shark Cookie Epic Middle Ambush Sparkling Cookie Epic Rear Healing Squid Ink Cookie Epic Middle Magic Strawberry Cookie Epic Front Defense Strawberry Crepe Cookie Epic Front Defense Tails Cookie Special Middle Ambush Tea Knight Cookie Epic Front Charge Tiger Lily Cookie Epic Rear Ranged Twizzly Gummy Cookie Epic Rear Ranged Vampire Cookie Epic Rear Ambush Werewolf Cookie Epic Front Charge White Lily Cookie Ancient Rear Support Wizard Cookie Common Middle Magic

These are all the playable characters available in Cookie Run: Kingdom for players to choose from.

Considering the game’s gacha mechanics, it can be quite time-consuming to unlock multiple high-tier cookies by completing in-game tasks. We’d recommend planning your upgrades ahead of time before investing in high-rated and Epic cookies.

Best team and characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Deciding which characters are best to use in Cookie Run: Kingdom can be overwhelming at first. With over 60 unique characters to choose from, even the tiniest bit of reconsideration can alter the entire experience.

With that being said, there are some primary factors to take into account when deciding who to take with you into your next match in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These include:

Rarity level

Positioning preference

Cookie type

Some of the strongest characters in the game are the ones belonging to the list of Legendary and Ancient cookies. However, unlocking overpowered cookies like Hollyberry, White Lily, or Sea Fairy can be extremely difficult to accomplish.

Therefore, players are highly recommended to invest in upgrades for Epic-rated cookies such as Almond, Sorbet Shark, Snow Sugar, Werewolf, Vampire, Herb, Fig, Cotton, or even Cocoa cookies instead of trying to save up unrealistic amounts of resources for one of the strongest cookies in the game.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Cookie Run: Kingdom characters during the Frost Queen Season 2 in-game event.

