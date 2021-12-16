 Roblox Blox Fruits codes (December 2021): How to get money and XP boosts - Dexerto
Roblox Blox Fruits codes (December 2021): How to get money and XP boosts

Published: 16/Dec/2021 1:32

by Kijanna Henry
Roblox Blox Fruits
Blox Fruits codes in Roblox undoubtedly aid in making the journey as a pirate much easier by providing XP boosts, money, in-game titles and even stat refunds. For the month of December 2021, here are all the codes you will be able to redeem.

Roblox is a game that is known for the intensive grind that is required to unlock certain items. However, these codes should ease the grind by giving you a handful of useful boosts.

These codes usually change each month, or around special occasions and holidays. With that said, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the codes you can use for Roblox Blox Fruits in December 2021.

Contents

Roblox Blox Fruits codes
Roblox
Make use of these codes to give you an advantage in Blox Fruits.

Blox Fruits codes in Roblox (December 2021)

Here is every working code for Blox Fruits in Roblox for December 2021. These codes have been verified and are confirmed to be working as of December 15, 2021. Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll update you with any new codes right here.

Code Items
3BVISITS 30 Minutes of 2x experience
UPD16 20 minutes of 2x experience
SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 30 minutes of 2x experience
SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 stat reset
Sub2NoobMaster123 15 minutes of 2x experience
Sub2UncleKizaru stat refund
Sub2Daigrock 15 minutes of 2x experience
Axiore 20 minutes of 2x experience
TantaiGaming 15 minutes of 2x experience
StrawHatMaine  15 minutes of 2x experience
Sub2OfficialNoobie  20 minutes of 2x experience
Fudd10  redeem code for $1
Bignews  in-game title
TheGreatAce  20 minutes of 2x experience

How to redeem Blox Fruits codes in Roblox

Blox fruits redeem codes
Roblox
Enter a Blox Fruits code to redeem special rewards.

Redeeming codes in Roblox require you to follow some very simple steps:

  1. Open Blox Fruits and choose a side.
  2. Once loaded in, click on the Twitter bird icon above the menu tab.
  3. Enter the code you wish to redeem.
  4. Then, click on the ‘Try’ button to redeem.

And that’s it! You’ll then be able to enjoy your rewards in Blox Fruits.

All expired Blox Fruits codes in 2021

Below is a list of all expired codes, along with the rewards they previously redeemed. As the codes listed above expire, they will then be moved into this table:

Code Items
1MLIKES_RESET Stat Reset
2BILLION 20 Minutes of 2x EXP
THIRDSEA Stat Reset
UPD15 20 minutes of 2x EXP
UPD14 Redeem code for XP
ShutDownFix2 2x Experience
1BILLION Two hours of 2x Experience
XMASEXP 2x Experience
XMASRESET Stat Reset
UPDATE11 30 Minutes of 2x Experience
POINTSRESET point reset
UPDATE10 Stat Refund
CONTROL
 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about codes for Blox Fruits in December 2021. Be sure to check back weekly, as we’ll update you with any new codes.

