Roblox Grand Piece Online codes (January 2022) – Free rerolls, stat resets & Devil Fruit

Grand Piece Online codes in Roblox can help you to get free rerolls, stat resets, and locate Devil Fruit while you explore the land to fight tough bosses. For January 2022, we’ve gathered all of the available GPO codes to aid you on your journey across the high seas.



Players in the Roblox-based Grand Piece Online can redeem different types of codes, all granting different rewards that help to make time spent in the game more efficient.

Developed by Grand Quest Games, players can sail the First and Second Seas, take down Sea Kings for epic rewards, and battle other players. On the way, Devil Fruits can be found, granting a variety of different powers, with GPO codes being an integral part of helping that process while building your perfect character.

Grand Piece Online codes in Roblox (January 2022)

There are currently no active GPO codes that players can claim as of January 20, 2022. Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll be sure to update as soon as more are made available.

Code Items – –

How to redeem Grand Piece Online codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in GPO is incredibly easy to do, and it only takes a couple of steps:

Proceed to the official Grand Piece Online page and click the large green button to launch the game. Once in-game, you’ll need to select ‘Set Sail‘. Next, press ‘M‘ on your keyboard to open up the main menu. Once the menu appears, you’ll need to click the Cogwheel icon to bring up Settings. Copy and paste the above codes into the box that says ‘ENTER CODE‘. Press ‘Enter‘ and, if successful, your code will redeem automatically.

Full list of Grand Piece Online expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Items 100KSUB2XRACEREROLLS 2x Race rerolls 115KSUBSPRESET Stat reset 120KSUBS2XRACEREROLLS 2x Race rerolls 125KSUBSDFRESET Devil Fruit reset 130KSUBSSPRESET Stat reset 16RACEREROLLS 16x Race rerolls 280KLIKESSPRESET Stat reset 285K2XRACEREROLL 2x Race rerolls 290KLIKESDFRESET Devil Fruit reset 305KLIKES2XRACEREROLLS 2x Race rerolls 315KLIKESSSPRESET Stat reset 320KLIKES2XRACEREROLLS 2x Race rerolls 325KLIKES2XRACEREROLLS 2x Race rerolls 335KLIKES2XRACEREROLLS 2x Race rerolls 340K2XRACEREROLLS 2x Race rerolls 345K2XRACEREROLLS 2x Race rerolls 350K2XRACEREROLLS 2x Race rerolls 355K2XRACEREROLLS 2x Race rerolls 360K2XRACEREROLLS 2x Race rerolls CHRISTMASDFNOTIFIER 240m Devil Fruit notifier CHRISTMASDFRESET Devil Fruit reset DAHNOOBDFRESET Devil Fruit reset SPRESET1 Stat reset SPRESET2 Stat reset SPRESET3 Stat reset SPRESET4 Stat reset

What are GPO codes used for in Roblox?

As shown in the tables above, GPO Online codes are essential for players as they provide free Race rerolls, Stat resets, and allow you to locate those all-important Devil Fruits a little bit easier.

New codes are occasionally added, and they can go a very long way in making your experience that much smoother.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Grand Piece Online codes in Roblox for January 2022.

