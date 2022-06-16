Raspberry Cookie Run Kingdom guide: How to beat the Raspberry boss at level 11-27

Defeating the Raspberry boss at level 11-27 is incredibly difficult in Cookie Run Kingdom, so we’ve got you covered with this guide filled with everything that you need to know about overcoming one of the toughest levels in the game.

Often considered as the strongest boss in Cookie Run Kingdom, the Raspberry cookie is an extremely scary opponent to face in the game. Needless to say, most of us find ourselves trying to take down the boss with our strongest combat parties and yet failing miserably.

However, there are a few methods that you can use to defeat this scary boss and make your way through the storyline in the game. Without any further ado, let’s dive in and check out how to overcome the Raspberry boss in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Raspberry boss details in Cookie Run Kingdom

The Raspberry cookie, apart from being a boss at level 11-27, also makes appearances at several points of the storyline in Cookie Run Kingdom. However, she reveals her boss form only after you reach the specific level.

This character’s Charge type attacks make her extremely difficult to defeat even with fully upgraded and equipped combat parties. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the abilities and attacks of the Raspberry cookie in the game:

Rapier Attack – Raspberry cookie’s basic attacks deal damage to a cookie in the front row.

– Raspberry cookie’s basic attacks deal damage to a cookie in the front row. Raspberry Reprise – The boss dashes at the enemy with the highest attack damage and stabs them repeatedly. These stabs deal a lot of damage to the affected cookie while also reducing their attack damage by 40% for 3 seconds.

– The boss dashes at the enemy with the highest attack damage and stabs them repeatedly. These stabs deal a lot of damage to the affected cookie while also reducing their attack damage by 40% for 3 seconds. Triple Hit – Deals damage to three cookies in the front row.

As you might have already guessed from the descriptions, Raspberry Reprise is the strongest attack available for the Raspberry cookie boss. She can use the attack to take out your main attack cookie before you even realize what’s happening.

How to beat level 11-27 in Cookie Run Kingdom

There are a couple of strategies that you can use to help you beat level 11-27 in Cookie Run Kingdom. However, having already learnt how formidable of a foe the Raspberry cookie is, executing these strategies to defeat the boss can be quite difficult.

Apart from that, you should also make a note of the Raspberry cookie’s attack pattern. The pattern in which she uses her three move-sets of attacking is:

Rapier Attack -> Triple Hit -> Rapier Attack -> Raspberry Reprise -> Triple Hit

After this, the boss again resets her attack pattern and begins from the first move-set. We have prepared detailed explanations on how you can execute each of these strategies to perfection and beat level 11-27 in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Best strategies to defeat the Raspberry boss

While the Pompon strategy used to be one of the best methods to take down the Raspberry cookie, it is no longer effective since the War Under Shattered Skies update made the boss ignore summoned units and focus on cookies instead.

Fortunately, there are still a couple of effective strategies that you can use to defeat the Raspberry boss, which we’ve detailed below:

The Ambush strategy

This is a fairly simple strategy to execute and all you need is a few high-leveled ambush-type offensive cookies like the Shorbet Shark or the Black Raisin cookie. This strategy is highly effective because Ambush-type cookies have the ability to dodge the enemy’s attacks.

Additionally, you are advised to use Searing Raspberry or Bouncy Caramel toppings on the ambush cookies to further boost their potential. However, you should note that this strategy is based on the chance-factor that the your cookies will be able to dodge the incoming attacks and does not guarantee success every time.

The DMG Resistance strategy

For this strategy, you will need the Strawberry Crepe cookie in your line up. This is because the cookie can increase the damage resistance for two cookies who have the lowest HP in your line up. Additionally, it will also be extremely efficient to use the Sea Fairy cookie as your main choice of attack.

However, you can choose any other attacker as long as they have the lowest HP on your lineup for the Strawberry Crepe to increase their damage resistance. Using the Solid Almond or Hard Walnut toppings for your front line cookies is highly beneficial for executing this strategy.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about defeating the Raspberry cookie boss at level 11-27 in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

