Cookie Run Kingdom toppings guide: Best toppings, how to unlock & more

If you are wondering what the best toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom are, we’ve got a detailed guide covering everything that you need to know about which ones you should be using and how to unlock them.

Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom are used to activate bonus effects on specific cookies to make them stronger. Additionally, you can apply the same topping multiple times on a specific cookie to further upgrade the boosts that are granted.

With a whole host of different toppings in the game, it is important to know what each of them does and which cookies are best-suited for which topping. Additionally, our guide will also tell you all the specific levels from which you can claim the respective toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

In Cookie Run Kingdom, there are 10 different toppings in the game that you can apply to any and every cookie in the game:

Bouncy Caramel Topping

Solid Almond Topping

Searing Raspberry Topping

Hearty Hazelnut Topping

Swift Chocolate Topping

Hard Walnut Topping

Healthy Peanut Topping

Sweet Candy Topping

Juicy Apple Jelly Topping

Fresh Kiwi Topping

Before proceeding any further, you should note that all of these toppings grant unique power ups and bonuses to the cookies they are applied to. Having said that, here’s a lit of all the perks that your cookies can gain from every respective topping.

Perks unlocked by different Toppings

Topping Perk Bouncy Caramel Increases attack speed Solid Almond Increases damage resistance Searing Raspberry Increases attack damage Hearty Hazelnut Increases resistance against critical strikes Swift Chocolate Reduces cooldown of abilities Hard Walnut Increases defensive points Healthy Peanut Increases health points Sweet Candy Boosts/amplifies pre-existing buffs and powers Juicy Apple Jelly Increases chance of critical strike Fresh Kiwi Increases debuff resistance

How to unlock toppings

The best method to collect various kinds of toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom is by repeating specific stages to farm for the desired resources.

Below, you’ll find an updated list of all the levels and stages at which you can claim specific toppings in the game.

Bouncy Caramel and Solid Almond Toppings

Level Stages 6 1, 6, 11, 16, 21, 26 7 3, 8, 13, 18, 23, 28 8 3, 8, 13, 18, 23

Searing Raspberry and Hearty Hazelnut Toppings

Level Stages 6 2, 7, 12, 17, 22, 27 7 4, 9, 14, 19, 24, 29 8 4, 9, 14, 19, 24

Swift Chocolate and Hard Walnut Toppings

Level Stages 6 3, 8, 13, 18, 23, 28 7 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 8 5, 10, 15, 20, 25

Healthy Peanut and Sweet Candy Toppings

Level Stages 6 4, 9, 14, 19, 24 7 1, 6, 11, 16, 21, 26 8 1, 6, 11, 16, 21, 26

Juicy Apple Jelly and Fresh Kiwi Toppings

Level Stages 6 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 7 2, 7, 11, 16, 21, 27 8 2, 7, 12, 17, 22, 27

Best cookie-topping combos in Cookie Run Kingdom

Given that there are eight different types of characters in the game, you should be aware of which toppings combine best with which type of cookie.

Here are the three best toppings that you can try and combine with almost any cookie in the game:

Searing Raspberry

Solid Almond

Swift Chocolate

While these are the three toppings that will suit most cookies in the game, the table below lists additional options that work just as well alongside particular cookie types:

Cookie Type Topping Ambush Searing Raspberry, Bouncy Caramel Bomber Searing Raspberry, Swift Chocolate, Sweet Candy Charge Solid Almond, Swift Chocolate, Searing Raspberry Defense Solid Almond, Swift Chocolate, Healthy Peanut, Hearty Hazelnut Healing Searing Raspberry, Swift Chocolate, Sweet Candy Magic Searing Raspberry, Swift Chocolate, Sweet Candy Ranged Searing Raspberry, Swift Chocolate, Bouncy Caramel, Juicy Apple Jelly Support Searing Raspberry, Swift Chocolate, Sweet Candy

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the different toppings, what they do, and how to unlock them in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

