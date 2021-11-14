Honkai Impact codes (November 2021): How to get free Crystals, Asterite, and more

Getting started in Honkai Impact 3rd or just want some free Crystal, Asterite, and other resources? We’ve got the latest Honkai Impact codes for November 2021 here, so you can redeem your rewards and get grinding for stronger Valkyries.

Honkai Impact 3rd is a free game, but it’s always handy to take advantage of all the free rewards you can get from miHoYo.

The developers regularly drop codes containing free Crystals, Asterite, Coins, and more materials to help you level up your Valkyries and get back into battle.

We’ve got a guide to all the latest Honkai Impact codes and their rewards to help you out on your grind.

Advertisement

Active Honkai Impact codes

We’ve got the full list of active Honkai Impact codes below. Be sure to redeem them all before they expire, as they don’t stick around for long!

Code Rewards OUROBOROS 9999 Coins, Herrscher of Flamescion Trial Card, Starless Rift

How to redeem Honkai Impact codes

Redeeming Honkai Impact codes are easy, and definitely worth the few clicks on your phone to get the in-game rewards. The method is basically identical across PC and mobile too.

Read More: How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

Here’s how you can do it.

Launch Honkai Impact 3rd on your phone On the main screen, press your player ID in the top left corner Click account Type (or paste) your code into the “Exchange Rewards” box Click get, and enjoy your free rewards

Expired Honkai Impact codes

All the Honkai Impact codes listed below have expired, and you’ll not be able to claim them for rewards. Be sure to check this list before entering any codes and getting your hopes up!

Advertisement