Honkai Impact codes (November 2021): How to get free Crystals, Asterite, and more

Published: 14/Nov/2021 5:20

by Andrew Amos
miHoYo

Honkai Impact 3rd

Getting started in Honkai Impact 3rd or just want some free Crystal, Asterite, and other resources? We’ve got the latest Honkai Impact codes for November 2021 here, so you can redeem your rewards and get grinding for stronger Valkyries.

Honkai Impact 3rd is a free game, but it’s always handy to take advantage of all the free rewards you can get from miHoYo.

The developers regularly drop codes containing free Crystals, Asterite, Coins, and more materials to help you level up your Valkyries and get back into battle.

We’ve got a guide to all the latest Honkai Impact codes and their rewards to help you out on your grind.

Honkai Impact 3rd keyart
miHoYo
Getting started in Honkai Impact 3rd? Don’t forget to redeem these codes!

Active Honkai Impact codes

We’ve got the full list of active Honkai Impact codes below. Be sure to redeem them all before they expire, as they don’t stick around for long!

Code Rewards
OUROBOROS 9999 Coins, Herrscher of Flamescion Trial Card, Starless Rift

How to redeem Honkai Impact codes

Redeeming Honkai Impact codes are easy, and definitely worth the few clicks on your phone to get the in-game rewards. The method is basically identical across PC and mobile too.

Here’s how you can do it.

  1. Launch Honkai Impact 3rd on your phone
  2. On the main screen, press your player ID in the top left corner
  3. Click account
  4. Type (or paste) your code into the “Exchange Rewards” box
  5. Click get, and enjoy your free rewards
Honkai Impact 3rd account redeem codes screen
miHoYo
If you’ve found this screen (on mobile), you’re in the right place.

Expired Honkai Impact codes

All the Honkai Impact codes listed below have expired, and you’ll not be able to claim them for rewards. Be sure to check this list before entering any codes and getting your hopes up!

Code Rewards
MT6TGQB4JFTT 60 Crystals
ST7SG8ALJG87 60 Crystals
QB6SHRSLJZQ3 200 Crystals
EAPTY8TL2ZRB 30 Crystals, 2888 Asterite, SSS Trial Card Option
MISSPINKELF 9999 Coins, Herrscher of Flamescion Trial Card, Starless Rift
ELYSIA02 60 Crystals
MOTHS10 60 Crystals
RTPAZ8A4KZ7F 200 Crystals
EAPAG8TLKG2T 30 Crystals, 2888 Asterite, SSS Trial Card Option
OOHSUMMER 9999 Mithril, Herrscher of Flamescion Trial Card, Starless Rift
7APTHQT52HLP 60 Crystals
BB7SY8T52Y5K 60 Crystals
EUUYGC4WRF 200 Crystals
XAPAGQSMKHJ7 60 Crystals, 500 Asterite
GVYEGG5NPX 60 Crystals
ICHLIEBEIDCH 9999 Mithril, Herrscher of Flamescion Trial Card, Starless Rift
2B7TZ8TMJZGF 30 Crystals
BSPBHRS5KY33 60 Crystals
WSNSZRA4JZ3F 60 Crystals
TB6BZQT43YZT 200 Crystals
SEELECUTE 9999 Mithril, Herrscher of Flamescion Trial Card, Starless Rift
GMUGGG2X7X 150 Crystals
WUUEHCKWMX 60 Crystals
GMUGHCLS5X 60 Crystals
ELUY8G2T9P 60 Crystals
YVUGGCJX9X 60 Crystals
YVYGGGLT37 60 Crystals, TeRiRi’s Treasure Map
GUYW9CKPP7 80 Crystals
EVUEGCKP7F 120 Crystals
GLUYHCMP3P 100 Crystals
GUUE8C5T5F 60 Crystals
WLUGHCMSMF 140 Crystals
GMUWGCKTM7 80 Crystals
YLYEGC5N97 60 Crystals
EUYW9G5SPF 60 Crystals
YLUGHG3SP7 60 Crystals
GUYY8C5S5P 120 Crystals
YUYE8C3K3P 300 Crystals
EUYYGCMJ7F 60 Crystals
EUUG9AUNP7 60 Crystals
EVYYHACPMF 60 Crystals
