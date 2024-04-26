Use our list of the latest Multiverse Defenders codes to get the best heroes from popular anime to defend your base from all the enemies. Here are all the active codes for April 2024.

All the villains in popular animes have conspired together to destroy your bases. How do you protect them? By summoning the strongest warriors from animes like Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Bleach, and more. With their unique abilities, these heroes will not allow your enemies to pass unharmed.

However, you need loads of gems to summon new heroes and they are hard to come by. Fortunately, we have a list of working Multiverse Defenders codes offering free gems and other valuable items. So hurry up and grab your freebies before they expire.

System Arts Studio / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Summon strong heroes to beat waves of enemies.

Latest Multiverse Defenders codes (April 2024)

Here’s a list of all new and active Multiverse Defenders codes:

VerificationRemoved – Free 15x Prison Realm, 15x Mythic Crytal (new)

– Free 15x Prison Realm, 15x Mythic Crytal VerifiedBadge – Free 5k Gems

– Free 5k Gems UPDATE2 – Free 5 Shards

– Free 5 Shards RELEASE – Free 2k Gems

How to redeem Multiverse Defenders codes

Here are some simple steps on how to redeem codes:

Go to the official Multiverse Defenders page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Look for an NPC labeled as ‘ CODE ’ and stand in the highlighted.

labeled as ‘ ’ and stand in the highlighted. Type or paste the code in the box.

Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

Can’t use codes? Note that they are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them exactly as they are mentioned. Moreover, Roblox codes often tend to expire after a certain period of time. So use them before they are no longer redeemable.

System Arts Studio / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Look for CODES NPC to redeem codes and get amazing rewards.

List of expired codes

HappyValentines – Free rewards

– Free rewards UPDATE1 – Free rewards

– Free rewards 5KACTIVE – Free rewards

– Free rewards LUNARNEWYEAR – Free rewards

– Free rewards 9M9VISITS – Free rewards

– Free rewards UPDATE1.5 – Free rewards

– Free rewards 50KMBDIS – Free rewards

– Free rewards 1KACTIVE – Free rewards

– Free rewards CHRISTMAS2 – Free rewards

– Free rewards CHRISTMAS – Free rewards

What are Multiverse Defenders codes used for?

Multiverse Defenders codes give players free rewards like gems, shards, boosts, and other in-game items. These items come in handy while summoning new heroes. If you have more of the same heroes, you can also fuse them to increase their strength.

The developers release new codes during in-game events or when the game hits a new milestone. We regularly keep an eye out for new rewards. So make sure you bookmark this page and check back weekly.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Multiverse Defenders codes for April 2024

