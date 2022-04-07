The best mobile games to play in 2022

Choosing the best mobile games to play can be a difficult task. With millions of titles to choose from, it’s easy to feel like there’s almost too much choice. We’ve got you covered with a list of some of the best mobile games that you should play in 2022.

Mobile games have come a long way in the 21st century. With countless titles to choose from across dozens of genres, it’s often tricky to find something new to play because there are so many options. Even for us, to come up with a list of the best mobile games that you should be playing was no easy task.

However, instead of focusing on the hidden gems, we have decided to focus on genre-defining games that have been flagship titles on the platform. Our list features games that are ideal for beginners, as well as some for competitive players.

Without further ado, let’s dive in and check out the best mobile games you can play in 2022.

Best Mobile Games to play in 2022

While it is difficult to select a few games with so many choices available, we have decided to go with 10 titles. However, we will be updating this list based on the support of their communities and developers. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back soon to find new games to try.

Pokemon Go

Released in 2016, the augmented reality title Pokemon Go has always ensured to keep players coming back to it. The game’s rise to fame was extremely quick and Niantic has done well to ensure that the game stays relevant in the long run.

Read More: Pokemon Go promo codes

With continuous updates to release new Pokemon along with regular events, Pokemon Go is a game that you should try at least once. If all of that wasn’t enough, it’s probably the best mobile game to help you get out and be physically active.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Making its way onto mobile platforms in 2019, the Call of Duty franchise’s expansion to handheld devices has turned out to be a huge success. Apart from the usual game modes that Call of Duty usually has on offer, the mobile variant’s Battle Royale mode is what makes this title stand out.

Be it fast-paced action or hardcore survival, the game offers plenty to keep players engaged. Tight controls, classic maps and characters and a whole host of weapons and equipment make Call of Duty Mobile a must-try.

Clash of Clans

One of the most iconic mobile games, Clash of Clans was initially released for iOS platforms in 2012 and Android devices in 2013. Having been around for almost a decade, the game can now feel somewhat nostalgic.

The vast array of characters that you can choose from makes this real-time strategy game constantly surprising, and you can even create or join clans with your friends to wage wars against other clans and build your bases together.

Clash Royale

Yet another spectacular real-time strategy game from Supercell, Clash Royale also involves certain elements of the MOBA genre. The primary objective is to successfully siege your enemy’s base while defending your own.

Read More: Clash Royale Tier List

With most characters coming straight out of Clash of Clans, Supercell also added plenty of exclusive characters for Clash Royale. This ensures that despite sharing similar characters, both Clash Royale and Clash of Clans have extremely varied experiences to offer.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Moonton’s iconic MOBA, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is definitely one of the best titles in the genre. Being one of the oldest MOBA games to be released on mobile platforms, MLBB has stood the test of time.

MLBB is also an ideal choice for all the MOBA fanatics who are looking for a competitive environment for mobile platforms. While the game is designed specifically for mobiles, it does draw plenty of references from titles like LoL and DOTA 2.

Pokemon Unite

The deadly combination of Pokemon and the MOBA genre has taken the world by storm since Pokemon Unite’s release in 2021. While the game doesn’t follow the typical type-rules that Pokemon titles usually have to offer, the exciting battles on the battlefield that the game offers can be an absolute blast at times.

With the developers continuously working on regular updates and new content, there are plenty of reasons to jump into the game. And, with short, quick-fire rounds full of action and very little downtime, it’s the perfect time-filler.

Genshin Impact

Although not an exclusive mobile game, Genshin Impact has found a major share of its player base on handheld devices. The colorful animations and detailed stories that the game has to offer, as well as its vast open-world, make it a bit of a marvel on mobile devices.

Read More: Genshin Impact promo codes

Since the game’s release, Genshin Impact has shown no signs of slowing as the developers continue to roll out regular updates with new events, characters, and events. Considering the rate at which the title is growing and expanding, this might be the best time for you to start playing if you’re not already.

RAID Shadow Legends

After getting repeatedly accused by the community of being pay-to-win, RAID Shadow Legends has undergone quite a few balancing changes to make the game even more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Needless to say, Plarium is working on putting out even more updates that will further balance the game for everyone.

Read More: RAID Shadow Legends promo code

Be it stunning in-game visuals or action-packed epic battles, given everything that the game has to offer, you should definitely give it a try.

Jetpack Joyride

Originally released as an iOS exclusive title in 2011, Jetpack Joyride has gone on to become available on all mobile platforms. A side-scrolling endless runner with an upgradeable jetpack and a wealth of crazy power-ups, it’s full of chaos on every screen.

Ideal for short bursts or longer play sessions, the game will have you engrossed within minutes. Additionally, with a sequel already in the works for Jetpack Joyride, you should definitely consider giving it a try.

Asphalt 9: Legends

Since the rise of mobile games, the Asphalt franchise has been the flag-bearer for racing games on the platform. Beginning with a wide variety of cars to choose from, the game offers everything that an arcade racing fan could hope for. Be it crispy visuals or clean and precise control mechanics, Asphalt 9 is a must-try for everyone.

In case you’ve never tried the Asphalt franchise before, we’d recommend that you give the older games from the series a try as well. While the game has obviously developed and gotten better with the later versions, the older ones remain fun to play.

So, there you have it – that’s our list of the best mobile games that you should be playing in 2022. Make sure to check back in the future for any changes to the names in the list.

For more mobile gaming tips and tricks, make sure to check out our guides:

