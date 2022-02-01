Cookie Run: Kingdom codes (2022) – How to get free Rainbow Cubes, Crystals & Gnomes

Cookie Run: Kingdom is yet another addictive mobile phone game that is loved by tons of gamers. Cubes, Crystals, and Gnomes are all currencies and items in the game, and we have a bunch of free codes to acquire some free ones.

As with all free-to-play mobile phone games of this nature, players will inevitably run out of crucial resources or have the itch to get some more. Not everyone is willing to shell out real, hard-earned cash for virtual items.

So here are a number of codes to assist your journey in the building of useful new structures and the maintenance of your Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Cookie Run: Kingdom codes (February 2022)

Codes will change from month to month, and February 2022 is no different for Cookie Run: Kingdom.

We have the entire list of codes that players can currently redeem in Cookie Run: Kingdom, and make sure to check in March 2022 for a brand new batch of codes.

Code Reward 2021KRGAMEAWARDS 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1000 Cold Crystals, and 5,000 Crystals 30MILLIONKINGDOM 3,000 Rainbow Cubes and 3,000 Crystals KINGDOMNBLUECLUB 500 Crystals REALTOUGHCOOKIES 500 Crystals KINGDOMWITHSONIC 1,000 Crystals GETUR1SUGARGNOME One Sugar Gnomes

How to redeem Cookie Run: Kingdom codes

Worried that claiming these items will be a cumbersome process that you can’t be bothered with? Well don’t worry, it’s exceedingly simple, and we’ve also provided a few easy steps below to aid you.

Load up Cookie Run: Kingdom Go to ‘Settings’ in Cookie Run: Kingdom Now, press on ‘Info,’ and then ‘User Info’ Head to the Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem code site Enter your DevPlay ID details and the redeem code Select ‘Claim Reward’ to obtain your free goodies Finally, go back onto Cookie Run: Kingdom and your freebies should be waiting for you to claim and use!

All expired Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in 2022

Just to keep you aware of which codes will and won’t work, we also have a batch of expired Cookie Run: Kingdom codes. Plus, you can also get an idea of the kind of rewards that will be handed out in the future too.

Code Reward SOQCESWVJWEKZDVB 1000 Crystals RUSWKGMLKINGDOM6 300 Crystals JJONDEUKEECOOKIE 300 Crystals COOKANGJIKINGDOM 300 Crystals DOMINOCOOKINGDOM 500 Crystals WELCOMETOCRKMATT 300 Crystals WELCOMETOCRKJACE 300 Crystals OPENSILVERBUTTON 1,000 Crystals, 20 Tower Keys & 200 Horns WELCOMETOCKSANNA 300 Crystals KINGDOMOKING5927 500 Crystals KINGDOMSWAMP0130 500 Crystals KINGDOMSUNBA0128 500 Crystals KINGDOMYANGDDING 500 Crystals KINGDOMLILKA2021 500 Crystals KINGDOMNAMDOBLUE 500 Crystals COOSEBOMEKINGDOM 300 Crystals TK2PO5GA87DBJALQ 500 Crystals

What are codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom used for?

Crystals, Horns, Tower Keys, Sugar Gnomes, and more, are all different types of materials/currency that you need to succeed in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These codes simply provide you with a free number of these different items, depending on the code.

They are one-time use codes though, so don’t expect much luck if you repeatedly try to input the same code.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in February 2022.

