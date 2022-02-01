 Cookie Run: Kingdom codes (2022) – How to get free Rainbow Cubes, Crystals & Gnomes - Dexerto
Cookie Run: Kingdom codes (2022) – How to get free Rainbow Cubes, Crystals & Gnomes

Published: 1/Feb/2022 11:16

by Andrew Highton
cookie run kingdom art
Devsisters

Cookie Run: Kingdom is yet another addictive mobile phone game that is loved by tons of gamers. Cubes, Crystals, and Gnomes are all currencies and items in the game, and we have a bunch of free codes to acquire some free ones.

As with all free-to-play mobile phone games of this nature, players will inevitably run out of crucial resources or have the itch to get some more. Not everyone is willing to shell out real, hard-earned cash for virtual items.

So here are a number of codes to assist your journey in the building of useful new structures and the maintenance of your Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Contents

cookie run kingdom settlement
Devsisters
You can always do with more resources to flesh out your kingdom.

Cookie Run: Kingdom codes (February 2022)

Codes will change from month to month, and February 2022 is no different for Cookie Run: Kingdom.

We have the entire list of codes that players can currently redeem in Cookie Run: Kingdom, and make sure to check in March 2022 for a brand new batch of codes.

Code Reward
2021KRGAMEAWARDS  1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1000 Cold Crystals, and 5,000 Crystals
30MILLIONKINGDOM 3,000 Rainbow Cubes and 3,000 Crystals
KINGDOMNBLUECLUB  500 Crystals
REALTOUGHCOOKIES 500 Crystals
KINGDOMWITHSONIC 1,000 Crystals
GETUR1SUGARGNOME One Sugar Gnomes

How to redeem Cookie Run: Kingdom codes

Worried that claiming these items will be a cumbersome process that you can’t be bothered with? Well don’t worry, it’s exceedingly simple, and we’ve also provided a few easy steps below to aid you.

  1. Load up Cookie Run: Kingdom
  2. Go to ‘Settings’ in Cookie Run: Kingdom
  3. Now, press on ‘Info,’ and then ‘User Info’
  4. Head to the Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem code site
  5. Enter your DevPlay ID details and the redeem code
  6. Select ‘Claim Reward’ to obtain your free goodies
  7. Finally, go back onto Cookie Run: Kingdom and your freebies should be waiting for you to claim and use!
cookie run kingdom rewards
Devsisters
You can never have too many crystals.

All expired Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in 2022

Just to keep you aware of which codes will and won’t work, we also have a batch of expired Cookie Run: Kingdom codes. Plus, you can also get an idea of the kind of rewards that will be handed out in the future too.

Code Reward
SOQCESWVJWEKZDVB 1000 Crystals
RUSWKGMLKINGDOM6 300 Crystals
JJONDEUKEECOOKIE 300 Crystals
COOKANGJIKINGDOM 300 Crystals
DOMINOCOOKINGDOM 500 Crystals
WELCOMETOCRKMATT 300 Crystals
WELCOMETOCRKJACE 300 Crystals
OPENSILVERBUTTON 1,000 Crystals, 20 Tower Keys & 200 Horns
WELCOMETOCKSANNA 300 Crystals
KINGDOMOKING5927  500 Crystals
KINGDOMSWAMP0130  500 Crystals
KINGDOMSUNBA0128  500 Crystals
KINGDOMYANGDDING  500 Crystals
KINGDOMLILKA2021  500 Crystals
KINGDOMNAMDOBLUE  500 Crystals
COOSEBOMEKINGDOM  300 Crystals
TK2PO5GA87DBJALQ  500 Crystals

What are codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom used for?

Crystals, Horns, Tower Keys, Sugar Gnomes, and more, are all different types of materials/currency that you need to succeed in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These codes simply provide you with a free number of these different items, depending on the code.

They are one-time use codes though, so don’t expect much luck if you repeatedly try to input the same code.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in February 2022.

