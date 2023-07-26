Is there a Genshin Impact 3.9 update?

Genshin Impact has a lot of regular content updates for players to enjoy but is there a 3.9 update coming? Here’s everything you need to know.

HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact has become one of the most popular gacha games on the market over the last few years, and it’s largely thanks to the developer’s consistent content updates that have been rolled out regularly since the game launched in 2020.

Every big update usually includes some exciting new characters that players can reroll for on the game’s banners. New regions, quests, enemies, and events are also frequently added to the gacha game with each update.

With the 3.8 update having arrived in early July 2023, many Travelers are wondering if Genshin Impact will follow this up with a 3.9 update, so here’s everything you need to know about upcoming content in the game.

HoYoverse The 3.8 update was the last Genshin Impact content update.

No, there won’t be a 3.9 update for Genshin Impact.

This is because the patch doesn’t exist, and the 4.0 update will be the next to arrive in the game. This isn’t too surprising as HoYoverse also bypassed the 2.9 update for the game, skipping straight from 2.8 to 3.0.

The 4.0 update is set to feature a lot of exciting content, including the introduction of the Fontaine region which is the land of the Hydro Archon in Teyvat. The last time a major update was skipped was just prior to the Sumeru region being added in version 3.0, so this again follows the content pattern HoYoverse has set out so far.

Alongside the Fontaine region, a handful of new playable characters will be available including Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, so there’s plenty for players to look forward to when version 4.0 arrives. A release date hasn’t been confirmed for the update just yet but it’s expected to launch in early August.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the 3.9 update in Genshin Impact. For more on the game, check out our guides below:

