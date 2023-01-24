Genshin Impact 4.0 update: Everything we know so far

The Genshin Impact 4.0 update could see the release of the Fontaine region, so here’s everything we currently know – including the latest leaks and rumors.

While the Genshin Impact 3.4 update is in full swing and 3.5 is on the horizon, that hasn’t stopped details of the 4.0 update from appearing online. With the Sumeru region content wrapping up, Travelers are rightfully looking toward the next regional update.

According to the official Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview Travail video, Fontaine will be the next big map content drop. This means Genshin Impact players will have plenty of new character banners to spend their Primogems on and new story quests to delve into.

So, in order to get you caught up to speed, we have outlined all the Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks and rumors in our hub below.

Is there a Genshin Impact 4.0 release date?

HoYoverse Many Genshin Impact players have their sights set on the 4.0 update.

No, there is currently no Genshin Impact 4.0 release date. While HoYoverse has yet to reveal any official details, current rumors indicate that the 4.0 update could release in July 2023. In fact, current speculation on the Genshin leaks Reddit page points towards a 4.0 release after the 3.7 update.

Of course, like all leaks and rumors, this should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as HoYoverse reveals details in the coming months, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Are there details on Fontaine characters for Genshin Impact 4.0?

A recent Genshin Impact leak has given Travelers an early look at a number of Fontaine characters that are rumored to release as part of the 4.0 update. Details surrounding these character concepts are unknown, but the dress code has been linked to the Fontaine region – a country that reveres “true beauty and elegance.”

According to SYP, two of the units depict early concepts for Lyney and Lynette. The account stated that “the images floating around of Lyney and a new blonde woman are real, however, they are early concept artwork and the designs have been updated a fair amount since.”

Interestingly, Uncle J, a reliable Genshin Impact leaker noted that Lyney and Lynette would be the first two-in-one character, meaning that they will function together as opposed to individually.

No gameplay or in-game character models for any of the Genshin Impact 4.0 characters have been revealed yet, but these early leaks are certainly incredibly exciting for Travelers looking to add more characters to their collection.

Are there any Genshin Impact Fontaine map leaks?

Footage of what appears to be a steampunk city has started to circulate online, and many Genshin Impact fans believe it’s a location from Fontaine. While it’s difficult to confirm that this is indeed the case, the leaked POI does look rather grandiose.

Another Fontaine leak has also seemingly revealed new 4.0 areas that will be added when the update goes live. No information surrounding the general size of Fontaine has been uncovered, but if it’s anything like the Inazuma and Sumeru updates, then Travelers can expect plenty of content to delve into.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact 4.0 update. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

