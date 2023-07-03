Freminet in Genshin Impact: Leaks, element & everything we know

Freminet is an upcoming Fontaine character who will be released in a future Genshin Impact update. Here’s everything we currently know about Freminet, including his element, rarity, and weapon type.

HoYoverse has now revealed official details on Genshin Impact’s Fontaine characters, giving Travelers an early glimpse of Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. While Travelers are currently waiting for the 3.8 livestream, that hasn’t stopped a number of Fontaine details from dropping ahead of schedule.

This is obviously incredibly exciting for any Travelers that are eager to see the game’s latest character developments. So, whether you’re aiming to spend your Primogems on the upcoming Genshin Impact banners or just wish to know more about Freminet, then our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Contents

Who is Freminet in Genshin Impact?

According to HoYoverse’s official Tweet, Freminet is renowned for his exceptional maritime knowledge and outstanding professionalism. This certainly backs up the previous Genshin Impact leaks, which stated he was a diver who is known for exploring the depths of Fontaine.

He is said to have an exceptional ability to stay focused, but prefers to work alone and never accepts commissions from others. Freminet is also the younger brother of Fontaine’s famous magical duo Lyney and Lynette, however, unlike his siblings he prefers to stay out of the limelight.

HoYoverse HoYoverse has revealed details about Freminet.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official release date for Freminet. However, he is expected to arrive in the Genshin Impact 4.0 update as one of the 4-Star characters. We currently don’t know if his banner will appear in the first or second half, but as always, we’ll update this article with all the latest information.

Freminet Element & weapon type leaks

Freminet has been revealed as a Cryo character by HoYoverse, while leaks have revealed that he will use a Claymore. This leak certainly seems true as the Cryo character can be seen with a large sword on his back.

We’ll likely receive further confirmation on Freminet’s weapon type and abilities as we get closer to his release date. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information, so check back here regularly.

There you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Freminet in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

