Genshin Impact leak reveals Fontaine character concepts

A new Genshin Impact leak has given Travelers an early look at a number of unreleased Fontaine characters, which are rumored to release in a future update. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

The latest wave of Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online, with images of rumored Fontaine characters receiving attention from the game’s community. While Travelers are currently waiting for the 3.4 livestream, that hasn’t stopped a number of other details from dropping way ahead of schedule.

Although details on Fontaine have been relatively scarce, we now have an early glimpse surrounding the region’s rumored characters. This news comes a month after footage of a Fontaine location appeared, so it’s not surprising leakers finally managed to uncover more details about this unreleased region’s characters.

Without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact Fontaine characters.

Genshin Impact Fontaine character leaks

As posted on the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page, the image above depicts six unreleased Genshin Impact characters. Details surrounding these character concepts are unknown, but the dress code has been linked to the Fontaine region – a country that reveres “true beauty and elegance.”

These well-dressed characters certainly appear to match this theme. According to SYP, two of the characters depict early concepts for Lyney (far left) and Lynette (second from left). “The images floating around of Lyney and a new blonde woman are real, however, they are early concept artwork and the designs have been updated a fair amount since.”

SYP notes that the blonde woman is not Lynette, but instead, an entirely new character. Details on the remaining four characters are also incredibly scarce, but Genshin Mains has stated that the blue-haired girl wields a Hydro Vision.

Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks, the character concepts above could change before their official debut or not be released at all. We’ll be sure to update this piece as and when official details are announced by HoYoverse.

In the meantime, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

