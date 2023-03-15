Genshin Impact leak reveals free Primogems ahead of 3.6 release

The Genshin Impact 3.6 update may be a while away, but a new leak has revealed the number of Primogems Travelers could get. So, here are all the rumored F2P 3.6 Primogems in the 3.6 update.

A Genshin Impact leak has revealed all the Primogems players can secure when the game’s 3.6 update goes live. Primogems can be exchanged for Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fate Fates, which enables Travelers to roll on Genshin Impact’s current banner and unlock powerful 5-star characters and weapons.

With the upcoming release of Baizhu and Kaveh, many Travelers will be aiming to save up plenty of Primogems. If that wasn’t enough, the Phase 2 Ganyu and Nilou rerun will also likely prove incredibly popular. Fortunately, a recent Genshin Impact 3.6 leak has revealed all the free Primogems players could unlock during the update.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Primogems leak

According to an infographic posted on the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page, Travelers can expect to get their hands on 8,935 Primogems in the 3.6 update. This translates to 66 free Intertwined Fates, which can be used to roll on the Baizhu banner.

Travelers can also use these Primogems to purchase Acquaint Fates as well, which feature characters like Mona, Keqing, and Diluc. If the 3.6 banner characters don’t interest you, then you can always save your Primogems for the upcoming 3.7 and 3.8 banners.

One of the main sources of free Primogems in the 3.6 update is the Daily Commissions, which will reward players with 2,520 Primogems. Additionally, the Spiral Abyss will also reward Travelers with 1,800 Primogems. However, this is easier said than done as you’ll need a pretty strong team to beat the new floors. Fortunately, our best Genshin Impact characters tier list will make this task a lot easier.

The full breakdown of all free Primogems on offer in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update can be seen in the image above. As always, like all Genshin Impact leaks and rumors, this should be taken with a grain of salt.

