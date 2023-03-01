Baizhu in Genshin Impact: Ability leaks & everything we know

Baizhu is an upcoming Dendro character that will be released in one of Genshin Impact’s upcoming releases. The Liyue pharmacist already features prominently in the game’s story, but here’s what we know about Baizhu so far.

The Genshin Impact leaks continue to pour in, with details on the 3.6 and 3.7 updates appearing ahead of their release schedule. However, some of the most exciting leaks involve Baizhu — one of the game’s upcoming Dendro characters.

As far as Genshin Impact’s upcoming characters list goes, Baizhu is a bit of an outside pick. He’s floated in and out of Genshin’s in-game files ⁠— because of his place as an NPC. However, with his Dendro vision and long-awaited launch, the hype around his release is higher than ever before.

So, if you’re looking to save your Primogems for the upcoming Baizhu banner or just wish to know more about him, then our handy release hub has everything you need to know.

Contents

Is there a Baizhu release date in Genshin Impact?

No, Baizhu doesn’t have a set release date in Genshin Impact yet, but there is some speculation. However, HoYoverse has recently revealed several details about the Owner of Bubu Pharmacy. This could mean that Baizhu will be released as a playable character in Genshin Impact very soon.

While there’s no news of Baizhu coming soon, the recent promotional artwork does lend itself to a possible 3.6 release date. Of course, this is just speculation and should be treated as such. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear official confirmation from the developers.

Baizhu abilities in Genshin Impact

While Baizhu’s abilities haven’t been officially revealed by HoYoverse, that hasn’t stopped renowned leaker, Mero, from uncovering his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Descriptions for all of Baizhu’s abilities can be found below:

Normal Attack

Baizhu performs up to 4 attacks that deal Dendro DMG to opponents in front of him.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Dendro DMG to opponents in front of him after a short casting time.

Plunging Attack

Calling upon the might of Dendro, Baizhu plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in his path. Deals AoE Dendro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill: Universal Diagnosis

Baizhu controls a Gossamer Sprite that cruises and attacks nearby opponents, dealing Dendro damage. After it performs three attacks or if there are no opponents nearby, the Sprite will return, healing all nearby party members based on Baizhu’s Max HP.

Elemental Burst: Healing Holism

Baizhu enters the Pulsing Edict state, creating a Seamless Shield. While in this state, Baizhu will generate Seamless Shield every two seconds. The Seamless Shield will unleash a Spiritvein to heal the active character(s) based on Baizhu’s Max HP and attack opponents, dealing Dendro damage under the following circumstances:

When a character is under the protection of a Seamless Shield and a new Seamless Shield is generated.

When the Seamless Shield’s effects expire, or when it is shattered.

Baizhu weapon type in Genshin Impact

While Baizhu’s weapon has not been confirmed as of yet, a leak has revealed that he will wield a Catalyst. Details from the 3.6 beta have uncovered that the Dendro character utilizes the Primordial Jade Regalia as his signature weapon. According to leaks from Honey Impact, the Primordial Jade Regalia has the following weapon effect:

When using an Elemental Burst or creating a shield, gain 3s of the Primordial Jade Regalia effect: The equipping character gains their corresponding Elemental DMG Bonus of 0.3% for every 1,000 Max HP they possess, up to 12%. At the same time, they will regain 4 Energy every 2.5s. This will still take effect even if the character is not on the field.

However, much like his abilities, this leak should be taken with a grain of salt and could change before his official release date.

Baizhu story in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse Baizhu has been in the game since 1.0.

We already know a fair bit about Baizhu thanks to his input in the Genshin Impact story. The owner of a popular pharmacy in Liyue, he is known for treating all kinds of ailments with his herbal medicine.

He has an intense fascination with eternal life too. He brought in Qiqi because of her zombie-like attribute stopping her from aging. His white snake, Changsheng, means long life in Chinese too.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Baizhu in Genshin Impact. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page and guides below.

