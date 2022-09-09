Kaveh in Genshin Impact: Leaks & everything we know

Kaveh is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact, so here’s everything you need to know about the unreleased Sumeru architect.

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have uncovered a number of details surrounding Kaveh – a character that will be released in the Sumeru update. While details have been rather scarce on Kaveh, that hasn’t stopped a number of Travelers from revealing info on his in-game design and Vision.

So far, Travelers have been busy delving into the 3.0 update and saving Primogems for the Kokomi and Ganyu banner reruns. However, if you wish to get an early look at Kaveh before makes his official debut, then our character hub has everything you need to know about this mysterious character.

Is there a Kaveh release date window?

HoYoverse Kaveh is an unreleased Sumeru character.

As of writing, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official Kaveh release date. Even the usual Genshin Impact leakers have not uncovered any details regarding his launch.

However, with the likes of Cyno, Nilou, Kusanali, and Scaramouche on the Horizon – it’s unlikely that we’ll see Kaveh make an appearance before 3.4. Of course, the current leaked character roadmap should be taken with a grain of salt.

We’ll be updating this section as soon as we hear further details about Kaveh’s release date in Genshin Impact.

Who is Kaveh in Genshin Impact?

According to a leaked in-game description from Nilou, Kaveh is an architect who built the “magnificent Palace of Alcazarzaray.” Tighnari also mentions Kaveh, stating that “the Palace of Alcazarzaray is his magnum opus”. During the initial planning, he even asked [Tighnari] to recommend suitable ornamental flora.

The Dendro bow user also notes that Kaveh also ended up heavily in debt after the palace was completed. As a result of this debt, Alhaitham – another unreleased Sumeru character is said to be “helping out” by letting him stay at his place, which Tighnari doesn’t know “whether [it’s] a blessing or a curse.”

Kaveh artwork leak

While the developers haven’t released any details on how Kaveh will officially look when he makes his debut, that hasn’t stopped one leaker from recreating artwork of him.

It’s important to note that this specific Genshin Impact leaker also drew pre-release Ayato art, which was later found to be incredibly accurate. While Kaveh could change before his release, this early drawing does provide a good indication of how he could look in-game.

Kaveh abilities in Genshin Impact

There are currently no leaks pertaining to Kaveh’s abilities in Genshin Impact. However, one Genshin Impact leaker has stated that Kaveh has a Dendro Vision. We’ll likely hear more information in the coming month as we get closer to the 3.1 release date and subsequent betas.

So, there you have it, everything we currently know about Kaveh in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

