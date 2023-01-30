Genshin Impact 3.6 details: Character banners, locations, more

Genshin Impact 3.6 may be a while off but that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from appearing online. So, here’s everything we currently know about the 3.6 banners and rumored locations.

While Genshin Impact players are currently delving into the 3.4 update, that hasn’t stopped news surrounding the 3.5 and 3.6 from appearing online. In fact, a number of renowned leakers have already discovered some exciting details for both updates. However, 3.6 is speculated to see the debut of a long-awaited character.

If leaks are to be believed, then the main addition in this update is rumored to be Baizhu, an upcoming 5-star Dendro unit. If that wasn’t enough, 3.6 could also see the release of Chenyu Vale and a number of new enemies. This is incredibly exciting for any Travelers who are looking to explore more areas before Fontaine.

So, if you wish to know everything that’s coming to the game in Version 3.6, then we’ve compiled all the details in one place for you here.

Is there a Genshin Impact 3.6 release date?

HoYoverse Genshin Impact 3.6 will add plenty of exciting content.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official release date for the Genshin Impact 3.6 update. However, with the 3.5 rumored to release on March 1, 2023 – we can expect the 3.6 update to land around April 12.

However, just like all leaks and rumors, this is just speculation based on the game’s current release schedule and could change in the future. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section once more details have been revealed.

Genshin Impact 3.6 banners

Genshin Impact news account, SaveYourPrimos, has rounded up all the current details we have on the 3.6 banners. According to SYP, Baizhou will be released in the 3.6 update. Not much is currently known about Baizhu, but we do know he is the owner of Bubu Pharmacy – a pharmacy in Liyue Harbor.

Baizhu also is also accompanied by Changsheng, a talking white snake that rests atop his shoulders. When it comes to Baizhu’s abilities, not much is known, but it is confirmed that he has a Dendro Vision. This means he’ll be able to use plant-based attacks to aid his allies in battle.

HoYoverse Players have wanted to Baizhu as a playable character ever since his release.

As the owner Bubu Pharmacy, Baizhu could specialize as a supportive role as opposed to being a DPS character. SYP also notes that Baizhu is a 5-star character, which means he will likely get his own banner in Genshin Impact 3.6.

Of course, like all leaks, this one should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we get more information.

Genshin Impact 3.6 locations

Current Genshin Impact 3.6 rumors and leaks have unveiled a new location that could be released alongside the update. According to reports, Chenyu Vale is speculated to be an expansion to Liyue, which is an area that “consists of many mountains and streams.”

Quite how big Chenyu Vale will be when compared to other POIs is unknown, but we’ll likely hear more about this location in the months to come.

Genshin Impact 3.6 enemies

HoYoverse Genshin Impact 3.6 could include a number of new enemies.

Just like every new major Genshin Impact update, HoYoverse will be adding new enemies and variants that Travelers will need to eliminate. While it’s still early days, one Genshin Impact leaker has revealed a number of deadly foes that could be making their debut in the 3.6 update.

The names below could change before release, but we’ve listed them all for you here:

Anemo Hilichurl Ranger

Hydro Hilichurl Ranger

Abyss [? ? ?] *have 4 aura elements and have a shield

Hydro Consecrated

Dendro Consecrated

Apep (trounce domain)

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact 3.6 update. For more news and updates, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page.

