Genshin Impact Cloud Retainer human form leaks appear ahead of debut

The Genshin Impact Cloud Retainer human form leak has given Travelers a sneak peek at how this Adetpus could look in-game, so here’s everything we know about this character.

A number of new Genshin Impact details have surfaced online, with the recent Fontaine character leaks and Mondstadt character concepts receiving a lot of attention. However, there has now been another development that involves Cloud Retainer, and more specifically, her human form.

As one of the game’s main Adeptus, Cloud Retainer holds an incredible wealth of knowledge and power. While she currently isn’t playable in Genshin Impact, a new leak has raised this possibility, particularly after her in-game character model has been shared on social media forums.

Article continues after ad

Genshin Impact Cloud Retainer human form leaks

The leaked image below gives players an early glimpse of how Cloud Retainer’s human form could look in-game. Reliable leaker, Uncle A, gave the following description when discussing her character model:

“The back of Cloud Retainer is bare, and her shoulders are covered by feathers. The Cloud Retainer has a design of wearing glasses and not [actually] wearing glasses.”

The leaker was also keen to highlight that a release date has yet to be uncovered, but they did suggest that she could make an appearance during next year’s Lantern Rite Festival. This means Travelers who wish to save up Primogems for a potential banner release will likely have plenty of time to do so.

Article continues after ad

It’s also important to note that there is currently no information surrounding Cloud Retainer’s Element, weapon, or abilities. So, if you see any leaks online, then be sure to take them with a grain of salt.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If the developers are planning to release her next year, then there could also be a number of changes to the leaked design. For now, though, that’s all the information we have on Cloud Retainer’s human form.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build | How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Impact pick rates