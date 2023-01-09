Genshin Impact leak highlights possible Mondstadt characters

A new Genshin Impact leak claims that HoYoverse will be releasing some more Mondstadt characters, so here’s everything we know about these unreleased units.

Following on from the Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks, there has been another exciting revelation. Previously, leakers released some concept art for a number of unreleased Fontaine characters and 3.5 details, giving Travelers an early look at what units could be available during the Fontaine update.

However, now one Genshin Impact leaker has stated that Mondstadt will also be receiving some new characters in the game’s future. This is obviously incredibly exciting news for those fond of the region and the Knights of Favonious.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about the latest Mondstadt character reveal.

Genshin Impact possible Mondstadt character leak

The Genshin Impact community has been abuzz with leaks after various concepts depicting rumored Fontaine characters were released. Among the leaked characters were Lyney and Lynette, who leakers claim to be Genshin Impact’s first two-in-one character.

While the attire of many of the leaked characters looks fitting with Fontaine’s love for both beauty and fashion, there are two units that fans believe resemble those seen in Mondstadt.

In fact, renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Mero, noted that not all the recently revealed characters hail from Fontaine. Instead, they stated that players should be ready for a Mondstadt update.

It’s important to note that Mero didn’t confirm which characters from the lineup were from the Fontaine region, but there are two people who bear a striking resemblance to the Knights of Favonious.

As seen from the image above, these two characters appear to be wearing garments similar to those worn by Mondstadt characters like Kaeya, Sucrose, and Jean. Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks, this one should be taken with a grain of salt.

As always, we’ll update this piece as soon as more information is revealed. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for the latest guides and news.

