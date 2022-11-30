All Genius Invokation TCG cards in Genshin Impact: Character Cards, Equipment Cards & Support Cards

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

All Genius Invokation TCG cards in Genshin Impact will have their own strengths and weaknesses, so here’s every card in the game mode so far.

The Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG is home to plenty of Character Cards, Equipment Cards, and Support Cards that Travelers can use to get an advantage over their foes. In fact, starting from the 3.3 update, players can unlock and experiment with various cards to create the most powerful Genius Invokation decks.

From the scorching hot attacks of Xiangling to the icy abilities of Ganyu, there are cards for every kind of elemental playstyle. So, if you’re wondering whether your favorite Genshin Impact character is featured in the new permanent game mode, then we’ve outlined every Genius Invokation card that’s coming to the game so far.

Contents

Genius Invokation TCG Character Cards

HoYoverse All Genius Invokation cards have their uses.

Genshin Impact Character Cards can use Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts to eliminate other cards on the battlefield. Travelers can also set up and trigger Elemental Reactions, so it’s important to build decks around the cards below if you wish to dominate the competition.

According to UBatcha, the Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG will feature 220 cards and 25 of them will be characters from the current playable character roster. The current list of Genshin Impact TCG characters can be found below:

Ganyu

Diona

Kaeya

Chongyun

Kamisato Ayaka

Barbara

Xingqiu

Mona

Diluc

Xiangling

Bennett

Yoimiya

Fischl

Razor

Jean

Keqing

Cyno

Sucrose

Collei

Ningguang

Noelle

Arataki Itto

Maguu Kenki

Rhodeia of Loch

Cryo Hilichurl Shooter

Blazing Axe Mitachurl

Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl

Fatui Pyro Agent

Fatui Skirmisher- Hydrogunner Legionnaire

Genius Invokation TCG Equipment Cards

HoYoverse Equipment comes in the form of weapons and Artifacts.

Genius Invokation Equipment Cards serve as a way to buff your Character Cards’ attacks and defensive capabilities. Essentially, these weapons and Artifact sets can help give you the edge in combat, especially when playing against particularly tough opponents. All the currently confirmed Genius Invokation Equipment Cards can be found below:

White Iron Greatsword

Sacrificial Greatsword

Skyward Spine

Traveler’s Handy Sword

Raven Bow

Sacrificial Bow

Viridescent Venerer

Mask of Solitude Basalt

Archaic Petra

White Tassel

Lithic Spear

Lucky Dog’s Silver Circlet

Traveling Doctor’s Handkerchief

Gambler’s Earrings

Instructor’s Cap

Exile’s Circlet

Broken Rime’s Echo

Heart of Depth

Witch’s Scorching Hat

Crimson Witch of Flames

Magic Guide

Sacrificial Fragments

Skyward Atlas

Skyward Harp

Wolf’s Gravestone

Sacrificial Sword

Aquila Favonia

Adventurer’s Bandana

Blizzard Strayer

Wine-Stained Tricorne

Thunder Summer’s Crown

Thundering Fur

Viridescent Venerer’s Diadem

Laurel Coronet

Deepwood Memories

Genius Invokation TCG Support Cards

HoYoverse Genius Invokation Support Cards can give you a helping hand.

As the name suggests, Genius Invokation Support Cards can buff your Character Cards, providing them with the necessary nudge they need to continue fighting. Not much is known about this element of the game, but you can find all the current Support Cards below:

Liben

Chef Mao

Katheryne

Hydro Mimic Ferret

Hydro Mimic Raptor

So, there you have it, that’s every Genius Invokation Character Card, Equipment Card, and Support Card we know about in the game so far. Make sure to check back here regularly as we’ll be adding to this list once HoYoverse reveals more cards.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

