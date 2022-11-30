All Genius Invokation TCG cards in Genshin Impact: Character Cards, Equipment Cards & Support Cards

All Genius Invokation TCG cards in Genshin Impact will have their own strengths and weaknesses, so here’s every card in the game mode so far.
The Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG is home to plenty of Character Cards, Equipment Cards, and Support Cards that Travelers can use to get an advantage over their foes. In fact, starting from the 3.3 update, players can unlock and experiment with various cards to create the most powerful Genius Invokation decks.
From the scorching hot attacks of Xiangling to the icy abilities of Ganyu, there are cards for every kind of elemental playstyle. So, if you’re wondering whether your favorite Genshin Impact character is featured in the new permanent game mode, then we’ve outlined every Genius Invokation card that’s coming to the game so far.
Contents
- Genius Invokation TCG Character Cards
- Genius Invokation TCG Equipment Cards
- Genius Invokation TCG Support Cards
Genius Invokation TCG Character Cards
Genshin Impact Character Cards can use Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts to eliminate other cards on the battlefield. Travelers can also set up and trigger Elemental Reactions, so it’s important to build decks around the cards below if you wish to dominate the competition.
According to UBatcha, the Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG will feature 220 cards and 25 of them will be characters from the current playable character roster. The current list of Genshin Impact TCG characters can be found below:
- Ganyu
- Diona
- Kaeya
- Chongyun
- Kamisato Ayaka
- Barbara
- Xingqiu
- Mona
- Diluc
- Xiangling
- Bennett
- Yoimiya
- Fischl
- Razor
- Jean
- Keqing
- Cyno
- Sucrose
- Collei
- Ningguang
- Noelle
- Arataki Itto
- Maguu Kenki
- Rhodeia of Loch
- Cryo Hilichurl Shooter
- Blazing Axe Mitachurl
- Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl
- Fatui Pyro Agent
- Fatui Skirmisher- Hydrogunner Legionnaire
Genius Invokation TCG Equipment Cards
Genius Invokation Equipment Cards serve as a way to buff your Character Cards’ attacks and defensive capabilities. Essentially, these weapons and Artifact sets can help give you the edge in combat, especially when playing against particularly tough opponents. All the currently confirmed Genius Invokation Equipment Cards can be found below:
- White Iron Greatsword
- Sacrificial Greatsword
- Skyward Spine
- Traveler’s Handy Sword
- Raven Bow
- Sacrificial Bow
- Viridescent Venerer
- Mask of Solitude Basalt
- Archaic Petra
- White Tassel
- Lithic Spear
- Lucky Dog’s Silver Circlet
- Traveling Doctor’s Handkerchief
- Gambler’s Earrings
- Instructor’s Cap
- Exile’s Circlet
- Broken Rime’s Echo
- Heart of Depth
- Witch’s Scorching Hat
- Crimson Witch of Flames
- Magic Guide
- Sacrificial Fragments
- Skyward Atlas
- Skyward Harp
- Wolf’s Gravestone
- Sacrificial Sword
- Aquila Favonia
- Adventurer’s Bandana
- Blizzard Strayer
- Wine-Stained Tricorne
- Thunder Summer’s Crown
- Thundering Fur
- Viridescent Venerer’s Diadem
- Laurel Coronet
- Deepwood Memories
Genius Invokation TCG Support Cards
As the name suggests, Genius Invokation Support Cards can buff your Character Cards, providing them with the necessary nudge they need to continue fighting. Not much is known about this element of the game, but you can find all the current Support Cards below:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Liben
- Chef Mao
- Katheryne
- Hydro Mimic Ferret
- Hydro Mimic Raptor
So, there you have it, that’s every Genius Invokation Character Card, Equipment Card, and Support Card we know about in the game so far. Make sure to check back here regularly as we’ll be adding to this list once HoYoverse reveals more cards.
In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.
How to get Mora | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to buy apples | Genshin Impact cross-save: How to link accounts | All Cryo characters | All Electro characters | All Geo characters | All Pyro characters | All Dendro characters | Is Genshin Impact on Steam? | Genshin Impact pick rates