Genshin Impact Mika Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Mika Ascension Materials and Talent Materials are needed to Ascend Genshin Impact’s upcoming Cryo character, so our hub has everything you need to know ahead of his release.

Mika is an upcoming 4-star Cryo character that is rumored to release alongside Dehya, in the game’s upcoming 3.5 update. While HoYoverse has yet to reveal official information surrounding Mika’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, a number of Mika gameplay leaks have uncovered some early details.

Among these is information surrounding Mika’s Ascension Materials and Talent Materials. This is great news for Travelers who are looking to get ahead and farm these items before his release date. After all, Ascending Mika will enable you to maximize his DPS and overall combat effectiveness.

So, if you’re looking to spend your Primogems on Mika’s upcoming banner or simply wish to know what materials you’ll need, then our Mika Ascension Materials and Talent Materials guide has you covered.

Mika Ascension Materials

HoYoverse Mika appeared in the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream.

In order to level up and Ascend Mika, you’ll need to fight the Cryo Regisvine and Cryo Hypostasis World Bosses. Both these monsters drop Shivada Jade Sliver, Shivada Jade Fragments, Shivada Jade Chunks, and Shivada Jade Gemstones — among other rare and useful items.

Travelers will also need to farm plenty of Wolfhooks (Wolvendom) and Lieutenant’s Insignia (Fatui Skirmishers). You can see the current list of Mika Ascension Materials and where to find them in the table below:

Materials Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 x1 Shivada Jade Sliver x3 Wolfhook x3 Recruit’s Insignia 2 40,000 x3 Shivada Jade Fragment x10 Wolfhook x15 Recruit’s Insignia x2 Pseudo-Stamens 3 60,000 x6 Shivada Jade Fragment x20 Wolfhook x12 Sergeant’s Insignia x4 Pseudo-Stamens 4 80,000 x3 Shivada Jade Chunk x30 Wolfhook x18 Sergeant’s Insignia x8 Pseudo-Stamens 5 100,000 x6 Shivada Jade Chunk x45 Wolfhook x12 Lieutenant’s Insignia x12 Pseudo-Stamens 6 120,000 x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone x60 Wolfhook x24 Lieutenant’s Insignia x20 Pseudo-Stamens

Mika Talent Materials

All of Mika’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase his damage output.

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials x3 Teachings of Praxis x21 Guide to Praxis x38 Philosophies of Praxis Common Ascension Materials x6 Faded Red Satin x22 Trimmed Red Satin x31 Rich Red Brocade Weekly Boss Materials x6 Puppet Strings / x1 Crown of Insight

So, there you have it, that’s all the Mika Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Cryo character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.