Genshin Impact Mika Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Mika Ascension Materials and Talent Materials are needed to Ascend Genshin Impact’s upcoming Cryo character, so our hub has everything you need to know ahead of his release.
Mika is an upcoming 4-star Cryo character that is rumored to release alongside Dehya, in the game’s upcoming 3.5 update. While HoYoverse has yet to reveal official information surrounding Mika’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, a number of Mika gameplay leaks have uncovered some early details.
Among these is information surrounding Mika’s Ascension Materials and Talent Materials. This is great news for Travelers who are looking to get ahead and farm these items before his release date. After all, Ascending Mika will enable you to maximize his DPS and overall combat effectiveness.
So, if you’re looking to spend your Primogems on Mika’s upcoming banner or simply wish to know what materials you’ll need, then our Mika Ascension Materials and Talent Materials guide has you covered.
Mika Ascension Materials
In order to level up and Ascend Mika, you’ll need to fight the Cryo Regisvine and Cryo Hypostasis World Bosses. Both these monsters drop Shivada Jade Sliver, Shivada Jade Fragments, Shivada Jade Chunks, and Shivada Jade Gemstones — among other rare and useful items.
Travelers will also need to farm plenty of Wolfhooks (Wolvendom) and Lieutenant’s Insignia (Fatui Skirmishers). You can see the current list of Mika Ascension Materials and where to find them in the table below:
|1
|20,000
|x1 Shivada Jade Sliverx3 Wolfhookx3 Recruit’s Insignia
|2
|40,000
|x3 Shivada Jade Fragmentx10 Wolfhookx15 Recruit’s Insigniax2 Pseudo-Stamens
|3
|60,000
|x6 Shivada Jade Fragmentx20 Wolfhookx12 Sergeant’s Insigniax4 Pseudo-Stamens
|4
|80,000
|x3 Shivada Jade Chunkx30 Wolfhookx18 Sergeant’s Insigniax8 Pseudo-Stamens
|5
|100,000
|x6 Shivada Jade Chunkx45 Wolfhookx12 Lieutenant’s Insigniax12 Pseudo-Stamens
|6
|120,000
|x6 Shivada Jade Gemstonex60 Wolfhookx24 Lieutenant’s Insigniax20 Pseudo-Stamens
Mika Talent Materials
All of Mika’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase his damage output.
|Talent Level-Up Materials
|Talent Level-Up Materials
|x3 Teachings of Praxis
|x21 Guide to Praxis
|x38 Philosophies of Praxis
|Common Ascension Materials
|x6 Faded Red Satin
|x22 Trimmed Red Satin
|x31 Rich Red Brocade
|Weekly Boss Materials
|x6 Puppet Strings / x1 Crown of Insight
So, there you have it, that’s all the Mika Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Cryo character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.