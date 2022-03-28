Genshin Impact Version 2.7 details: Yelan banner, Kuki Shinobu banner, more

Genshin Impact Version 2.7 is on the horizon and a number of leaks have revealed details about the update’s new characters and the potential release date. Here’s everything you need to know.

Genshin Impact Version 2.7 will introduce two new characters and plenty of new content for Travelers to delve into. While the 2.6 update will see the release of Ayato and the long-awaited reveal of The Chasm, HoYoverse still has a lot of secrets up its sleeves.

However, a number of 2.7 leaks have given Genshin Impact players an early look at what could be coming in the game’s future. It’s still early days, but we’ve compiled all the Genshin Impact Version 2.7 details in one place for you here, so you can start getting ready for the update now.

Advertisement

Contents

Is there a Genshin Impact Version 2.7 release date?

While HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal the Genshin Impact 2.7 release date, that hasn’t stopped us from making an educated guess. The 2.6 update goes live March 30, 2022, and will run for around six weeks (42 days).

With this in mind, we can expect the 2.7 update to release on May 11, 2022. Of course, like all speculation and rumors, this date could change. We’ll be sure to update this section once further details have been announced.

Yelan banner in Genshin Impact 2.7

Yelan ‧ Valley Orchid

A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs Yelan's identity has always been a mystery.

Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/XVCffaDUpL — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 28, 2022

According to renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Lumie, Yelan will release in the first half of the 2.7 update. This likely means Travelers will be able to spend their Primogems on her banner when the update goes live on May 11, 2022.

Advertisement

HoYoverse recently confirmed that Yelan has a Hydro vision, which she uses to obliterate her enemies. Early datamines suggest that Yelan will wield a Bow, while leaked renders of Yelan also further support this.

Yelan is said to be a “mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs,” while she often appears in various guises. Quite how she will use her Hydro abilities remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the information we have on the Valley Orchid.

Kuki Shinobu banner in Genshin Impact 2.7

Kuki Shinobu ‧ Mender of Tribulations Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/2TtwpiDo8T — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 28, 2022

Kuki Shinobu is rumored to release in the second half of the 2.7 release, which will likely be revealed on June 1, 2022. Unlike Yelan, the current Genshin Impact leaks have discovered that she is a 4-star character.

Advertisement

HoYoverse revealed that Kuki Shinobu is the Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang. This Electro sword user is often responsible for keeping Itto’s antics in check. While no Kuki Shinobu gameplay has been revealed, Sayu notes that the Mender of Tribulations is Itto’s “little sidekick”, stating that “birds of a feather flock together”.

It’s uncertain whether Shinobu will have unique interactions with Itto or if her abilities will synergize with the 5-star Geo Oni. We’ll likely hear more details on the character’s abilities in the weeks and months to come.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Genshin Impact 2.7. We’ll be updating this piece constantly, so be sure to bookmark this page. In the meantime, check out our Genshin Impact page and guides below:

Advertisement

Best Albedo build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Ayato build | Best Barbara build | Best Childe build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Itto build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Keqing build | Genshin Impact pick rates | Genshin Impact banner: What is the current banner? | All banner reruns in Genshin Impact