Genshin Impact leak reveals Dendro reaction details ahead of element release

Dendro is finally coming to Genshin Impact as a playable element after nearly two long years of waiting, with leaks abound about how it’ll work. Dataminers have uncovered details of its reactions ⁠— however it won’t mesh with all elements.

Dendro is the seventh element in the Genshin Impact universe, and the one most mysterious to players. While all adventurers understand how the other six work with each other, the plant-based element is going to throw a spanner in the mix.

More info is coming out by the patch about Dendro’s eventual inclusion following the release of Sumeru in Version 3.0.

Advertisement

Dataminers have uncovered information about how Dendro will work with some of Genshin Impact’s other elements. However, for those hoping for reactions with all the other six, prepare to be disappointed.

So far, leakers have confirmed three elemental reactions with Dendro. The one with Pyro, Burning, has been in the game since launch with the Dendro Slimes occasionally causing it when you duel them with a Pyro ally.

Intensified and Overgrown are the two new ones, according to Genshin Intel. Intensified works with Electro, dropping a particle and increasing both Dendro and Electro damage to an affected enemy for seven seconds. This could work particularly well in taser comps.

Advertisement

Read More: Genshin Impact pick rates

Overgrown combines Dendro and Hydro. By reacting the two elements, mushrooms will spawn that explode when fed with Hydro abilities, dealing Dendro damage in a small area. Exactly how much, or the size of the radius, hasn’t been revealed.

[Intensified] 🌱 x ⚡

– drops 1 electro particle

– dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s [Overgrown] 🌱 x 💧

– drops seeds that become mushrooms

– mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage Dendro doesn't react with ❄️, 🌪️or 🪨 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) April 24, 2022

Those three Dendro reactions are the only ones expected. Dataminers have stated the seventh element will not react with Cryo, Anemo, or Geo.

It’s worth taking these leaks with a grain of salt though — nothing is confirmed until HoYoverse says so.

As speculation ramps up about when the first Dendro character will be added to Genshin Impact, as well as when Sumeru will finally launch, this little tidbit about reactions should get players theorycrafting ahead of time.