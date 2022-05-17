Genshin Impact Version 2.8 details: Heizou banner, Diluc skin, Golden Apple Archipelago return

The Genshin Impact Version 2.8 update may be a while away, but a number of leaks have already revealed details on Heizou, new character skins, and the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

While the Genshin Impact 2.7 update has been delayed, a number of leakers have already uncovered details on Version 2.8. The main highlight of this upcoming patch is the release of Heizou – the upcoming 4-star Anemo Catalyst character.

There’s also the “A Summer Sea Sojourn” event that will include a free Fishcl skin for players to unlock, while Diluc is also rumored to receive his first alternate outfit.

So, if you wish to know everything that’s coming to the game in Version 2.8, then we’ve compiled all the details in one place for you here.

Is there a Genshin Impact 2.8 release date?

HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal the Genshin Impact 2.8 release date, but several leaks have suggested that the 2.7 update could be released on May 31, 2022. With this in mind, it’s likely that the 2.8 patch will go live in late June.

We’ll update this section once more concrete details are released, but for now, that is all the information we currently have on the 2.8 release date.

Heizou banner

Heizou will likely be introduced to Genshin Impact in the 2.8 update. While details on the Detective of the Tenryou Commission have been scarce, the 2.8 beta has revealed information on his Elemental Skill and Burst.

In fact, gameplay of the 4-star Anemo Catalyst character has already begun surfacing on various social media platforms. The 5-star that will be featured alongside Heizou is currently unknown, but with Kazuha receiving his own Story Chapter in 2.8, we could likely see another rerun.

Reliable Genshin Impact leaker, UBatcha, also noted that Kazuha could finally make his long-awaited return – further suggesting that Heizou would be joining him on his banner.

A Summer Sea Sojourn event

According to Project Celestia, “A Summer Sea Sojurn” is the main event of Version 2.8. The leaker revealed that Fischl, Kazuha, Xinyan, Yun Jin, Mona, Venti, Xiangling, and Nahida will be among those making an appearance during the summer-themed festivities.

While specific details on the event’s activities remain scarce, leaks indicate that Travelers can obtain a free Fishcl by redeeming 2000 event currency. This is obviously a bonus for any player who is looking to add the Prinzessin to their team.

Golden Apple Archipelago island return

One of the most exciting reveals is that the Golden Apple Archipelago islands will be returning in 2.8. However, Genshin Impact leaker Sagiri revealed that this tropical region will be adjusted to fit the new event.

“GAA’s landmass will change/shift as the event progresses,” the leaker said. “It’s not newer islands being added.” There will also likely be new mechanisms and game modes for Travelers to play and learn as they return to the sunny shores.

Diluc skin and Fischl skin

The next Genshin skins are also rumored to be released in the 2.8 update. Dataminers have recently uncovered files that point towards a Diluc skin, which has some kind of “special effects”. Like previous cosmetic releases, HoYoverse will also be releasing a free 4-star skin.

It’s believed that the free skin will be for Fischl – the game’s Electro Bow user. This is obviously great news for fans of both characters, but it’s important to note that no official artwork for these cosmetics has been released. This means we’ll have to wait until further information is revealed.

New 4-star sword

A new 4-star Sword has been discovered in the 2.8 beta files. While there is currently no name for this mysterious weapon, the official description from UBatcha states:

“When a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack hits an opponent, it will whip up a Hewing Gale, dealing AoE DMG equal to 180% of ATK and increasing ATK by 15% for 8s. This effect can be triggered once every 8s.”

So, there you have it, everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact 2.8 update. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page and guides below:

