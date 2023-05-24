Genshin Impact Kirara Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Kirara Ascension Materials and Talent Materials are needed to Ascend Genshin Impact’s 4-star Dendro character, so our hub has everything you need to know.

Kirara is a 4-star Dendro character that was released alongside the Yoimiya and Yae Miko banner reruns in the Genshin Impact 3.7 update. The agile Sword character uses her AoE Dendro abilities to leap into the air, damaging her enemies and shielding her from incoming attacks.

So, if you’ve been lucky enough to unlock Kirara on the current Genshin Impact banner, then you’ll want to begin farming all her Ascension and Talent Materials. After all, Ascending Kirara will enable you to maximize her combat effectiveness in the game.

So, if you’re looking to spend your Primogems on unlocking Kirara or simply wish to know what materials you’ll need, then our Kirara Ascension Materials and Talent Materials guide has you covered.

Kirara Ascension Materials

HoYoverse Kirara was released alongside the Genshin Impact 3.7 update.

Kirara Talent and Ascension materials can be found in Sumeru, The Abyss, and Inazuma – which means you’ll need to progress in the game’s story. In order to level up and Ascend Kirara, you’ll need to fight the Dendro Hypostasis and Iniquitous Baptist.

These bosses drop the Nagadus Emerald materials and Evergloom Rings. Meanwhile, the Amakumo Fruit (Seirai Island) and Spectral Husks can be found across Inazuma. As Kirara excels at applying AoE Dendro and shields, you’ll want to max out her Normal Attack and Elemental Skill to first help generate elemental reactions.

LEVEL MORA COST MATERIALS 1 20,000 x1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver, x3 Amakumo Fruit, x3 Spectral Fruit Husks 2 40,000 x2 Evergloom Ring, x3 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 10x Amakumo Fruit, x15 Spectral Husk 3 60,000 x4, Evergloom Ring, X6 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, x20 Amakumo Fruit, x12 Spectral Heart 4 80,000 x8 Evergloom Ring, x3 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, x30 Amakumo Fruit, x18 Spectral Heart 5 100,000 x12 Evergloom Ring, x6 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, x45 Amakumo Fruit, x12 Spectral Nucleus 6 120,000 x20 Evergloom Ring, x6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, x60 Amakumo Fruit, x24 Spectral Fruit

Kirara Talent Materials

HoYoverse Kirara Ascension and Talent Materials can take a while to farm.

All of Kirara’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output.

Talent Materials Talent Level-Up Materials x3 Teachings of Transience x21 Guide to Transience x38 Philosophies of Transience Common Ascension Materials x6 Spectral Husk x22 Spectral Heart x31 Spectral Nucleus Weekly Boss Materials x6 Everamber x1 Crown of Insight

So, there you have it, that’s all the Kirara Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Dendro character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

