What are Identity Skills in Lost Ark? Abilities for all classes

Lost Ark allows players to pick between 15 different advanced classes to tailor their adventure, with each one sporting different abilities and earth-shattering Identity Skills. Here’s a rundown of what these do, and which one your class can use.

One of the best aspects of Smilegate RPG‘s MMOARPG, Lost Ark, is the fact that you can switch between a diverse range of classes and advanced classes to find a playstyle that’s just right for you.

Whether you’re planning to crack skulls as the fearsome Berserker, or heal up your allies as the ever-faithful Bard, you’ll need to get used to juggling not just their individual attacks, but each character’s Identity Skills.

But just what are these powerful abilities, and how can you make use of them to tear through the hordes? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Identity Skills in Lost Ark; from how to activate them to which one your class will make use of.

What are Identity Skills in Lost Ark?

Identity Skills are class-specific abilities that provide your character with a slew of buffs. Activated using ‘Z,’ their respective gauge is usually found at the bottom of the screen in the middle of your base abilities and items.

Each of them requires charging by slaying enemies, with many offering different levels of buff for you to work through.

Lost Ark: All class Identity Skills

Each class has a different Identity Skill that is entirely unique to them. While these shouldn’t dictate what character you choose to play, it’s worth taking them into consideration if one appeals to you a little more than the others.

All of the Identity Skills for each class are listed below, as well as what they do:

Class Identity Skill Effects Bard Serenade Meter Serenade of Courage: Large attack buff Serenade of Salvation: Large party-wide heal Sorceress Z Skill: Magick Enhancement X Skill: Vision Move Magick Enhancement: Increases damage Vision Move: Increases mobility Deathblade Death Orb One Death Orb is filled, immediately reducing the Cooldowns of all your skills and gaining access to a new big damage skill, Burst Shadowhunter Shadowburst Meter Charge up the gauge with attacks then activate to enter Demon Form, where you have a different set of more powerful attacks Berserker Burst Mode Burst Mode increases attack and movement speed, as well as damage reduction if running Berserker’s Technique, or increased critical hit rate, attack speed, and movement speed if running Mayhem. Gunlancer Identity Gauge Increases with attack. Defensive Stance and Battlefield Shield consume the build up gauge to either protect yourself or the team. Paladin Piety Meter Sacred Executioner increases attack range by 30%, and damage by 40% for normal and Punish skills. Holy Aura grants 10% extra damage for party members in a 12 meter radius. Scrapper Stamina & Shock The Scrapper utilizes a special Identity Gauge that consists of two different energy types: Stamina and Shock . Spending one restores the other and vice versa, meaning you’re non-reliant on mana and can stay in the fight for as long as possible. Soulfist Hype (3 levels) The Soulfist has three different tiers that require manual changing. Hype builds in Levels 1 – 3, with each granting higher Damage and Attack Speed with shorter Cooldowns. Note that the higher tier, the shorter it lasts. Striker Elemental Orbs The Striker generates Elemental Orbs by dealing damage. Esoteric skills consume the orbs to deal high burst damage. Wardancer Elemental Orbs The Wardancer generates Elemental Orbs by dealing damage. Esoteric skills consume the orbs to deal high burst damage. Artillerist Barrage (3 levels) Meter is split into three stages, which are filled by doing damage. Once full, activate Barrage Mode which renders you immobile, but grants four extra attacks. Deadeye Triple Weapons The Deadeye can switch between three weapons: pistols, shotgun and sniper Gunslinger Triple Weapons The Gunslinger can switch between three weapons: pistols, shotgun and sniper Sharpshooter Hawk Meter When your Hawk Meter is full, you can activate Summon Silverhawk to gain access to Wings of Storm and Last Rush

So that’s everything you need to know about Identity Skills in Lost Ark; from how to use them, to which one is unique to your class. Looking to try out all of Arkesia’s heroes? Be sure to check out our dedicated build guides:

