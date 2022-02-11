Best Lost Ark Sharpshooter builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

Looking for the best Lost Ark Sharpshooter builds? Here are all of the skills you’ll need to dominate PvE and PvP battles as the lethal Gunner.

When it comes to DPS classes in Lost Ark, it’s safe to say players are spoiled for choice with each of the specializations offering completely different playstyles.

However, for those who prefer to pump out damage from afar using a mechanical bow rather than a gun, there’s no better option than the deadly Sharpshooter.

Equipped with special arrows that each have a variety of custom effects, a Sharpshooter is capable of wiping out enemies in an instant with their pinpoint aim.

Of course, in order to get the most out of the Sharpshooter, you’ll need to be familiar with the best PVE and PVP builds, and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Sharpshooter, Artillerist, Deadeye, or Gunslinger

While the Sharpshooter, Artillerist, Deadeye, and Gunslinger all fall under the banner of the Gunner class, they each offer different playstyles that you need to be familiar with.

For starters, the Gunslinger and Deadeye classes are masters of guns with a weapon for every occasion. Capable of wielding double handguns, a shotgun, and a rifle, these classes are perfect for anyone who loves to switch weapons on the fly and dish out damage while dodging any lethal attacks that come their way.

By far the tankiest of the Gunner classes, the Artillerist is not lacking in firepower and has some of the most deadly AoE abilities in the game. Despite lacking mobility, they make up for it in raw damage, but the wind-up time of certain attacks makes timing absolutely essential on the Artillerist.

Finally, the Sharpshooter is for those who prefer to wield a bow rather than a gun, cycling through a variety of custom arrows to exploit their enemy’s weaknesses. Not only that, the survivability of the class allows them to stay in the fight for the long haul, making them a consistent damage dealer no matter what an encounter brings.

Best Sharpshooter PvE build

When it comes to PvE on the Sharpshooter, it’s all about maximizing damage and only putting points into the skills that are absolutely necessary. This allows you to take out targets in an instant and have the survivability to battle a horde of foes without the risk of getting taken down.

The best Lost Ark Sharpshooter PvE build is:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Arrow Wave 10 Enhanced Arrow Quick Shooting Multiple Waves Atomic Arrow 10 Amplified Damage Enhanced Arrowhead Long Fuse Charged Shot 10 Quick Preparation Double Shot Steady Aim Moving Slash 10 Quick Preparation Silver Master Survival Rapid Shot 10 Magick Control Double Shot Extensive Shooting Sharp Shooter 10 Vital Point Strike Weak Point Detection Focus Shot Snipe 10 Quick Preparation Weak Point Detection Easy Prey

Best Sharpshooter PvP build

Similar to a PvE Sharpshooter build, the name of the game in PvP will always be damage, but it’s key you are equipped with enough mobility and utility to outplay your opponents.

So, in order to maximize your PVP strength, here are all the skills you’ll need:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Atomic Arrow 7 Amplified Damage Flaming Gunpowder N/A Blade Storm 10 Silver Master Lightning Blade Blade Dance Charged Shot 10 Quick Preparation Swift Fingers Steady Aim Deadly Slash 7 Silver Master Sawtooth Blade N/A Moving Slash 7 Quick Preparation Silver Master N/A Rapid Shot 10 Amplified Damage Quick Pace Extensive Shooting Sharp Shooter 10 Amplified Damage Painful Shot Focus Shot Snipe 10 Quick Preparation Weak Point Detection Easy Prey

Mixed PvEvP build

For some, switching builds constantly when taking part in both PvE and PvP is a chore they don’t want to worry about, so what build do you run if you want the best of both worlds on the Sharpshooter?

Our recommendations for a mixed Sharpshooter build are:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Blade Storm 10 Ranged Hit Poison Blade Shadow Dance Charged Shot 10 Quick Preparation Double Shot Fast Fire Claymore Mine 10 Swift Fingers Thunderbolt Storm Surge Moving Slash 5 Excellent Mobility N/A N/A Salvo 10 Quick Pace Shock Shot Stealthy Movement Sharp Shooter 10 Vital Point Strike Weak Point Detection Focus Shot Snipe 10 Insight Perfection Easy Prey Stalker 4 Excellent Mobility N/A N/A

