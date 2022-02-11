Best Lost Ark Soulfist builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

Looking for the best build for the Soulfist in Lost Ark? Here’s a rundown of all the skills you’ll need to pummel Arkesia’s foes in PvP and PvE.
While some of Lost Ark‘s classes build upon the traditional Mage, Warrior, and Assassin, others transform these base specializations into something truly unique.
One of these is the Soulfist, a Martial Artist that bends magic and raw hand-to-hand pummel power to her whim. Capable of taking fights both upfront and from afar, she’s the game‘s blend of ranged and melee DPS.
Sound like your kind of fighter? Here are the best builds for Lost Ark’s Soulfist in both a PvP and PvE setting.
Scrapper, Soulfist, Striker, or Wardancer?
Lost Ark’s Martial Artist umbrella is divided into four classes, each of whom has specific traits that add a unique flavor to their playstyle.
While the Striker and Wardancer both rely on the more conventional Monk mechanics of other games, the Scrapper makes use of a heavy gauntlet that relies on balancing your stamina and shock Identity gauge. While she hits hard and can remain in the fight longer, catching that balance isn’t always easy.
- Read More: How to use the Powerpass in Lost Ark
This is why, if you’re looking to still play the Martial Artist you know and love but want something different, we recommend the Soulfist.
Her raw damage and ability to retreat in a pinch whilst still doing damage is a great safety net, and her mix of ranged DPS and melee abilities offer unique combat chains and fast-paced combat.
Lost Ark: Best Soulfist PvE build
As you play through Lost Ark for the first time, the focus is on tearing through the hordes at lightning speed with flashy attacks and insane combos. In order to do this, you’ll need a PvE-centric build to help you on your way.
Here’s the best PvE build for the Soulfist in Lost Ark:
|Skill
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|II
|III
|Crippling Barrier
|7
|Sturdy Armor
|Weakpoint Detection
|N/A
|Deadly Finger
|9
|Swift Fingers
|Defenseless Target
|N/A
|Flash Step
|10
|Excellent Mobility
|Victory Shout
|Tireless
|Force Orb
|10
|Quick Preparation
|Powerful Wave
|Scattering Wave
|Heavenly Squash
|10
|Hard Hitter
|Harsh Training
|Enormous Palm
|Magnetic Palm
|4
|Sturdy Armor
|N/A
|N/A
|Merciless Pummel
|7
|Wide Strike
|Clear Hit
|N/A
|Tempest Blast
|10
|Song of Time
|Harsh Training
|Demolition
Lost Ark: Best Soulfist PvP build
Of course, slaying Arkesia’s demons is only so satisfying – why not take down other players instead? If you’re looking to etch your name into the annals of the Colosseum, you’ll need to train your mind to unleash lethal blows on the competition.
Here’s a rundown of the skills you’ll need to take down the competition:
|Skill
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|II
|III
|Energy Blast
|10
|Concussion
|Tenacity
|Fierce Strike
|Energy Release
|10
|Fighting Spirit Enhancement
|Shout of Purification
|Ready Attack
|Flash Step
|7
|Excellent Mobility
|Victory Shout
|N/A
|Heavenly Squash
|10
|Ranged Hit
|Ice Cold Hands
|Enormous Palm
|Lightning Palm
|7
|Efficient Striker
|Wide Strike
|N/A
|Merciless Pummel
|10
|Hard Hitter
|Coldhearted
|Double Up
|Pulverizing Palm
|7
|Excellent Mobility
|Ready Attack
|N/A
|Shadowbreaker
|10
|Predator
|Weak Point Detection
|Sixth Sense
Lost Ark: Best Soulfist PvEvP build
If you’re not married to one particular playstyle, you may be more interested in a build that fits every situation. If you’re tired of switching between PvP and PvE builds (using K), you can merge the two together to create a powerful combination of all things melee.
Here’s our mixed build for Lost Ark’s Soulfist
|Skill
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|II
|III
|Venomous Fist
|10
|Efficient Striker
|Successful Change
|Instant Attack
|Energy Release
|7
|Fighting Spirit Enhancement
|Energy Release Enhancement
|N/A
|Deadly Finger
|10
|Swift Fingers
|Defenseless Target
|Lightspeed Burst
|Flash Step
|10
|Excellent Mobility
|Victory Shout
|Tireless
|Force Orb
|10
|Quick Preparation
|Powerful Wave
|Scattering Wave
|Heavenly Squash
|10
|Hard Hitter
|Harsh Training
|Enormous Palm
|Magnetic Palm
|8
|Sturdy Armor
|Tenacity
|N/A
|Tempest Blast
|10
|Song of Time
|Harsh Training
|Demolition
So that’s the three best builds for the Soulfist in Lost Ark across the PvP, PvE, and PvEvP setting. Looking to master all of Arkesia’s heroes? Be sure to check out our other build guides:
