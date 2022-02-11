Best Lost Ark Striker builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

Looking for the best Lost Ark Striker builds? Here are all of the skills you’ll need to dominate PvE and PvP battles as the Martial Artist.

When it comes to melee DPS classes in Lost Ark, it’s safe to say players have plenty of choice with each of the specializations offering a variety of different playstyles.

As a result, it can be difficult to choose which class suits you best. However, if you enjoy hand-to-hand combat mixed with aerial combos and huge amounts of mobility, look no further than the Striker.

Capable of dishing out massive bursts of DPS as well as being incredibly fun to play, the Striker is the perfect class for players who want to break down their enemies with lethal melee attacks.

Of course, in order to get the most out of the Striker, you’ll need to be familiar with the best PVE and PVP builds, and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Striker, Wardancer, Scrapper, & Soulfist

While the Striker, Wardancer, Scrapper, and Soulfist all fall under the banner of the Martial Artist class, they each offer different playstyles that you need to be familiar with.

For starters, the Scrapper uses two huge gauntlets and hits hard at close-range. With a strong combination of attack, defense, mobility, and lasting power, they have the tools for any encounter that comes their way.

Interweaving martial arts with elemental magic, the Wardancer still takes on enemies at close range but empowers their blows with powerful magic. The Soulfist is similar but can attack from long-range and close the distance on their opponents, channeling special energy called Adamance.

Finally, the Striker is the most traditional Martial Artist class, using their series of fast attacks and aerial combos to take out any enemies in their path.

Best Striker PvE build

When it comes to PvE on the Striker, it’s all about maximizing melee damage and including enough AoE in your kit to take out multiple foes at once.

The best Lost Ark Striker PvE build is:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Esoteric Skill: Lightning Tiger Strike 10 Single Strike Tenacity Consecutive Kick Lightning Kick 8 Sharp Movement Intense Shock N/A Lightning Whisper 7 Elemental Extortion Transferable Lightning N/A Moon Flash Kick 10 Intense Shock Excellent Mobility Full Moon Kick Phoenix Advent 10 Wide Strike Freeze Effect Nimble Movement Storm Dragon Awakening 10 Excellent Mobility Easy Target Fallen Flower Gak Sweeping Kick 10 Elemental Extortion Light of Justice Pure Excellence

Best Striker PvP build

Similar to a PvE Striker build, the name of the game in PvP will always be damage, but this set of abilities puts more of a focus on mobility. This allows you to evade devastating attacks from opponents while dishing out damage in huge bursts.

So, in order to maximize your PVP strength, here are all the skills you’ll need:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Esoteric Skill: Lightning Tiger Strike 10 Tenacity Single Strike Ascension Lightning Whisper 10 Lightning’s Blessing Quick Preparation Fatal Lightning Moon Flash Kick 10 Intense Shock Excellent Mobility Full Moon Kick Phoenix Advent 10 Wide Strike Freeze Effect Nimble Movement Sky Shattering Blow 4 Swift Footwork N/A N/A Sleeping Ascent Celebration 10 Wide Strike Quick Preparation Leaf Sweep Storm Dragon Awakening 10 Excellent Mobility Enhanced Strike Fallen Flower Gak Swift Wind Kick 10 Lightning Round Kick Swift Footwork Extreme Training

Mixed PvEvP build

For some, switching builds constantly when taking part in both PvE and PvP is a chore they don’t want to worry about, so what build do you run if you want the best of both worlds on the Striker?

Our recommendations for a mixed Striker build are:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Esoteric Skill: Lightning Tiger Strike 10 Single Strike Tenacity Consecutive Kick Flash Heat Fang 10 Wide Strike Quick Blow Enlightenment Moon Flash Kick 10 Intense Shock Excellent Mobility Full Moon Kick Sleeping Ascent Celebration 10 Spiral Kick Quick Preparation Leaf Sweep Storm Dragon Awakening 10 Excellent Mobility Enhanced Strike Fallen Flower Gak Sweeping Kick 10 Elemental Extortion N/A Exaggerated Ability Swift Wind Kick 10 Water Round Kick Wide Strike Furious Spin Axis

So that’s all of the best Striker builds in Lost Ark. Looking to become Arkesia’s next champion? Check out our Lost Ark guides:

