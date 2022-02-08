What are Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark? Locations, uses & how to trade them

As you traverse the magical plains of Lost Ark‘s sprawling universe, Arkesia, you’ll likely be picking up Mokoko Seeds along the way. Just what are these mysterious floral collectibles, though? And where can you find them?
Just as with every MMORPG, Smilegate’s Lost Ark contains a plethora of different currencies which can be used to splash out on some of the game‘s best gear.
One of these are Mokoko Seeds, which are tiny little bursts of floral joy that are scattered across Arkesia’s extensive territory.
Despite being pretty commonplace, there’s very little explanation about what they do. So, here’s everything you need to know about Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark: from their locations to the use they have in-game.
What are Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark?
Mokoko Seeds are a form of collectible currency which can be traded for a series of different rewards.
In order to collect a Mokoko Seed, approach the odd-looking plant (seen in the image above, or denoted by an icon resembling a pear on your map) and hold in ‘G.’ You will then receive a prompt which reads ‘it gives off a gentle and pleasing aroma.’ Hold G until the bar is filled, then some Mokoko Seed points are automatically added to your Collectibles inventory.
To see how many Mokoko Seeds you’ve collected:
- Click the “!” [Adventure] tab in the bottom left of your screen
- Choose the Mokoko Seed icon (fifth tab in)
- From here, you will be able to see how many seeds you have acquired in each region, and see your current total
Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds: Locations
Considering there are 1202 Mokoko Seeds currently available in the game, we’re not going to list every single location right here – don’t worry, we’re not that crazy.
Instead, we advise you to head over to Papunika.com and make sure of their collectibles map. Just click whichever city you want to visit, select every tab except Mokoko Seeds to filter, and voila! Their locations will be revealed.
Where to trade Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark
If you’ve saved up a few of these remarkable little saplings, you can go ahead and trade them in for a whole selection of high-tier rewards.
In order to do so:
- Head to Mokoko Village on Tortoyk Island
- Speak to Totoma to start trading
Mokoko Seed rewards
If you’ve activated hundreds of Mokoko Seeds and are looking to use the points towards a new item, here’s all of the commodities you can buy below.
Items range from Uncommon to Relic, so there’s some pretty good stuff up for grabs.
|Item
|Rarity
|Cost (Mokoko Seeds)
|Totoma Card
|Rare
|50
|Kindness Potion
|Epic
|100
|Stronghold Crew Application Form: Chicachica
|Uncommon
|150
|Vitality Increase Potion
|Epic
|200
|Crew Application Form: Cocorico
|Rare
|250
|Stat Increase Potion
|Epic
|300
|Mokamoka Card
|Epic
|350
|Paradise’s Knight License
|Legendary
|400
|15 x Eurus Blueprint
|Uncommon
|450
|Stronghold Crew Application Form: Mukomuko
|Epic
|500
|3 x Shy Wind Flower Pollen
|Legendary
|550
|20 x Eurus Blueprint
|Uncommon
|600
|Crew Application Form: Poipoi
|Epic
|650
|Title “Mokoko Hunter”
|Legendary
|700
|Structure: “Mokoko Seed Monument”
|Legendary
|750
|Transform: Egg of Creation
|Legendary
|800
|Stronghold Crew Application Form: Kind Paruru
|Legendary
|850
|Background: Moki Toki
|Relic
|900
|Masterpiece #32
|Epic
|950
|Ship Model: Blooming Caravel
|Epic
|1,000
|Crew Application Form: Narinari
|Legendary
|1,050
|Title “Nice Smelling”
|Legendary
|1,100
|Masterpiece #44
|Epic
|1,150
|Mokoko Charm
|Legendary
|1,200
|Weird Mokoko Emoji Pack
|Legendary
So that’s everything you need to know about Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark! Looking to get ahead of the competition? Check out our other Lost Ark guides:
