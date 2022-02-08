 What are Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark? Locations, uses & how to trade them - Dexerto
What are Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark? Locations, uses & how to trade them

Published: 8/Feb/2022 16:00

by Lauren Bergin
lost ark female soulfist martial artists bends down to pick up mokoko seed
Smilegate RPG

Lost Ark

As you traverse the magical plains of Lost Ark‘s sprawling universe, Arkesia, you’ll likely be picking up Mokoko Seeds along the way. Just what are these mysterious floral collectibles, though? And where can you find them?

Just as with every MMORPG, Smilegate’s Lost Ark contains a plethora of different currencies which can be used to splash out on some of the game‘s best gear.

One of these are Mokoko Seeds, which are tiny little bursts of floral joy that are scattered across Arkesia’s extensive territory.

Despite being pretty commonplace, there’s very little explanation about what they do. So, here’s everything you need to know about Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark: from their locations to the use they have in-game.

Contents

lost ark soulfist martial arts character in prideholme looking at a mokoko seed
Smilegate RPG
Mokoko seeds appear from the onset of your Lost Ark adventure, but what exactly are they?

What are Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark?

Mokoko Seeds are a form of collectible currency which can be traded for a series of different rewards.

In order to collect a Mokoko Seed, approach the odd-looking plant (seen in the image above, or denoted by an icon resembling a pear on your map) and hold in ‘G.’ You will then receive a prompt which reads ‘it gives off a gentle and pleasing aroma.’ Hold G until the bar is filled, then some Mokoko Seed points are automatically added to your Collectibles inventory.

To see how many Mokoko Seeds you’ve collected:

  1. Click the “!” [Adventure] tab in the bottom left of your screen
  2. Choose the Mokoko Seed icon (fifth tab in)
  3. From here, you will be able to see how many seeds you have acquired in each region, and see your current total

Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds: Locations

Considering there are 1202 Mokoko Seeds currently available in the game, we’re not going to list every single location right here – don’t worry, we’re not that crazy.

Instead, we advise you to head over to Papunika.com and make sure of their collectibles map. Just click whichever city you want to visit, select every tab except Mokoko Seeds to filter, and voila! Their locations will be revealed.

lost ark mokoko seed on map
Papunika.com
Mokoko Seeds are denoted as adorable little pears on your map.

Where to trade Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark

If you’ve saved up a few of these remarkable little saplings, you can go ahead and trade them in for a whole selection of high-tier rewards.

In order to do so:

  1. Head to Mokoko Village on Tortoyk Island
  2. Speak to Totoma to start trading

Mokoko Seed rewards

If you’ve activated hundreds of Mokoko Seeds and are looking to use the points towards a new item, here’s all of the commodities you can buy below.

Items range from Uncommon to Relic, so there’s some pretty good stuff up for grabs.

Item Rarity Cost (Mokoko Seeds)
Totoma Card Rare 50
Kindness Potion Epic 100
Stronghold Crew Application Form: Chicachica Uncommon 150
Vitality Increase Potion Epic 200
Crew Application Form: Cocorico Rare 250
Stat Increase Potion Epic 300
Mokamoka Card Epic 350
Paradise’s Knight License Legendary 400
15 x Eurus Blueprint Uncommon 450
Stronghold Crew Application Form: Mukomuko Epic 500
3 x Shy Wind Flower Pollen Legendary 550
20 x Eurus Blueprint Uncommon 600
Crew Application Form: Poipoi Epic 650
Title “Mokoko Hunter” Legendary 700
Structure: “Mokoko Seed Monument” Legendary 750
Transform: Egg of Creation Legendary 800
Stronghold Crew Application Form: Kind Paruru Legendary 850
Background: Moki Toki Relic 900
Masterpiece #32 Epic 950
Ship Model: Blooming Caravel Epic 1,000
Crew Application Form: Narinari Legendary 1,050
Title “Nice Smelling” Legendary 1,100
Masterpiece #44 Epic 1,150
Mokoko Charm Legendary 1,200
Weird Mokoko Emoji Pack Legendary

