What are Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark? Locations, uses & how to trade them

As you traverse the magical plains of Lost Ark‘s sprawling universe, Arkesia, you’ll likely be picking up Mokoko Seeds along the way. Just what are these mysterious floral collectibles, though? And where can you find them?

Just as with every MMORPG, Smilegate’s Lost Ark contains a plethora of different currencies which can be used to splash out on some of the game‘s best gear.

One of these are Mokoko Seeds, which are tiny little bursts of floral joy that are scattered across Arkesia’s extensive territory.

Despite being pretty commonplace, there’s very little explanation about what they do. So, here’s everything you need to know about Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark: from their locations to the use they have in-game.

Contents

What are Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark?

Mokoko Seeds are a form of collectible currency which can be traded for a series of different rewards.

In order to collect a Mokoko Seed, approach the odd-looking plant (seen in the image above, or denoted by an icon resembling a pear on your map) and hold in ‘G.’ You will then receive a prompt which reads ‘it gives off a gentle and pleasing aroma.’ Hold G until the bar is filled, then some Mokoko Seed points are automatically added to your Collectibles inventory.

To see how many Mokoko Seeds you’ve collected:

Click the “!” [Adventure] tab in the bottom left of your screen Choose the Mokoko Seed icon (fifth tab in) From here, you will be able to see how many seeds you have acquired in each region, and see your current total

Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds: Locations

Considering there are 1202 Mokoko Seeds currently available in the game, we’re not going to list every single location right here – don’t worry, we’re not that crazy.

Instead, we advise you to head over to Papunika.com and make sure of their collectibles map. Just click whichever city you want to visit, select every tab except Mokoko Seeds to filter, and voila! Their locations will be revealed.

Where to trade Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark

If you’ve saved up a few of these remarkable little saplings, you can go ahead and trade them in for a whole selection of high-tier rewards.

In order to do so:

Head to Mokoko Village on Tortoyk Island Speak to Totoma to start trading

Mokoko Seed rewards

If you’ve activated hundreds of Mokoko Seeds and are looking to use the points towards a new item, here’s all of the commodities you can buy below.

Items range from Uncommon to Relic, so there’s some pretty good stuff up for grabs.

Item Rarity Cost (Mokoko Seeds) Totoma Card Rare 50 Kindness Potion Epic 100 Stronghold Crew Application Form: Chicachica Uncommon 150 Vitality Increase Potion Epic 200 Crew Application Form: Cocorico Rare 250 Stat Increase Potion Epic 300 Mokamoka Card Epic 350 Paradise’s Knight License Legendary 400 15 x Eurus Blueprint Uncommon 450 Stronghold Crew Application Form: Mukomuko Epic 500 3 x Shy Wind Flower Pollen Legendary 550 20 x Eurus Blueprint Uncommon 600 Crew Application Form: Poipoi Epic 650 Title “Mokoko Hunter” Legendary 700 Structure: “Mokoko Seed Monument” Legendary 750 Transform: Egg of Creation Legendary 800 Stronghold Crew Application Form: Kind Paruru Legendary 850 Background: Moki Toki Relic 900 Masterpiece #32 Epic 950 Ship Model: Blooming Caravel Epic 1,000 Crew Application Form: Narinari Legendary 1,050 Title “Nice Smelling” Legendary 1,100 Masterpiece #44 Epic 1,150 Mokoko Charm Legendary 1,200 Weird Mokoko Emoji Pack Legendary

