Best Lost Ark Glavier builds: Best skills and Engravings for PVP & PVE

Lost Ark‘s Glavier – also known as Lance Master – is a Martial Artist with a difference, but to master her you’ll need to know the best PvE and PvP builds, as well as Engravings. Here’s a full rundown of the skills you’ll need.

When it comes to Martial Artists, Lost Ark‘s roster of melee-based Advanced Classes continues to expand exponentially.

Joining this now five-man roster of highly trained combatants is the Glavier, also known as Lance Master in Korea. Added alongside the game’s April Update, this deadly femme fatale makes use of her trusty glaive and spear to shred through the hordes.

Advertisement

Mastering her isn’t exactly easy, as she has three different playstyles that utilize all of her weapons either individually, or in tandem. So, to help you out, here are the best builds and Engravings for the Glavier in Lost Ark for PvE and PvE.

Glavier, Scrapper, Soulfist, Striker or Wardancer?

Of Lost Ark’s Martial Arts classes, Glavier is by far the hardest. Making use of two different stances (Flurry and Focus), you’ll need to juggle your attacks to chain together for flawless combos. Of course, you can focus entirely on one weapon (spear or glaive), but her true power is unleashed if you can seamlessly flit between both.

Advertisement

We’d argue that, unless you’ve played the likes of Monk in other MMORPGs or are really willing to put in the work, you stick to one of the game’s four other Advanced Classes.

Soulfist is a completely different Martial Artist as it makes use of ranged attacks and magic, whereas Scrapper and Striker very much fall in line with the traditional melee bruiser build. As always, though, we advise that you play a character you gel with because, after all, you’re stuck with them!

Best Lost Ark Glavier PvE build & Engravings

Lost Ark is filled to bursting with fearsome enemies to decimate, and the Glaiver is perfectly poised to do so. Whether it’s field bosses like the Chaotic Chuo or Guardians like Achates – the Glavier has got you covered.

Advertisement

You’ll need the best build possible to do so, of course, so here’s our recommended skills for PvE-centric players:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Chain Slash 10 Fatal Strike Final Decision Brilliant Spear Cutting Wind 10 Quick Preparation Valor Enhanced Strike Flash Kick 7 Excellent Mobility Stun Effect N/A Half Moon Slash 10 Flurry Expertise Final Decision Blade of Tornado Raging Dragon Slash 10 Frost Slash Additional Slash Awaken Starfall Pounce 10 Wide-Angle Attack Firepower Control Ground Explosion Wheel of Blades 10 Magic Control Weak Point Detection Consecutive Spin Windsplitter 10 Magic Control Final Decision Giant Wheel

In terms of Engravings, you’ll be looking to add:

Galewind : Synergizes with Chain Slash, Cutting Wind, Half Moon Slash, and Raging Dragon Slash

: Synergizes with Chain Slash, Cutting Wind, Half Moon Slash, and Raging Dragon Slash Quick Recharge : Synergizes with Windsplitter

: Synergizes with Windsplitter Rage : Synergizes with Wheel of Blades

: Synergizes with Wheel of Blades Wealth: Synergizes with Starfall Pounce

Best Lost Ark Glaiver PvP Build & Engravings

Of course, slaying the hordes can be a good ol’ time, but there’s nothing better than cementing yourself at the top of the food chain than PvP. Taking down your fellow adventurers certainly brings a sense of joy; especially with Season 1’s rewards up for grabs.

The best PvP build for the Glavier is:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Chain Slash 4 Swoop N/A N/A Flash Kick 4 Excellent Mobility N/A N/A Half Moon Slash 10 Flurry Expertise Final Decision Blade of Tornado Raging Dragon Slash 10 Quick Preparation Precise Slash Awaken Red Dragon’s Horn 10 Quick Preparation Spear of Destruction Weak Point Detection Shackling Blue Dragon 10 Quick Preparation Blitz Critical Spear Stampeding Slash 10 Flurry Expertise Enhanced Strike Ripping Blades Starfall Pounce 10 Weak Point Detection Quick Preparation Powerful Finish Vault Stick 4 Excellent Mobility N/A N/A Wheel of Blades 10 Magic Control Weak Point Detection Consecutive Spin

In terms of Engravings, you’ll want to pick up:

Conviction : Synergizes with Half Moon Slash

: Synergizes with Half Moon Slash Galewind : Synergizes with Raging Dragon Slash, Red Dragon’s Horn, and Stampeding Slash

: Synergizes with Raging Dragon Slash, Red Dragon’s Horn, and Stampeding Slash Judgement : Synergizes with Wheel of Blades

: Synergizes with Wheel of Blades Rage : Synergizes with Shackling Blue Dragon

: Synergizes with Shackling Blue Dragon Wealth: Synergizes with Starfall Pounce

So those are the best PvE and PvP builds for Lost Ark’s Glavier, as well as what Engravings you’ll want to pick up to enhance your damage output.

Advertisement

Looking to master all of Arkesia’s champions? Be sure to check out our other character guides:

Artillerist | Deadeye| Gunslinger | Sharpshooter | Bard | Sorceress | Deathblade | Shadowhunter | Berserker | Paladin | Gunlancer | Scrapper | Soulfist | Striker | Wardancer