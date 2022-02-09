Best Lost Ark Gunlancer builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

Looking for the best Lost Ark Gunlancer builds? Here are all of the skills you’ll need to dominate PvE and PvP battles as the tanky Warrior.

Choosing a class in Lost Ark all comes down to preference, and with 15 different specializations available to players at launch, there’s definitely something for everyone.

However, for those who prefer to tank the damage rather than dishing it out, there are very few classes that do it better than the impenetrable Gunlancer. Capable of holding off even the toughest of enemies in Lost Ark, this class acts as the sturdy frontline, allowing the DPS classes to do their job.

Advertisement

Of course, in order to get the most out of the Gunlancer, you’ll need to be familiar with the best PVE and PVP builds, and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Gunlancer, Berserker, or Paladin

While the Gunlancer, Berserker, and Paladin all fall under the banner of the Warrior class, they each offer different playstyles that you need to be familiar with.

For starters, although Berserkers still have a potent defense, their primary role is dealing massive damage with their powerful greatsword attacks. This, paired alongside their burst mode, allows them to become unstoppable in combat, gaining increased attack and movement speed while plowing through enemies.

Advertisement

Channeling the power of the Gods, Paladin’s are versatile spec capable of supporting their allies with holy skills and buffs, as well as smiting down opponents with offensive moves.

Finally, the Gunlancer is the first line of defense, or in other words, Lost Ark’s resident tank class. This means their job is to soak up damage while dishing bursts of offensive abilities in specific windows.

This makes them the perfect class for anyone who wants to be at the forefront of the battle, protecting their teammates with a mighty shield.

Best Gunlancer PvE build

A well-rounded Gunlancer PvE build is all about maximizing tanky stats, while also providing you with the tools to dish out a hefty amount of damage when the time is right. Not only that, but it’ll also allow you to draw the attention of nearby enemies with taunts, preventing your more vulnerable teammates from being focused.

Advertisement

The best Lost Ark Gunlancer PvE build is:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Bash 7 Armor Destruction Ready Attack N/A Counter Gunlance 7 Ready Attack Quick Preparation N/A Guardian’s Thunderbolt 10 Damage Luck Tough Strike Lightning Stalk Leap Attack 10 Direct Blow Electric Field Low Shock Shield Bash 10 Armor Destruction Weak Point Detection Additional Hit Shield Charge 7 Quick Preparation Wide Strike N/A Shield Shock 10 Quick Preparation Ready Defense 2nd Turbulence Shout of Hatred 10 Quick Preparation Threatener Open Weakness

Best Gunlancer PvP build

Monsters and creatures are all well and good, but what if you want to take down other players with the Gunlancer in PvP? Well, that requires a slightly tweaked build that puts more of a focus on the class’ offensive abilities.

In order to maximize your PVP strength, here are all the skills you’ll need.

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Bash 10 Armor Destruction Ready Attack Bell Strike Charged Stinger 10 Weak Point Detection Charge Enhancement Last Charge Dash Upper Fire 4 Quick Preparation N/A N/A Fire Bullet 10 Lucky Chance Enhanced Strike Attack Creation Gunlance Shot 10 Nimble Movement Weak Point Detection Close Explosion Nellasia’s Energy 10 Quick Pace Effectiveness Survive Shout of Hatred 10 Quick Preparation Shield Open Weakness Surge Cannon 10 High Explosive Shot Overcharge Focus Fire

Gunlancer mixed PvEvP build

For some, switching builds constantly when taking part in both PvE and PvP is a chore they don’t want to worry about, so what build do you run if you want the best of both worlds on the Gunlancer?

Advertisement

Our recommendations for a mixed Gunlancer build are:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Charged Stinger 10 Weak Point Detection Charge Enhancement Last Charge Gunlance Shot 10 Nimble Movement Weak Point Detection Close Explosion Leap Attack 4 Quick Preparation N/A N/A Nellasia’s Energy 10 Quick Preparation Effectiveness Survive Sharp Gunlance 10 Giant Wheel Wound Pummel Shield Shock 4 Armor Destruction N/A N/A Shield of Hatred 7 Quick Preparation Shield N/A Surge Cannon 10 High Explosive Shot Overcharge Focus Fire

So that’s all of the best Gunlancer builds in Lost Ark. Looking to become Arkesia’s next champion? Check out our Lost Ark guides:

How to add friends & change channels | How to claim Lost Ark Twitch drops | How to use the Powerpass | Will beta progress carry across?