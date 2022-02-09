Best Lost Ark Sorceress builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

Looking for the best builds to run on the Sorceress in Lost Ark? Here are all of the skills you’ll need to set the competition ablaze in both the PvP and PvE settings.
As with every fantasy MMORPG that has ever graced the gaming sphere, Lost Ark has its own collection of spell-slinging characters who utilize Arkesian magic to take down their foes.
The most powerful of these majestic women is the Sorceress, who manipulates the elements into weapons of war that are perfect for tearing through the demonic hordes.
You may be wondering which skills are the best for the game‘s resident mage, and thankfully we’ve got all the answers here for you. So, without further ado, here are the best builds for the Sorceress in Lost Ark both PvP and PvP play.
Bard or Sorceress?
There are two fundamental differences between the Bard and Sorceress Advances Classes: one deals high levels of burst and AoE damage from afar, while the other relies more on healing spells to keep her allies topped up.
The latter of those, The Sorceress, is the DPS-focused spellcaster that is perfectly suited to players who have played DPS mages in other games. Blending together a collection of fire, ice, and lightning, her spellbook is packed to the brim with AoE and single-target attacks.
If you’re looking to play more PvP content, or alternatively just want to play a devastating ranged DPS, the Sorceress is for you. Her sister is Lost Ark’s premier healer, therefore won’t sate that destructive urge in the same way.
Best Lost Ark Sorceress PvE build
In order to navigate through Lost Ark’s main story quest, you’ll need to have a decent PvE build under your belt. Once you’ve torn your way through Arkesia’s terrors, you’ll be able to either shatter spines in the PvP Colosseum or continue to face down fearsome foes in Raid and Dungeons.
While there are two different PvE builds for the Sorceress – Ignition (high Critical damage) and Reflux (raw spell damage and CDR) – we’ve compiled an easy guide to get you through most PvE situations:
|Skill
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|II
|III
|Blaze
|4
|Amplification of Damage
|N/A
|N/A
|Lightning Funnel
|10
|Magic Control
|Wide-area Attack
|Ferocious Lightning
|Scourge
|10
|Wide-Area Attack
|Unloading
|Final Blow
|Seraphic Hail
|10
|Quick Preparation
|Extra Explosion
|Red Tsunami
|Rime Arrow
|10
|Awareness
|Enhanced Attack
|Frost Area
|Reverse Gravity
|10
|Quick Preparation
|Electric Field
|Find Weakness
|Esoteric Reaction
|10
|Quick Preparation
|The Strongest Survives
|Shove
Best Lost Ark Sorceress PvP build
Looking to crack some player skulls rather than crush the bones of your enemies? The Colosseum is your next stop. The Sorceress is a one woman weapon of war, making her ideal for PvP play if you have the right build.
Here’s our recommended PvP build:
|Skill
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|II
|III
|Inferno
|10
|Fault Acceleration
|Flame Area
|Firepower Supplement
|Lightning Funnel
|7
|Inactivity
|Wide-area Attack
|N/A
|Scourge
|10
|Magic Control
|Inevitable Fate
|“Arcane Genius”
|Seraphic Hail
|10
|Quick Preparation
|Extra Explosion
|Red Tsunami
|Frost’s Call
|10
|Chills
|Imperfect Domination
|Survival of the Fittest
|Squall
|10
|Magic Control
|Lightning Tornado
|Wide-area Attack
|Reverse Gravity
|7
|Wide-area Attack
|Lava Field
|N/A
|Esoteric Reaction
|10
|Quick Preparation
|Enhanced Attack
|Stable Crystal
Best Lost Ark Sorceress PvEvP build
Looking to get the best of both worlds to save some pesky back and forth in the Skill menu (bound to K)? Thankfully, we’ve got a mixed PvEvP build to help you out.
This is the best PvEvP build for the Sorceress:
|Skill
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|II
|III
|Inferno
|10
|Nonstop
|Flame Area
|Expanding Fire
|Explosion
|10
|Nonstop
|Vortex Flame
|Final Blow
|Doomsday
|10
|Nonstop
|Flame Area
|Final Blow
|Scourge
|10
|Wide-area Attack
|Unloading
|Final Blow
|Seraphic Hail
|10
|Awareness
|Extra Explosion
|Red Tsunami
|Frost’s Call
|7
|Chills
|Imperfect Domination
|N/A
|Rime Arrow
|10
|Chills
|Enhanced Attack
|Shard of Frost
|Reverse Gravity
|7
|Wide-area Attack
|Ice Area
|N/A
So that’s the best Sorceress guides in Lost Ark, whether you’re looking to play PvE or PvP. Looking to master all of Arkesia’s heroes? Be sure to check out our other Lost Ark guides:
