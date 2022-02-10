Best Lost Ark Deathblade builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

Looking for the best Deathblade builds for Lost Ark‘s demonic assassin? Here are all of the skills you’ll need to dominate in both PvE and PvP battles.

One of the best things about Smilegate’s MMORPG Lost Ark is the vast array of classes and specializations on offer.

Take the mysterious Assassin for example. Split into the shapeshifting Shadowhunter and tri-wielding Deathblade, you can exert your vengeance on the demons swarming Arkesia in two very different ways.

If you’ve chosen to walk the path of the Deathblade, you’ll need to know which builds are the best in both the PvP and PvE settings. So, without further ado, here’s a rundown of the best skillsets for Lost Ark’s Deathblade Advanced Class.

Deathblade or Shadowhunter?

Lost Ark’s Deathblade is the more traditional Assassin out of the two Advanced Classes. Slicing her enemies into ribbons and getting out without a scratch, she’s perfect for those who main rogue-style characters in other games.

Reliant on speedy attacks, she’s not as tanky as her Shadowhunter sister, dealing more burst damage instead of sustained, drawn-out fights. This makes her playstyle a little more high risk but is perfect for those who are willing to sacrifice it all to bring down Arkesia’s enemies.

We recommend her for those looking for a more linear style of Assassin, but for those looking for a little more of a health buffer, we’d suggest you opt for Shadowhunter.

Lost Ark: Best Deathblade PvE build

While the allure of taking down hardened fighters in the Colosseum is too much for some players to bear, others are pretty content hacking their way through the hordes. Considering the game’s main story is largely PvE content, it’s worth having a good build up your sleeve to give you the best of both worlds.

The best PvE build for Lost Ark’s fearsome Deathblade is:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Blitz Rush 10 Vital Point Strike Charge Enhancement Shadow Rush Dark Axel 10 Swift Fingers Tenacity High Axel Head Hunt 10 Quick Preparation Quick Hunt Enhanced Stun Maelstrom 10 Cold Touch Dark Order Stabilized Energy Moonlight Sonic 10 Fist of Darkness Quick Preparation Shade Sonic Spincutter 4 Swift Fingers N/A N/A Turning Slash 10 Enhanced Strike Tenacity Concentrated Attack Upper Slash 10 Swift Fingers Large Twister Tenacity

Lost Ark: Best Deathblade PvP build

Bored of battling ferocious beasts and looking to take a few chunks out of your fellow Lost Ark players instead? Head to the Colosseum and whip out these skills in order to send your opponents scarpering.

In terms of the best PvP build for Deathblade, we recommend:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Dark Axel 7 Quick Pace Corkscrew N/A Death Sentence 10 Quick Preparation Cold Zone Explosion Moonlight Sonic 10 Fist of Darkness Sustain Enhancement Shade Sonic Polestar 10 Quick Preparation Vital Point Strike Moon Star Soul Absorber 10 Swift Fingers Fist of Darkness Halve Spincutter 4 Open Weakness N/A N/A

Lost Ark: Best Deathblade PvPvE build

Of course, you may be asking ‘what about the best of both worlds?’ PvPvE builds are the perfect mix and match of skills, but you can always switch between PvP and PvE builds using the in-game menu (bound to K.)

If you’d rather have all-rounder build, though, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Blitz Rush 10 Vital Point Strike All Round Shadow Rush Dark Axel 10 Swift Fingers Tenacity High Axel Death Sentence 10 Quick Preparation Cold Zone Explosion Head Hunt 10 Quick Preparation Quick Hunt Enhanced Stun Moonlight Sonic 10 Fist of Darkness Sustain Enhancement Shade Sonic Spincutter 4 Swift Fingers N/A N/A Surprise Attack 10 Wide-angle Attack Excellent Mobility Trailing Sword Burst Upper Slash 10 Sturdy Armor Large Twister Tenacity

So those are the best Deathblade builds for both PvP and PvE in Lost Ark.

