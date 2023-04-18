All Slayers in Dead Island 2: Every Skill Card & attributes

Dead Island 2 gives players the option of picking multiple Slayers to kickstart their adventure. To help you out, here’s a quick guide on every starting character in the game, their Innate abilities, and their attributes.

Instead of just plain old characters in Dead Island 2, you have Slayers – six different personalities to choose from in the game with each person having their own personal set of attributes and stats.

This is quite important when it comes to maiming Zombies and slicing their heads clean off. Some are better when it comes to revitalizing their health, whereas some can inflict greater base damage in the game.

If you want a quick rundown of each Slayer in Dead Island 2 including their innate abilities, skills, and stats, we’ve got you covered.

Every Slayer in Dead Island 2

As we’ve said, you have six different Slayers available to you in Dead Island 2: Amy, Bruno, Carla, Dani, Jacob, and Ryan. Each one carries a different personality, but also a different setup from the beginning of the game.

Slayers Innate Skills & Attributes in Dead Island 2

Amy

Innate Skills:

Relief Pitcher: Amy regains STAMINA when hitting a Zombie with a weapon throw.

Divide and Conquer: Amy gets a minor DAMAGE boost when she attacks isolated Zombies.

Attributes:

Toughness: 1/5

Stamina: 3/5

Health Recovery: 3/5

Critical Damage: 4/5

Agility: 5/5

Peak Health: 2/5

Resilience: 3/5

Bruno

Innate Skills:

Backstab: Bruno gets a moderate DAMAGE boost when attacking from behind.

Rapid Reprisal: Boost Bruno’s AGILITY and HEAVY ATTACK CHARGES when he avoids attacks with a BLOCK or DODGE.

Attributes:

Toughness: 2/5

Stamina: 3/5

Health Recovery: 3/5

Critical Damage: 5/5

Agility: 4/5

Peak Health: 1/5

Resilience: 3/5

Carla

Innate Skills:

Mosh Pit: Carla gets a minor DAMAGE boost when close to multiple Zombies.

Big Deep: Carla gets a moderate TOUGHNESS boost while health is critical.

Attributes:

Toughness: 4/5

Stamina: 3/5

Health Recovery: 3/5

Critical Damage: 1/5

Agility: 2/5

Peak Health: 3/5

Resilience: 5/5

Dani

Innate Skills:

Thunderstruck: Dani’s HEAVY ATTACKS trigger a FORCEFUL explosion on impact.

Bloodlust: Dani regains HEALTH when slaying multiple Zombies in quick succession.

Attributes:

Toughness: 3/5

Stamina: 5/5

Health Recovery: 1/5

Critical Damage: 3/5

Agility: 3/5

Peak Health: 4/5

Resilience: 2/5

Jacob

Innate Skills:

Feral: Jacob gets a stackable minor DAMAGE boost when attacking in quick succession.

Critical Gains: Jacob’s CRITICAL HITS when stamina is low get a moderate CRITICAL DAMAGE boost and regain STAMINA.

Attributes:

Toughness: 3/5

Stamina: 4/5

Health Recovery: 2/5

Critical Damage: 3/5

Agility: 3/5

Peak Health: 5/5

Resilience: 1/5

Ryan

Innate Skills:

Retaliation: Ryan gets a moderate FORCE boost when using BLOCK or DODGE to avoid an attack.

Seesaw: Ryan regains HEALTH each time he knocks down a Zombie.

Attributes:

Toughness: 5/5

Stamina: 3/5

Health Recovery: 3/5

Critical Damage: 2/5

Agility: 1/5

Peak Health: 3/5

Resilience: 4/5

