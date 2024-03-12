Baldur’s Gate 3 player reveals hidden dark side of playing with high charisma

Bard is often considered one of the strongest classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, and now players have discovered a dark side of Bard that makes this class broken.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite diverse when it comes to its class variety. You are free to choose any class you want in this game, experiment on those, and come up with unique builds. However, the Bard class is exceptional as certain perks make the game much easier.

When trying to optimize the Bard class, one option is to go for High Charisma and convince other characters to murder themselves. This is a dark way of playing the game, and no other class can do this except the Bard.

As it happens, those who enjoy this playstyle have finally revealed this dark side of the class and they are in love with it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal dark side of High Charisma Bard

The discussion surrounding the topic was initiated by a Reddit user who posted a screenshot of a meme displaying the true horrors hidden behind the Bard class.

This meme highlights the dark side of High Charisma Bard where this particular class can convince other characters to kill themselves without breaking a sweat. The user also mentioned that playing as a High Charisma Bard is basically being the Devil.

This led to other players joining in as a lot of them found this aspect of Bard funny and terrifying. One such player commented, “I love that you can get every (evil) Thorm to commit suicide,” while another user chimed in, “I played a bard durge on my first run and have no regrets. They are terrifying.”

One user stated, “Act 3 spoiler: Technically the devil *is* a bard.” before a different player commented, “Being evil by going full charisma and backstabbing goblin/murder after befriending them.”

Thus, it is safe to say that most of the playerbase had their own ideas of using the High Charisma Bard in some evil ways. It is the charm of the class and being evil in a convincing manner makes the playthrough even more fun.