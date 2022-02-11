Best Lost Ark Artillerist builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

In order to master the Artillerist in Lost Ark, you’ll need to know which builds are best for both PvP and PvE. Here’s a rundown of what skills you’ll need to dominate Arkesia as the fearsome Gunner.

One of the MMORPG universe’s most obscure classes is the mysterious Gunner, also known as Engineer or Machinist in the likes of Guild Wars 2 and Final Fantasy XIV Online.

Masters of all things technological, Lost Ark‘s Gunner class includes the tanky Artillerist, whose arsenal of heavy weapons is perfect for cutting through the hordes in style.

Wondering what the best builds are for the Artillerist in Lost Ark? Here are all of the skills you’ll need to tear hell’s finest asunder as this fearsome, gun-touting warrior.

Advertisement

Contents

Artillerist, Deadeye, Gunslinger, or Sharpshooter?

The fundamental difference between the Artillerist and their comrades is pretty simple: the Artillerist wields heavy weapons, while the others use comparatively light ones.

Read More: Best Lost Ark Gunslinger builds

In turn, this makes their attacks much slower, but much more effective. Perfect for those who prefer to decimate the competition from afar whilst making use of their tanky stats to survive during extended fights, the Artillerist is the one for you.

If you’re looking for a more mobile Gunner, however, we suggest any of the other three characters, with the Sharpshooter being our recommended pick as they only wield their mechanical bow. The Gunslinger and Deadeye can cycle through multiple weapons, in turn making them a little tricker to master.

Advertisement

Lost Ark: Best Artillerist PvE Build

If there’s one character that’s practically built for Lost Ark’s PvE combat, it’s the Artillerist. With sweeping AoE attacks and a whole lot of ammunition, Arkesia’s invaders don’t stand a chance – especially during the main story quest.

Looking to get some bang for your metaphorical buck? Here are the best PvE builds for the Artillerist:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Air Raid 10 Quickfire Lightning Bombardment The Big One Energy Field 10 Mind Concentration Energy Increase Solid Shield Enhanced Shell 10 Armor Destruction Bullet Enhancement Internal Ignition Flamethrower 10 Firepower Control Ranged Flame Blue Flame Homing Barrage 10 Guiding Enhancement Weak Point Detection Power Bomb Multiple Rocket Launcher 10 Flame Rocket Quick Bombardment Access Denied Napalm Shot 4 Target Focus N/A N/A Plasma Storm 10 Swift Fingers Large Plasma Plasma Growth

Lost Ark: Best Artillerist PvP Build

Of course, slaying AI enemies isn’t quite as satisfying as shredding real-life opponents’ KD in the Colosseum. The Artillerist performs insanely well in the PvP setting, easily toppling titans to claim the throne.

In order to maximize your PvP power, here’s the build you’ll need:

Advertisement

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Air Raid 10 Quickfire Lightning Bombardment The Big One Energy Field 7 Firepower Concentration Energy Increase N/A Enhanced Shell 7 Armor Destruction Bullet Enhancement N/A Flamethrower 7 Vital Point Attack Shield N/A Homing Barrage 10 Guiding Enhancement Vital Point Strike Power Bomb Multiple Rocket Launcher 10 Flame Rocket Quick Bombardment Access Denied Napalm Shot 7 Target Focus Vital Point Bombardment N/A Summon Turret 10 Armor Destruction Enhanced Turret Laser Turret

Lost Ark: Best Artillerist PvPvE Build

Looking for the best of both worlds? Thankfully, the Artillerist is well equipped to deal with both the PvP and PvE threats you’ll run into.

Here’s the best mixed build for the Artillerist in Lost Ark to save you using the character menu (K):

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Air Raid 10 Quickfire Flame Bombardment Ruthless Bombardment Energy Field 4 Field Release N/A N/A Flamethrower 10 Vital Point Attack Ranged Flame Incinerate Gravity Explosion 10 The More the Merrier Sweeping Gravity Planetary Gravity Homing Barrage 10 Slow Effect Law of the Jungle Power Bomb Multiple Rocket Launcher 10 Frost Rocket Quick Bombardment Access Denied Napalm Shot 10 Wide Explosion Fierce Heat Dancing Flame Plasma Storm 10 Swift Fingers Large Plasma Plasma Growth

So that’s the best builds for the fiery Artillerist in Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark. Already mastered this mechanical magician? Be sure to try out the game’s other classes, too!

Artillerist | Deadeye| Gunslinger | Sharpshooter | Bard | Sorceress | Deathblade | Shadowhunter | Berserker | Paladin | Gunlancer | Scrapper | Soulfist | Striker | Wardancer