Best Lost Ark Bard builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

Looking for the best Lost Ark builds for the mystical Bard? Here’s a rundown of all the skills you’ll need to master the Mage class’ resident healer in both the PvE and PvP setting.
Just like the MMORPGs that came before it, Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark is divided into 15 different character specializations that each fall under one of the three core classes: tank, DPS, and, of course, healer.
While the latter is often the unsung hero of the pack, the game‘s Bard Advanced Class is here to make her presence known with her inspiring tunes and boundless affinity for good.
She’s no starry-eyed songstress, however, as with the right set of skills she can become a force of nature on the battlefield. So, here are the best Bard builds in Lost Ark for both PvE and PvP players.
Contents
Bard or Sorceress?
When it comes to Lost Ark’s powerful spell slingers, the difference is pretty much night and day. The Bard is a support class, whose role is to heal allies or buff them up to take down foes. With minimal direct damage spells, you won’t be in the heart of the action if you pick this Advanced Class.
Contrasting entirely with this is the Sorceress, who deals high burst damage from afar. Channeling the elements and manipulating them to her whim, we wouldn’t want to mess with this Mage.
So, ask yourself the question; looking to play a supportive role? Go for the Bard. Planning to destroy your enemies from afar? The Sorceress is the one for you.
Lost Ark: Best Bard PvE Build
While the Bard is a healing class first and foremost, that doesn’t mean she can’t cause some havoc for her foes. As you battle your way through the game’s main storyline, you’ll need a decent PvE to build up your sleeve to get to the endgame.
In order to maximize your damage output, pick up these skills for the best PvE build:
|Skill
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|II
|III
|Dissonance
|10
|Melody Increase
|Law of the Jungle
|Harmony Enhancement
|Heavenly Tune
|10
|Quick Preparation
|Tough Tune
|Intense Tune
|Prelude of Death
|10
|Passionate Applause
|Death Amplification
|Aria of Death
|Sonic Vibration
|7
|Tenacity
|Chain Vibration
|N/A
|Sound Shock
|7
|Quick Preparation
|Sacred Shock
|N/A
|Sound Wave
|10
|Agile Cast
|Melody Increase
|Ground Crush
|Soundholic
|10
|Sound Concentration
|Sustain Enhancement
|Focus Fire
|Stigma
|10
|Sustain Enhancement
|Brilliant Stigma
|Pain Brand
Lost Ark: Best Bard PvP build
Wait, a healer? In PvP? Yes, friends, you can indeed play the Bard as a PvP class.
If you’re looking to funnel all of your energy into PvP play, though, we’d advise against running the Bard. If spell-slinging is your thing, then the Sorceress is a better pick here, or possibly the Melee Soulfist if you’re looking to deal damage both from afar and up close.
If you’re looking to try out the PvP Bard in Lost Ark, here’s the best build:
|Skill
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|II
|III
|Dissonance
|8
|Melody Increase
|Law of the Jungle
|N/A
|Heavenly Tune
|10
|Quick Preparation
|Tough Tune
|Intense Tune
|Prelude of Storm
|10
|Quick Preparation
|Melody Increase
|Powerful Prelude
|Sonic Vibration
|10
|Tenacity
|Chain Vibration
|Spreading Vibration
|Sound Shock
|7
|Maintained Explosion
|Sacred Shock
|N/A
|Soundholic
|10
|Sound Concentration
|Sustain Enhancement
|Focus Fire
|Stigma
|10
|Wide-angle Attack
|Brilliant Stigma
|Pain Brand
|Wind of Music
|10
|Quick Preparation
|Melody Increase
|Wind of Protection
Lost Ark: Best Bard PvPvE Build
If you can’t be bothered constantly switching back and forth between PvP and PvE builds using the skill menu (bound to K), this hybrid build is the perfect balance of both.
Our recommendations for a mixed Bard build are:
|Skill
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|II
|III
|Guardian Tune
|7
|Tenacity
|Endless Protection
|N/A
|Heavenly Tune
|10
|Quick Preparation
|Tough Tune
|Intense Tune
|March
|7
|Cheerful March
|Impaired Mobility
|N/A
|Prelude of Storm
|10
|Quick Preparation
|Wide-angle Attack
|Lightning Preparation
|Rhapsody of Light
|7
|Quick Preparation
|Stabilized Light
|Shining Protection
|Sonic Vibration
|10
|Tenacity
|Brilliant Wave
|Wide-angle Attack
|Sound Wave
|10
|Excellent Mobility
|Endurance Wave
|Ground Crush
|Soundholic
|10
|Sound Concentration
|Sustain Enhancement
|Focus Fire
So that’s all of the best Bard builds in Lost Ark to help you climb both the PvP and PvE ladders. Looking to try out all of the classes Arkesia has to offer? Be sure to check out our dedicated guides:
