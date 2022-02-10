Best Lost Ark Bard builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

Looking for the best Lost Ark builds for the mystical Bard? Here’s a rundown of all the skills you’ll need to master the Mage class’ resident healer in both the PvE and PvP setting.

Just like the MMORPGs that came before it, Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark is divided into 15 different character specializations that each fall under one of the three core classes: tank, DPS, and, of course, healer.

While the latter is often the unsung hero of the pack, the game‘s Bard Advanced Class is here to make her presence known with her inspiring tunes and boundless affinity for good.

Advertisement

She’s no starry-eyed songstress, however, as with the right set of skills she can become a force of nature on the battlefield. So, here are the best Bard builds in Lost Ark for both PvE and PvP players.

Contents

Bard or Sorceress?

When it comes to Lost Ark’s powerful spell slingers, the difference is pretty much night and day. The Bard is a support class, whose role is to heal allies or buff them up to take down foes. With minimal direct damage spells, you won’t be in the heart of the action if you pick this Advanced Class.

Contrasting entirely with this is the Sorceress, who deals high burst damage from afar. Channeling the elements and manipulating them to her whim, we wouldn’t want to mess with this Mage.

Advertisement

So, ask yourself the question; looking to play a supportive role? Go for the Bard. Planning to destroy your enemies from afar? The Sorceress is the one for you.

Lost Ark: Best Bard PvE Build

While the Bard is a healing class first and foremost, that doesn’t mean she can’t cause some havoc for her foes. As you battle your way through the game’s main storyline, you’ll need a decent PvE to build up your sleeve to get to the endgame.

In order to maximize your damage output, pick up these skills for the best PvE build:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Dissonance 10 Melody Increase Law of the Jungle Harmony Enhancement Heavenly Tune 10 Quick Preparation Tough Tune Intense Tune Prelude of Death 10 Passionate Applause Death Amplification Aria of Death Sonic Vibration 7 Tenacity Chain Vibration N/A Sound Shock 7 Quick Preparation Sacred Shock N/A Sound Wave 10 Agile Cast Melody Increase Ground Crush Soundholic 10 Sound Concentration Sustain Enhancement Focus Fire Stigma 10 Sustain Enhancement Brilliant Stigma Pain Brand

Lost Ark: Best Bard PvP build

Wait, a healer? In PvP? Yes, friends, you can indeed play the Bard as a PvP class.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to funnel all of your energy into PvP play, though, we’d advise against running the Bard. If spell-slinging is your thing, then the Sorceress is a better pick here, or possibly the Melee Soulfist if you’re looking to deal damage both from afar and up close.

If you’re looking to try out the PvP Bard in Lost Ark, here’s the best build:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Dissonance 8 Melody Increase Law of the Jungle N/A Heavenly Tune 10 Quick Preparation Tough Tune Intense Tune Prelude of Storm 10 Quick Preparation Melody Increase Powerful Prelude Sonic Vibration 10 Tenacity Chain Vibration Spreading Vibration Sound Shock 7 Maintained Explosion Sacred Shock N/A Soundholic 10 Sound Concentration Sustain Enhancement Focus Fire Stigma 10 Wide-angle Attack Brilliant Stigma Pain Brand Wind of Music 10 Quick Preparation Melody Increase Wind of Protection

Lost Ark: Best Bard PvPvE Build

If you can’t be bothered constantly switching back and forth between PvP and PvE builds using the skill menu (bound to K), this hybrid build is the perfect balance of both.

Advertisement

Our recommendations for a mixed Bard build are:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Guardian Tune 7 Tenacity Endless Protection N/A Heavenly Tune 10 Quick Preparation Tough Tune Intense Tune March 7 Cheerful March Impaired Mobility N/A Prelude of Storm 10 Quick Preparation Wide-angle Attack Lightning Preparation Rhapsody of Light 7 Quick Preparation Stabilized Light Shining Protection Sonic Vibration 10 Tenacity Brilliant Wave Wide-angle Attack Sound Wave 10 Excellent Mobility Endurance Wave Ground Crush Soundholic 10 Sound Concentration Sustain Enhancement Focus Fire

So that’s all of the best Bard builds in Lost Ark to help you climb both the PvP and PvE ladders. Looking to try out all of the classes Arkesia has to offer? Be sure to check out our dedicated guides:

How to add friends & change channels | How to use the Powerpass | Providence Stones guide | Can you change gender in Lost Ark? | Identity Skills guide | How to make a guild | Mokoko Seeds guide | How to change mouse controls