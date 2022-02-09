Best Lost Ark Gunslinger builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

Wondering what the best build is for the Gunslinger in Lost Ark? Here’s all the skills you’ll need to slay Arkesia’s demons as the fearsome Gunner.
While the classic Mage and Warrior may be more up your alleyway, Lost Ark‘s Gunner class offers a blend of high damage DPS and fast-paced combat that is the perfect balance of all things powerful.
Split into four different Advanced Classes, the Gunslinger channels classical Western film tropes to slay her opponents with three different guns: dual pistols, a shotgun, and a sniper. Blending these different guns together to create smooth combos is one thing, but having the right build will underpin your success.
So, here are the best builds for Lost Ark’s rootin’ tootin’ Gunslinger to help you dominate the game‘s PvE and PvP spheres.
Artillerist, Deadeye, Gunslinger, or Sharpshooter?
While Gunner is made up of four different Advanced Classes, the Deadeye and Gunslinger are perhaps the most difficult to fully master.
While the Artillerist is better for players who prefer to do high damage at a slow pace, the Deadeye and Gunslinger are much more suited to Assassin-style players. However, both wield three different weapon types, making them harder to play than the Sharpshooter, but in many ways more rewarding.
If you prefer faster-paced combat we’d recommend the Gunslinger, as her nimble fingers and fast feet make her harder to pin down. For those who are willing to sacrifice a little bit of speed, the Deadeye is for you.
Additionally, as the classes are gender locked you may just want to play as a woman, or as a man. The two classes are similar enough that you’ll get a similar experience, just a different in-game appearance.
Lost Ark: Best Gunslinger PvE Build
One of the most satisfying things that players can do as Lost Ark’s resident cowgirl is tear through the hordes in one fell swoop, raining bullets from above without a care in the world. Combining her light and heavier weapons is key, however, so you’ll need to maximize your output with the best skills for each.
Below is the best build (sometimes known as Peacemaker) for the PvE Gunslinger in Lost Ark:
|Skill
|Weapon
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|II
|III
|Quick Step
|Pistols
|4
|Life Absorption
|N/A
|N/A
|Spiral Tracker
|Pistols
|4
|Exposed Vital
|N/A
|N/A
|Equilibrium
|Pistols
|4
|Exposed Vital
|N/A
|N/A
|Dexterous Shot
|Pistols
|4
|Quick Hands
|N/A
|N/A
|Peacekeeper
|Pistols
|4
|Excellent Mobility
|N/A
|N/A
|Shotgun Rapid Fire
|Shotgun
|10
|In a Tight Spot
|Enhanced Shot
|Special Bullet
|Last Request
|Shotgun
|4
|Quick Preparation
|N/A
|N/A
|Dual Buckshot
|Shotgun
|10
|In A Tight Spot
|Enhanced Fire
|Final Blow
|Sharpshooter
|Shotgun
|10
|Special Bullet
|In a Tight Spot
|Swift Preparation
|Catastrophe
|Sniper
|4
|Quick Aim
|N/A
|N/A
|Perfect Shot
|Sniper
|7
|Stable Stance
|Perfect Aim
|N/A
|Focused Shot
|Sniper
|10
|Quick Aim
|Double Tap
|Final Blow
|Target Down
|Sniper
|10
|Quick aim
|Large Magazine
|Steady Aim
Lost Ark: Best Gunslinger PvP Build
Sure, tearing the hordes asunder is one thing, but there’s nothing quite like the sweet taste of victory in the PvP Colosseum. The gunslinger thrives in PvP combat, making her one of the best classes to try and snatch the throne with.
In order to maximize your PvP damage, we recommend:
|Skill
|Weapon
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|II
|III
|Quick Step
|Pistols
|7
|Excellent Mobility
|Tenacity
|N/A
|AT02 Grenade
|Pistols
|7
|Wide Explosion
|Freeze Grenade
|N/A
|Spiral Tracker
|Pistols
|4
|Exposed Vital
|N/A
|N/A
|Somersault Shot
|Pistols
|10
|Magic Control
|Master of Evasion
|Super Armor
|Death Fire
|Pistols
|10
|Tenacity
|Chain Throw
|Infiltrate Decimation
|Dexterous Shot
|Pistols
|7
|Agile Movement
|Excellent Mobility
|N/A
|Peacekeeper
|Pistols
|4
|Excellent Mobility
|N/A
|N/A
|Flurry of Bullets
|Pistols
|4
|Wide Shot
|N/A
|N/A
|Last Request
|Shotgun
|4
|Ice Shot
|N/A
|N/A
|Dual Buckshot
|Shotgun
|7
|Approaching Death
|Tenacity
|N/A
|Precise Aim
|Sniper
|4
|Quick Hands
|N/A
|N/A
|Catastrophe
|Sniper
|10
|Tenacity
|Defenceless Target
|Carpet Bombing
|Perfect Shot
|Sniper
|10
|Stable Stance
|Perfect Aim
|Enhanced Shot
|Focused Shot
|Sniper
|10
|Quick Aim
|Enhanced Bullet
|Quick Finish
Lost Ark: Best Gunslinger PvEvP Build
Looking to make the most of the Gunslinger? If you’re not a huge fan of jumping back and forth between PvP and PvE builds (bound to K), you can combine both to create a mixed build that perfectly suits your needs.
Our recommended PvEvP build is:
|Skill
|Weapon
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|II
|III
|AT02 Grenade
|Pistols
|7
|Raged Throw
|Freeze Grenade
|N/A
|Bullet Rain
|Pistols
|1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Death Fire
|Pistols
|10
|Tenacity
|Chain Throw
|Infiltrate Decimation
|Dexterous Shot
|Pistols
|4
|Agile Movement
|N/A
|N/A
|Equilibrium
|Pistols
|1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Quick Step
|Pistols
|7
|Excellent Mobility
|N/A
|N/A
|Somersault Shot
|Pistols
|10
|Agile Movement
|Master of Evasion
|Super Armor
|Shotgun Rapid Fire
|Shotgun
|1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Sharpshooter
|Shotgun
|4
|Ranged Shot
|N/A
|N/A
|Last Request
|Shotgun
|10
|Quick Preparation
|Execution
|Volley
|Hour of Judgement
|Shotgun
|1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Catastrophe
|Sniper
|10
|Tenacity
|Defenceless Target
|Carpet Bombing
|Focused Shot
|Sniper
|10
|Quick Aim
|Enhanced Bullet
|Quick Finish
|Perfect Shot
|Sniper
|10
|Stable Stane
|Perfect Aim
|Enhanced Shot
|Spiral Flame
|Sniper
|1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
So that’s it for our guide to the best builds for Lost Ark’s trigger-happy Gunslinger. Looking to try out all of the heroes Arkesia has to offer? Be sure to check out our other Lost Ark class guides:
