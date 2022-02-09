Best Lost Ark Gunslinger builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

Wondering what the best build is for the Gunslinger in Lost Ark? Here’s all the skills you’ll need to slay Arkesia’s demons as the fearsome Gunner.

While the classic Mage and Warrior may be more up your alleyway, Lost Ark‘s Gunner class offers a blend of high damage DPS and fast-paced combat that is the perfect balance of all things powerful.

Split into four different Advanced Classes, the Gunslinger channels classical Western film tropes to slay her opponents with three different guns: dual pistols, a shotgun, and a sniper. Blending these different guns together to create smooth combos is one thing, but having the right build will underpin your success.

So, here are the best builds for Lost Ark’s rootin’ tootin’ Gunslinger to help you dominate the game‘s PvE and PvP spheres.

Artillerist, Deadeye, Gunslinger, or Sharpshooter?

While Gunner is made up of four different Advanced Classes, the Deadeye and Gunslinger are perhaps the most difficult to fully master.

While the Artillerist is better for players who prefer to do high damage at a slow pace, the Deadeye and Gunslinger are much more suited to Assassin-style players. However, both wield three different weapon types, making them harder to play than the Sharpshooter, but in many ways more rewarding.

If you prefer faster-paced combat we’d recommend the Gunslinger, as her nimble fingers and fast feet make her harder to pin down. For those who are willing to sacrifice a little bit of speed, the Deadeye is for you.

Additionally, as the classes are gender locked you may just want to play as a woman, or as a man. The two classes are similar enough that you’ll get a similar experience, just a different in-game appearance.

Lost Ark: Best Gunslinger PvE Build

One of the most satisfying things that players can do as Lost Ark’s resident cowgirl is tear through the hordes in one fell swoop, raining bullets from above without a care in the world. Combining her light and heavier weapons is key, however, so you’ll need to maximize your output with the best skills for each.

Below is the best build (sometimes known as Peacemaker) for the PvE Gunslinger in Lost Ark:

Skill Weapon Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Quick Step Pistols 4 Life Absorption N/A N/A Spiral Tracker Pistols 4 Exposed Vital N/A N/A Equilibrium Pistols 4 Exposed Vital N/A N/A Dexterous Shot Pistols 4 Quick Hands N/A N/A Peacekeeper Pistols 4 Excellent Mobility N/A N/A Shotgun Rapid Fire Shotgun 10 In a Tight Spot Enhanced Shot Special Bullet Last Request Shotgun 4 Quick Preparation N/A N/A Dual Buckshot Shotgun 10 In A Tight Spot Enhanced Fire Final Blow Sharpshooter Shotgun 10 Special Bullet In a Tight Spot Swift Preparation Catastrophe Sniper 4 Quick Aim N/A N/A Perfect Shot Sniper 7 Stable Stance Perfect Aim N/A Focused Shot Sniper 10 Quick Aim Double Tap Final Blow Target Down Sniper 10 Quick aim Large Magazine Steady Aim

Lost Ark: Best Gunslinger PvP Build

Sure, tearing the hordes asunder is one thing, but there’s nothing quite like the sweet taste of victory in the PvP Colosseum. The gunslinger thrives in PvP combat, making her one of the best classes to try and snatch the throne with.

In order to maximize your PvP damage, we recommend:

Skill Weapon Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Quick Step Pistols 7 Excellent Mobility Tenacity N/A AT02 Grenade Pistols 7 Wide Explosion Freeze Grenade N/A Spiral Tracker Pistols 4 Exposed Vital N/A N/A Somersault Shot Pistols 10 Magic Control Master of Evasion Super Armor Death Fire Pistols 10 Tenacity Chain Throw Infiltrate Decimation Dexterous Shot Pistols 7 Agile Movement Excellent Mobility N/A Peacekeeper Pistols 4 Excellent Mobility N/A N/A Flurry of Bullets Pistols 4 Wide Shot N/A N/A Last Request Shotgun 4 Ice Shot N/A N/A Dual Buckshot Shotgun 7 Approaching Death Tenacity N/A Precise Aim Sniper 4 Quick Hands N/A N/A Catastrophe Sniper 10 Tenacity Defenceless Target Carpet Bombing Perfect Shot Sniper 10 Stable Stance Perfect Aim Enhanced Shot Focused Shot Sniper 10 Quick Aim Enhanced Bullet Quick Finish

Lost Ark: Best Gunslinger PvEvP Build

Looking to make the most of the Gunslinger? If you’re not a huge fan of jumping back and forth between PvP and PvE builds (bound to K), you can combine both to create a mixed build that perfectly suits your needs.

Our recommended PvEvP build is:

Skill Weapon Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III AT02 Grenade Pistols 7 Raged Throw Freeze Grenade N/A Bullet Rain Pistols 1 N/A N/A N/A Death Fire Pistols 10 Tenacity Chain Throw Infiltrate Decimation Dexterous Shot Pistols 4 Agile Movement N/A N/A Equilibrium Pistols 1 N/A N/A N/A Quick Step Pistols 7 Excellent Mobility N/A N/A Somersault Shot Pistols 10 Agile Movement Master of Evasion Super Armor Shotgun Rapid Fire Shotgun 1 N/A N/A N/A Sharpshooter Shotgun 4 Ranged Shot N/A N/A Last Request Shotgun 10 Quick Preparation Execution Volley Hour of Judgement Shotgun 1 N/A N/A N/A Catastrophe Sniper 10 Tenacity Defenceless Target Carpet Bombing Focused Shot Sniper 10 Quick Aim Enhanced Bullet Quick Finish Perfect Shot Sniper 10 Stable Stane Perfect Aim Enhanced Shot Spiral Flame Sniper 1 N/A N/A N/A

So that’s it for our guide to the best builds for Lost Ark’s trigger-happy Gunslinger. Looking to try out all of the heroes Arkesia has to offer? Be sure to check out our other Lost Ark class guides:

